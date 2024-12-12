ProPublica's Secret Talks Reveal Hegseth Fake News Was Deliberately Manufactured
Biden's Giving Everyone 'Get Out of Jail Free' Cards With Biggest One-Day Act of Clemency in U.S. History

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 12, 2024
ImgFlip

President Joe Biden has made history, granting 39 pardons and he commuted about 1,500  sentences. This is the biggest single-day act of clemency in U.S. history.

More from the AP:

President Joe Biden is commuting the sentences of roughly 1,500 people who were released from prison and placed on home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic and is pardoning 39 Americans convicted of nonviolent crimes. It’s the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history.

The commutations announced Thursday are for people who have served out home confinement sentences for at least one year after they were released. Prisons were uniquely bad for spreading the virus and some inmates were released in part to stop the spread. At one point, 1 in 5 prisoners had COVID-19, according to a tally kept by The Associated Press.

Biden said he would be taking more steps in the weeks ahead and would continue to review clemency petitions. The second largest single-day act of clemency was by Barack Obama, with 330, shortly before leaving office in 2017.

Granting clemency does not remove the conviction, it reduces or lessens a criminal sentence. As we all know from the Hunter Biden pardon, a pardon removes the legal consequences.

Biden pardoned 39 individuals for nonviolent offenses.

But here's a question we should be asking: if these commuted sentences and pardons are given in the name of justice and righting wrongful or excessive convictions, why do presidents always wait until they're leaving office to grant them?

X users, still sour on the Hunter pardon, were not so keen on the news:

He has no idea what day it is, so not a chance.

Not necessarily. That'll be if he preemptively pardons Fauci, Cheney, and the crew.

Other X users were okay with this:

We definitely need fewer laws.

We also need a government that fairly enforces the laws on the books.

This writer doesn't agree with this, but as she said above: presidents rarely issue pardons until they're loading up the U-Haul on Inauguration Day.

They should have the spine to issue them sooner if it's truly an injustice.

If that happens -- and this writer is calling it now -- it'll be Christmas or New Year's Eve when that news drops.

Joe Biden was never a good man.

Remember, the Democrats called on Biden to commute the sentences of all death row inmates.

That's the message the Democrats send, really.

Harsh, but accurate.

