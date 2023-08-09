Congressman says January 6 committee failed to adequately preserve evidence

We never trusted the January 6 select committee and this news doesn't help them in that area. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight for the Committee on House Administration, told Fox News Digital that the J6 committee "failed to adequately preserve documents, data and video depositions – including communications it had with the Biden White House that are still missing"
The Democrats destroyed J6 records to protect Pelosi and deny Trump important evidencehttps://t.co/0Rl1p2Co3i— Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 9, 2023
Loudermilk told Fox:
The "Blue Team," as described by Loudermilk, represents the group within the J6 committee that was directed to investigate security failures at the Capitol. Loudermilk explained that sources have told him the Blue Team was essentially "shut down" by the committee in order to focus on placing the blame on former President Trump.
"We've got lots of depositions, we've got lots of subpoenas, we've got video and other documents provided through subpoenas by individuals. But we're not seeing anything from the Blue Team as far as reports on the investigation they did looking into the actual breach itself," he said.
"What we also realized we didn't have was the videos of all the depositions," Loudermilk added.
Loudermilk said he has been contacted by a defense attorney that needed access to key information in one of the video depositions, and the committee realized it did not have the videos he was seeking.
Loudermilk told Fox News Digital it has been a struggle to not only find all the documents, but to figure out what they are even missing in the first place.
"We're looking at the security failure at the Capitol and we're looking at how the January 6 committee operated itself and right now we're having so much trouble with the January 6 committee and how it operated that It's really impending our ability to investigate thoroughly the security failures at the Capitol," Loudermilk said.
It's worth reading the whole thing. As Twitchy reported as the committee was getting ready for its big televised presentation, members of the team dedicated to identifying security failures at the Capitol were basically told to stop investigating, as the final presentation would focus on Donald Trump and only Donald Trump.
So they didn’t review all the evidence in the first place but then destroyed it? How is any of this a legitimate inquiry?https://t.co/c8qXxrjpDD— uncommonsense (@uncommonsens3) August 9, 2023
And the cover up continues.— Bob (@robert99344) August 9, 2023
That seems illegal.— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 9, 2023
Why wouldn't this be considered obstruction of justice— Proud Deplorable Ultra MAGA (@LoriBlaney) August 9, 2023
They had zero evidence. That’s all they’re hiding. Their lack of anything…— Aaron McGill (@abeachministry) August 9, 2023
They didn't want Trump to have access to exculpatory evidence for him and damning evidence against Nancy Pelosi. The GOP needs to cut their vacation short and investigate immediately.— Jericho (@JerichoXVI) August 9, 2023
The new rules of engagement.— john4USA (@johnc_finney) August 9, 2023
There are no rules.
Remember the fit Democrats had when Tucker Carlson was given the complete January 6 footage? "Oh no, it will reveal insecurities in the Capitol and put members of Congress in danger!" Instead, we saw Capitol Police giving the "QAnon Shaman" an escorted tour of the building.
Adam Kinzinger works for CNN now — maybe CNN will bring him on to answer Loudermilk's accusations.
