LIE-Kota Man Has Questions About Mayflower Pilgrims, Then Locks Replies 'Cause He Didn't Like the Answers

How many times has the Left said 'We're a nation of immigrants!' or 'borders are a construct!' in defense of illegal immigrants flooding our borders? Too many to count.

Then they'll turn around and whine about colonization and 'stolen land' (land can't be stolen if there are no borders).

We've told you about Lakota Man before. He likes to lie about guns, immigration policy, and has no respect for our Founding Fathers.

Now he's back, proving there might just be a thing as a stupid question:

As an Indigenous man, I grow tired of asking non-Natives. So, this will be the last time.



Did white immigrants aboard the Mayflower have their paperwork when they sailed into MY country? — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) July 10, 2025

He locked replies, which makes it hard to answer.

SOME white people (racist, uneducated MAGA’s) always start crying when I ask this question.



Too bad. So sad.



America is a nation of IMMIGRANTS.



Unless you’re Indigenous, like me, you are the descendant of an IMMIGRANT.



Agree? — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) July 10, 2025

He conflates immigrants with illegal immigrants.

It only took them 400 years to “conquer” us.



Natives, unfortunately, did not have any natural immunity to their disgusting diseases.



Also, “conquerors” don’t make peace treaties with the people they ostensibly “conquer.”



Who here agrees? — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) July 10, 2025

So which is it?

We're conquerors, and that's bad.

Or we made peace treaties with them, which is also bad.

Pick. One.

He's been so busted lying about his heritage, he should delete his account in shame.

What was the name of the country the Mayflower landed on? https://t.co/dqZ7dwVKA7 — RBe (@RBPundit) July 11, 2025

Please, tell us.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

What country did the Mayflower land in? Its borders and government? What would documents have meant as the Indians didn’t have a written language?



I get the desire to flatten Indians into a monolith for politics, but it was hundreds of tribes forever waging war, not an embassy. https://t.co/xrJ6xEyPUe — Commeownder🌲📉🇺🇸 (@Meowfficer) July 11, 2025

We notice he doesn't answer that question.

So what you’re saying is you wish your people would have deported those illegal immigrants? That allowing a flood of people without similar values was detrimental to your culture? https://t.co/Kt62gvstB2 pic.twitter.com/uNVK1b8jCt — Karl Dandleton (@JCBourbon) July 11, 2025

Yep.

Weird.

Guy who pretends he’s a Lakota (he isn’t) seemingly unaware the Lakota didn’t live anywhere near where the Mayflower colonists settled. https://t.co/u62mtdDvcl — Con (@ConGayBot) July 11, 2025

Why let facts get in the way of a good narrative?

Y'all really like to complain about how evil and destructive colonialism was, only to compare it to modern immigration in the same breath. https://t.co/v1Q15VeyDu pic.twitter.com/IrSruqZKXI — TheRundownRabbit (@RundownRabbit) July 11, 2025

They don't even see the hypocrisy here.

Nobody is really indigenous anywhere. The idea that any country exists where the humans that inhabit it sprung up out of the soil is laughable. Conquerors have been both good and bad for the lands they inherit, but all land is ultimately inherited through conquest. https://t.co/AZCE7SHK9V — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 11, 2025

And if Lie-Kota Man wanted to keep 'his' land, he should've fought harder.

