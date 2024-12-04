Report: President Biden Considering Pardoning Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Anthony Fauci

We're not surprised at all that President Joe Biden, after repeatedly saying he wouldn't, pardoned his son Hunter of all crimes dating back to 2014 when he joined the board at Burisma. What surprised us was the timing — we thought he'd wait until his last day in office, as is traditional. Instead, he announced it over Thanksgiving weekend, giving it plenty of exposure in the news media that week.

Advertisement

According to a report, Biden is also considering other pardons, including Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Way back in April, Schiff told the media that he was taking very seriously Donald Trump's threat to throw the members of the January 6 select committee in prison. As far as Fauci goes, the congressional Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic issued its final report from its two-year investigation this week, concluding that taxpayer dollars went to fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Essentially, we paid the Chinese to develop a bioweapon.

Biden is reportedly considering pardoning Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Dr Fauci.



Is this an admission of guilt? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vcp0eqLjO6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 4, 2024

We already know they're guilty. But is this an admission by the Biden administration?

There is no other reason to give preemptive pardons.



If you are not guilty of anything you don't need a pardon like this. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) December 4, 2024

It’s absolutely an admission of guilt — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) December 4, 2024

The Left is going to look so bad if there are preemptive pardons.



What are they worried about? If innocent, won't that come out in a trial if they are prosecuted? — That Immigration Guy (@brentknewcomb) December 4, 2024

I've posted this numerous times today, but I'll never understand how you can pardon someone who hasn't been convicted of a crime. Epic admission of guilt — Captain Kirk (Brat) (@Billyismyboss) December 4, 2024

Biden’s having a “Going out of business” sale. — A Nobody (@ANobody1415968) December 4, 2024

It is absolutely an admission of guilt. And a heck of a precedent. — JeffDogger (@JeffDav41201665) December 4, 2024

What a disgusting misuse of power



Dr. Death especially needs to be held accountable for his crimes against humanity — GHOST (@MN_wolf_) December 4, 2024

Yes. It absolutely is.



Remember “No one is above the law” is just a catchy slogan the Dems parrot when they’re prosecuting their political opponents like fascists. — Currermell (@currermell) December 4, 2024

Sounds like Biden’s trying to protect his allies before the truth catches up. — TheCalvinReport (@TheCalvinReport) December 4, 2024

We didn't know you could pardon someone who hadn't been convicted of a crime, but then Biden pardoned his son for any possible crimes he may have committed since January 1, 2014, so preemptive pardons are a thing.

***