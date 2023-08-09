Peter Doocy's question for Biden about Devon Archer was a 'lousy' one (according...
David Frum says Dems would want Biden punished if he shot a man...
RIGHT on cue! More Trump indictments likely on the way as news for...
Jack Smith is sliding all up in Trump's DMs (this is getting creepy!)
President Biden forgets about personal space promise during Weather Channel interview
DeSantis is fighting back against a two tiered justice system ... it's time...
Biden WH alum uses Politico's (now deleted) tweet about bank records as LATEST...
Gov't & media warn about next threat to school kids: Brown bag lunches
Joaquin Castro whines about the horror at the border forgetting his party is...
Energy Secretary Granholm's fortuitously timed stock trade gets fresh attention
Patrick Bet-David wants 3 unlikely groups to UNITE to protect CONSERVATIVE family values
Did Joe Biden just admit America has won the war on climate change?...
'Say it to my face!' ... Chris Christie calls out Trump for labeling...
With gas prices rising, Biden reminds us he's still trying to end 'ALL...

Congressman says January 6 committee failed to adequately preserve evidence

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 09, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We never trusted the January 6 select committee and this news doesn't help them in that area. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight for the Committee on House Administration, told Fox News Digital that the J6 committee "failed to adequately preserve documents, data and video depositions – including communications it had with the Biden White House that are still missing"

Loudermilk told Fox:

The "Blue Team," as described by Loudermilk, represents the group within the J6 committee that was directed to investigate security failures at the Capitol. Loudermilk explained that sources have told him the Blue Team was essentially "shut down" by the committee in order to focus on placing the blame on former President Trump.

"We've got lots of depositions, we've got lots of subpoenas, we've got video and other documents provided through subpoenas by individuals. But we're not seeing anything from the Blue Team as far as reports on the investigation they did looking into the actual breach itself," he said.

"What we also realized we didn't have was the videos of all the depositions," Loudermilk added.

Loudermilk said he has been contacted by a defense attorney that needed access to key information in one of the video depositions, and the committee realized it did not have the videos he was seeking.

Loudermilk told Fox News Digital it has been a struggle to not only find all the documents, but to figure out what they are even missing in the first place.

"We're looking at the security failure at the Capitol and we're looking at how the January 6 committee operated itself and right now we're having so much trouble with the January 6 committee and how it operated that It's really impending our ability to investigate thoroughly the security failures at the Capitol," Loudermilk said.

Recommended

Peter Doocy's question for Biden about Devon Archer was a 'lousy' one (according to Biden)
Doug P.

It's worth reading the whole thing. As Twitchy reported as the committee was getting ready for its big televised presentation, members of the team dedicated to identifying security failures at the Capitol were basically told to stop investigating, as the final presentation would focus on Donald Trump and only Donald Trump.

Remember the fit Democrats had when Tucker Carlson was given the complete January 6 footage? "Oh no, it will reveal insecurities in the Capitol and put members of Congress in danger!" Instead, we saw Capitol Police giving the "QAnon Shaman" an escorted tour of the building.

Adam Kinzinger works for CNN now — maybe CNN will bring him on to answer Loudermilk's accusations.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DOCUMENTS JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Peter Doocy's question for Biden about Devon Archer was a 'lousy' one (according to Biden)
Doug P.
Biden WH alum uses Politico's (now deleted) tweet about bank records as LATEST narrative shift
Doug P.
RIGHT on cue! More Trump indictments likely on the way as news for Biden worsens
Doug P.
Jack Smith is sliding all up in Trump's DMs (this is getting creepy!)
RickRobinson
David Frum says Dems would want Biden punished if he shot a man on Fifth Avenue
Brett T.
President Biden forgets about personal space promise during Weather Channel interview
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Peter Doocy's question for Biden about Devon Archer was a 'lousy' one (according to Biden) Doug P.