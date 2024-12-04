Report: President Biden Considering Pardoning Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Anthony Fauci

We're not surprised at all that President Joe Biden, after repeatedly saying he wouldn't, pardoned his son Hunter of all crimes dating back to 2014 when he joined the board at Burisma. What surprised us was the timing — we thought he'd wait until his last day in office, as is traditional. Instead, he announced it over Thanksgiving weekend, giving it plenty of exposure in the news media that week.
According to a report, Biden is also considering other pardons, including Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Way back in April, Schiff told the media that he was taking very seriously Donald Trump's threat to throw the members of the January 6 select committee in prison. As far as Fauci goes, the congressional Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic issued its final report from its two-year investigation this week, concluding that taxpayer dollars went to fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Essentially, we paid the Chinese to develop a bioweapon.
Biden is reportedly considering pardoning Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Dr Fauci.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 4, 2024
Is this an admission of guilt? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vcp0eqLjO6
We already know they're guilty. But is this an admission by the Biden administration?
There is no other reason to give preemptive pardons.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) December 4, 2024
If you are not guilty of anything you don't need a pardon like this.
It’s absolutely an admission of guilt— Jacktron (@jacktronprime) December 4, 2024
The Left is going to look so bad if there are preemptive pardons.— That Immigration Guy (@brentknewcomb) December 4, 2024
What are they worried about? If innocent, won't that come out in a trial if they are prosecuted?
I've posted this numerous times today, but I'll never understand how you can pardon someone who hasn't been convicted of a crime. Epic admission of guilt— Captain Kirk (Brat) (@Billyismyboss) December 4, 2024
Biden’s having a “Going out of business” sale.— A Nobody (@ANobody1415968) December 4, 2024
It is absolutely an admission of guilt. And a heck of a precedent.— JeffDogger (@JeffDav41201665) December 4, 2024
What a disgusting misuse of power— GHOST (@MN_wolf_) December 4, 2024
Dr. Death especially needs to be held accountable for his crimes against humanity
Yes. It absolutely is.— Currermell (@currermell) December 4, 2024
Remember “No one is above the law” is just a catchy slogan the Dems parrot when they’re prosecuting their political opponents like fascists.
Sounds like Biden’s trying to protect his allies before the truth catches up.— TheCalvinReport (@TheCalvinReport) December 4, 2024
We didn't know you could pardon someone who hadn't been convicted of a crime, but then Biden pardoned his son for any possible crimes he may have committed since January 1, 2014, so preemptive pardons are a thing.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member