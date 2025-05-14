Here's What Debbie Dingell Says She Was Thinking About When Her Eyes Were Closed at a Hearing

As we told you earlier today, Rep. Debbie Dingell was spotted being deep in contemplative thought during a congressional hearing. Meditation is an important part of maintaining mental health:
Presented without comment pic.twitter.com/iAb7ZauxmY— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 14, 2025
Zzzzzzzz
Debbie Dingell is NOT woke. pic.twitter.com/Ae84yms63o— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 14, 2025
What's in those three bottles anyway?
Congresswoman Dingell later tried to spin it the best she could:
Been up for 31 hours straight fighting Republicans trying to gut Medicaid.— Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) May 14, 2025
Closed my eyes to think about an America where everyone has access to quality, affordable health care. https://t.co/gj8gttmX1X
She tried.
Dingell should have instead been contemplating how the Dems' claims that Republicans are trying to "gut Medicaid" are absolute BS.
Sure Debbie 🤡 pic.twitter.com/tmJwirkysG— Jen 🇺🇸 (@JamWr1tes) May 14, 2025
Margot Cleveland spotted an upside to this:
Excellent point!
