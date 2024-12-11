Shifty Schiff: Two-Faced Democrat Was for DOJ Going After Political Opponents Until He Wasn’t

Pain in the Glass: Man Uses ‘Drive-Thru’ Window to Return Unwanted Auto (WATCH)
Warren Squire  |  12:16 AM on December 11, 2024

Adam Schiff has been going after President-Elect Donald Trump for almost a decade now  Saying he’s obsessed is an understatement. This lying, bug-eyed freak has said he wanted the Department of Justice to investigate Trump. The DOJ going after his political opponents used to get Schiff’s seal of approval. But, not anymore! Now a creator on X has exposed this two-faced scum with a three-part video.

You’ll find it here. (WATCH)

We wonder what caused Schiff to shift his opinion. Oh, things are different now that Trump is taking power. Funny how that works.

Let’s hear what others have to say.

Christmas is coming and Schiff is definitely on the ‘naughty list.’

Hopefully, this poster leaves out some milk and cookies.

Despite Schiff’s evil, California voters gave him a promotion. He’ll be sworn in as a senator in January.

Schiff has always looked like an uncomfortable alien in a human’s skin.

He probably has an aide who maintains his YouTube channel. It’s going to be a hoot watching all these big-talking Dems rail against everything they were championing before Trump retook the White House. They’re all two-faced.

