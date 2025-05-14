Pritzker Drops New Narrative on CNN and HOO BOY! WATCH J.B. Claim Tapper's...
Here's What Debbie Dingell Says She Was Thinking About When Her Eyes Were Closed at a Hearing

Doug P. | 3:27 PM on May 14, 2025
As we told you earlier today, Rep. Debbie Dingell was spotted being deep in contemplative thought during a congressional hearing. Meditation is an important part of maintaining mental health:

Zzzzzzzz

What's in those three bottles anyway?

Congresswoman Dingell later tried to spin it the best she could: 

She tried.

Dingell should have instead been contemplating how the Dems' claims that Republicans are trying to "gut Medicaid" are absolute BS.

Margot Cleveland spotted an upside to this:

Excellent point!

