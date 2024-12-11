Shifty Schiff: Two-Faced Democrat Was for DOJ Going After Political Opponents Until He Wasn’t

Adam Schiff has been going after President-Elect Donald Trump for almost a decade now Saying he’s obsessed is an understatement. This lying, bug-eyed freak has said he wanted the Department of Justice to investigate Trump. The DOJ going after his political opponents used to get Schiff’s seal of approval. But, not anymore! Now a creator on X has exposed this two-faced scum with a three-part video.

They sure can dish it out but when the tables are turned...😪😂 pic.twitter.com/V0GHfTEO9w — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 10, 2024

We wonder what caused Schiff to shift his opinion. Oh, things are different now that Trump is taking power. Funny how that works.

The left can't handle a taste of their own medicine. They're so used to crying foul and playing victim, but when someone calls them out, they can't take the heat.



I love how they think they're above criticism, that they can say and do whatever they want without consequence.… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) December 10, 2024

This guy is so two-faced & hypocritical it's hard to believe.



What a LIAR!!! — GregH (@postrv33) December 10, 2024

Christmas is coming and Schiff is definitely on the ‘naughty list.’

Hopefully, this poster leaves out some milk and cookies.

Dear Santa:

I want to see this miserable POS put in jail for life. — Catherine Evermore™ (@CatherineUSA1) December 10, 2024

He is just the worst politician American has ever had. All he does is lie and divide. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 10, 2024

Yes, you are 100% correct. He was censured by the House, so now it's up to the Senate to censure him. — Catherine Evermore™ (@CatherineUSA1) December 10, 2024

Despite Schiff’s evil, California voters gave him a promotion. He’ll be sworn in as a senator in January.

Schiff has always looked like an uncomfortable alien in a human’s skin.

He's such a scum bag. It's funny watching him pretend to be a respectable human. — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) December 10, 2024

The funniest part is that he has a lot of these videos saying he will put Trump in jail on his own YouTube channel. 😂 — Jack Downing (@ImSpartacus18) December 10, 2024

He probably has an aide who maintains his YouTube channel. It’s going to be a hoot watching all these big-talking Dems rail against everything they were championing before Trump retook the White House. They’re all two-faced.