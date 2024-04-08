Rep. Adam Schiff Taking Threat of Trump Imprisoning Him Seriously

There sure doesn't seem to be a lot of evidence that the Democrats are certain President Joe Biden will win re-election in 2024. All they can talk about is what's going to happen when Donald Trump is re-elected. Some people have said that a second Trump term would be a "revenge presidency," and that honestly just makes us want to vote for him more. They take it literally that there will be a bloodbath if Trump isn't re-elected.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Rep. Adam Schiff is taking very seriously Trump's threat to throw the members of the January 6 select committee in prison. Schiff ought to be worried — he claimed for years that he had evidence proving that the Trump campaign had colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 election. We still haven't seen that evidence.

BREAKING: California Rep. Adam Schiff has stated that he is taking the possibility of Donald Trump putting him in prison seriously should Trump return to the White House.



These concerns stem from recent remarks made by Trump, who stated that Schiff and other members of the… pic.twitter.com/AtvYmcwKJa — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) April 6, 2024

The tweet concludes, "These concerns stem from recent remarks made by Trump, who stated that Schiff and other members of the January 6th committee, whom he labeled as corrupt, should face prosecution and imprisonment."

They should face some reckoning. As we reported in January, the January 6 committee allegedly deleted 117 encrypted files just days before the Republicans were set to take over the House. Last summer, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight for the Committee on House Administration, told Fox News Digital that the January 6 committee "failed to adequately preserve documents, data and video depositions – including communications it had with the Biden White House that are still missing."

Maybe Schiff should be a little nervous.

That’s exactly where he belongs. But news flash! Trump has bigger more important fish to fry than dealing with that lying sack. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) April 6, 2024

He has stated he is taking it seriously because he knows he broke some laws sitting on that committee. — The Gal (@giveu2tictacs) April 6, 2024

One more reason to vote for TRUMP!



…AND vote out Adam Schiff. — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) April 6, 2024

I think the American people would be grateful to see our government start holding these corrupt lying politicians accountable for arresting innocent people and covering up corrupt and fraudulent activities as well as spreading propaganda to spin a narrative.



Good on Trump! — Freed Omring🇺🇸🦅 (@LandOfTheTweets) April 6, 2024

Well, technically he did commit treason by trying to unseat a dually elected president. What's ironic is that these fascists are trying to prosecute Trump for exactly the same thing.



So yes, I do believe @RepAdamSchiff deserves his day in court. We should use the same tactics… — Winston Smith (@vdub12) April 6, 2024

Adam Schiff belongs in prison for the destruction he’s done against this country. His conscience is aware of that. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 7, 2024

Advertisement

So Adam is admitting the J6 committee was corrupt. Got it — lucas thomas (@lucaslthomasgq) April 6, 2024

The laundry list for people that need to take that ride is long, but Adam Schiff is on the top of that list. — Matt Farra (@Mfarra413) April 6, 2024

If he has done no wrong then he has nothing to worry about or hide but by this statement and the facts that have come out since he does have something to worry about. — Karen Garson (@klgarson) April 6, 2024

No, he just knows Trump would throw him in prison without a trial. Trump's going to throw all of his political enemies in jail.

@RepAdamSchiff committed treason and deserves a fair trial and the appropriate punishment. He knew what he was doing was based on lies and did it anyway. — Adam Baity (@sir_adam_baity) April 6, 2024

He should be worried. — MrEdgyMan ... Truth, Facts, Logic, History... (@MrEdgyMan) April 8, 2024

Good. Today, you should use your political power to imprison your political opponents. It’s not the rule I wanted, but it’s the rule people like Schiff chose. https://t.co/vj8vJrweky — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 7, 2024





As we reported, even Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said as president he'd appoint a January 6 special counsel to investigate whether "prosecutorial discretion was abused for political ends."

Advertisement

We don't know why Schiff is still holding on to that concrete evidence of Russian collusion … it could swing the 2024 election.

***