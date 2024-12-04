Hang It in the Louvre! Esquire Issues the Correction of the YEAR on...
Report: President Biden Considering Pardoning Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Anthony Fauci

Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on December 04, 2024

We're not surprised at all that President Joe Biden, after repeatedly saying he wouldn't, pardoned his son Hunter of all crimes dating back to 2014 when he joined the board at Burisma. What surprised us was the timing — we thought he'd wait until his last day in office, as is traditional. Instead, he announced it over Thanksgiving weekend, giving it plenty of exposure in the news media that week.

According to a report, Biden is also considering other pardons, including Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Way back in April, Schiff told the media that he was taking very seriously Donald Trump's threat to throw the members of the January 6 select committee in prison. As far as Fauci goes, the congressional Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic issued its final report from its two-year investigation this week, concluding that taxpayer dollars went to fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Essentially, we paid the Chinese to develop a bioweapon.

We already know they're guilty. But is this an admission by the Biden administration?

We didn't know you could pardon someone who hadn't been convicted of a crime, but then Biden pardoned his son for any possible crimes he may have committed since January 1, 2014, so preemptive pardons are a thing.

ADAM SCHIFF ANTHONY FAUCI JOE BIDEN PARDON

