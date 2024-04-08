Rep. Dan Goldman Assures Us Trump Will End Democracy by Weaponizing the Justice...
The Tide Is Turning: Rowling Showed Women How to Fight Back Against Trans...
You're on Notice, NCAA: In Unanimous Vote, NAIA Bans Men From Competing in...
'Disturbed': RFK Jr. Says Government Weaponized Against Trump, Vows Jan 6 Special Counsel
As Bird Flu Panic Ramps Up, Here's a Reminder of What the CDC...
Hotel California: San Francisco Tells Grocery Stores They Can't Check Out OR Ever...
Party of Science: LGBTQ Activist Gets Community Note Treatment for Post on 'Biologically...
Hot Take: Christianity Is All About Forgiving Student Loans
What Happened That Day? AP Glosses Over Hamas's Responsibility, Laments Babies Born 10/7...
THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY! Salon's Take on Men Punching Random Women in NYC...
Biden Brags That SCOTUS Blocking His Vote-Buying Effort Didn't Stop Him (But TRUMP'S...
'Don't Be Silly': Biden Attempts Throwing Shade at Trump Over the Eclipse and...
Someone Pinch Us: Connecticut Democrat Shows Modicum of Sanity About Motherhood
James Woods Has Just 2 WORDS for Don Lemon Who Claims White Right-Leaning...

Rep. Adam Schiff Taking Threat of Trump Imprisoning Him Seriously

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on April 08, 2024

There sure doesn't seem to be a lot of evidence that the Democrats are certain President Joe Biden will win re-election in 2024. All they can talk about is what's going to happen when Donald Trump is re-elected. Some people have said that a second Trump term would be a "revenge presidency," and that honestly just makes us want to vote for him more. They take it literally that there will be a bloodbath if Trump isn't re-elected.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Rep. Adam Schiff is taking very seriously Trump's threat to throw the members of the January 6 select committee in prison. Schiff ought to be worried — he claimed for years that he had evidence proving that the Trump campaign had colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 election. We still haven't seen that evidence.

The tweet concludes, "These concerns stem from recent remarks made by Trump, who stated that Schiff and other members of the January 6th committee, whom he labeled as corrupt, should face prosecution and imprisonment."

They should face some reckoning. As we reported in January, the January 6 committee allegedly deleted 117 encrypted files just days before the Republicans were set to take over the House. Last summer, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight for the Committee on House Administration, told Fox News Digital that the January 6 committee "failed to adequately preserve documents, data and video depositions – including communications it had with the Biden White House that are still missing."

Recommended

Hotel California: San Francisco Tells Grocery Stores They Can't Check Out OR Ever Leave
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Maybe Schiff should be a little nervous.

Advertisement

No, he just knows Trump would throw him in prison without a trial. Trump's going to throw all of his political enemies in jail.


As we reported, even Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said as president he'd appoint a January 6 special counsel to investigate whether "prosecutorial discretion was abused for political ends."

Advertisement

We don't know why Schiff is still holding on to that concrete evidence of Russian collusion … it could swing the 2024 election.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ADAM SCHIFF DONALD TRUMP PRISON JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hotel California: San Francisco Tells Grocery Stores They Can't Check Out OR Ever Leave
Grateful Calvin
You're on Notice, NCAA: In Unanimous Vote, NAIA Bans Men From Competing in Women's Sports
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
As Bird Flu Panic Ramps Up, Here's a Reminder of What the CDC 'Accidentally' Did During COVID
Amy Curtis
Party of Science: LGBTQ Activist Gets Community Note Treatment for Post on 'Biologically Trans' Animals
Amy Curtis
'Disturbed': RFK Jr. Says Government Weaponized Against Trump, Vows Jan 6 Special Counsel
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hotel California: San Francisco Tells Grocery Stores They Can't Check Out OR Ever Leave Grateful Calvin
Advertisement