Democrats Demand Biden Commute ALL Death Row Inmates' Sentences Because of 'Systemic Racism'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

With just over one month remaining in Joe Biden's (alleged) presidency, we've seen many Democrats getting pretty scared and hoping for a pre-emptive pardon before the old man stumbles out of the Oval Office forever. Liz Cheney is upset that the corrupt January 6 Committee might be investigated, Adam 'Shifty' Schiff is all of a sudden very concerned about presidents going after their political opponents, and Tony Fauci is at the top of Democrats' wish list of pardons

Gosh, what would any of these people need a pardon for if they did nothing wrong and nothing illegal? 

Yesterday, Congressional Democrats took their demands a step further by imploring Biden to pardon not only his political allies, but also that he commute the sentences of convicted, violent criminals who are awaiting executions on Death Row. 

Which ones, you ask? 

Why, all of them, of course. Watch: 

This speech by Hamas Caucus member Ayanna Pressley could almost be seen as a conscientious objection to capital punishment in general, a topic that certainly can be debated among reasonable people. But unsurprisingly and inevitably, about halfway through this clip, Pressley pivots to the only card she has to play anymore. The sentences must be commuted not because of any deeply held moral objection to capital punishment, but because the system is ... wait for it ... racist.

Ahh. Because, of course, it is.

Honestly, we would almost have been disappointed if Pressley did NOT blame racism. The only thing that surprised us here was that she didn't also find a way to blame the Jews.

Republican Nancy Mace Allegedly Assaulted at Capitol by 'Pro-Trans' Man
Warren Squire
Shhh. Don't tell them. We're happy if they want to keep losing with arguments such as these.

Then again, Pressley is beyond reason, so go ahead and tell her all you want. She and the rest of the Democrats who appeared for her speech will never get it.

It has been amazing after November 5 to see so many on the left not deciding to course correct, but rather to pull out their shovels and keep digging.

Then there is the problem of many of the people who are on Death Row that don't exactly fit Pressley's depiction of a racist justice system.

Oops. Did 'systemic racism' put them on Death Row too? 

We wouldn't be surprised if Pressley or other Democrats preemptively called for a pardon of Luigi Mangione. Taylor Lorenz would be giggling with glee

Again, it's one thing to be opposed to the death penalty. It is quite another to say that everyone on Death Row is only there because of racism ... or something. 

Historians will write books one day about how the Democrat Party in the early decades of the 21st century completely lost their minds.

Yep. If Pressley truly wanted anyone to believe that she cares about life and that 'Black Lives Matter,' she would call for the end of Planned Parenthood, which has killed more black children -- innocent ones at that -- than Idi Amin. 

Not surprising for an organization that was founded by a eugenicist.

Whew. If that doesn't sum up the Democrat Party in 2024, nothing does.

Biden barely has a functioning brain anymore, but we're pretty sure even he is not addled enough to listen to Pressley here.

At least, we hope he isn't. You never know.

This sure seems to be the strategy. 

And, of course, there it is. 

Democrats, especially the real nutbars like Pressley, don't really have any arguments. At least not sensible ones. All they have left is to scream 'racism,' 'white supremacy,' and 'threats to democracy' as they continue to argue failed, undemocratic policies. 

Once upon a time, this may have even worked. But someone should tell Ayanna Pressley that America has woken up to this gaslighting and no one buys it anymore. 

Or, you know, don't tell her. Let her cook. And let Democrats keep losing. 

