Here's What Debbie Dingell Says She Was Thinking About When Her Eyes Were Closed at a Hearing

As we told you earlier today, Rep. Debbie Dingell was spotted being deep in contemplative thought during a congressional hearing. Meditation is an important part of maintaining mental health:

Zzzzzzzz

What's in those three bottles anyway?

Congresswoman Dingell later tried to spin it the best she could:

Been up for 31 hours straight fighting Republicans trying to gut Medicaid.



Closed my eyes to think about an America where everyone has access to quality, affordable health care. https://t.co/gj8gttmX1X — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) May 14, 2025

She tried.

Dingell should have instead been contemplating how the Dems' claims that Republicans are trying to "gut Medicaid" are absolute BS.

Margot Cleveland spotted an upside to this:

Excellent point!