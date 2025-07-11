LAWFARE ALERT: WA State Anti-Trump Prosecutor Just Got FELONY Conviction for Unmasked GOP...
BOOM! Here's Some U.S. Treasury News That Blows Up More Democrat Fearmongering
THERE IT IS: Cannabis Farm Raided by ICE Donated LOTS of Money to...
Nebraska State Senator Doubles Down on Protecting Criminals In Profanity-Laced Rant
Michigan Deacon Who Stopped CrossePointe Church Shooter With His Truck Gifted New Ford...
Memo Status: SENT! Media Spin on ICE Raid at CA Weed Farm Seems...
VIP
DHS Posts Perfect Response to the Kind of Anti-ICE Insanity Dems Are Defending...
And Here We GOOO: Insider Says Dan Bongino Took Day off After Clashing...
Oh NO! Not SOCCER! Canadian Learns the HARD Way Americans Don't GAF What...
Harry Sisson's Prediction for a Hypothetical Vance vs. Newsom Race Might Thrill JD...
VIP
They're SOOOOO Easy: White House's Latest Troll of Our Pals on the Left...
Sen. Cory Booker's Complaint About Criminal Investigations of Comey and Brennan Sure Sound...
Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for...
Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her...

LIE-Kota Man Has Questions About Mayflower Pilgrims, Then Locks Replies 'Cause He Didn't Like the Answers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 11, 2025
Sarah D.

How many times has the Left said 'We're a nation of immigrants!' or 'borders are a construct!' in defense of illegal immigrants flooding our borders? Too many to count.

Advertisement

Then they'll turn around and whine about colonization and 'stolen land' (land can't be stolen if there are no borders).

We've told you about Lakota Man before. He likes to lie about guns, immigration policy, and has no respect for our Founding Fathers.

Now he's back, proving there might just be a thing as a stupid question:

He locked replies, which makes it hard to answer.

He conflates immigrants with illegal immigrants.

So which is it?

Recommended

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We're conquerors, and that's bad.

Or we made peace treaties with them, which is also bad.

Pick. One.

He's been so busted lying about his heritage, he should delete his account in shame.

Please, tell us.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

We notice he doesn't answer that question.

Advertisement

Yep.

Weird.

Why let facts get in the way of a good narrative?

They don't even see the hypocrisy here.

And if Lie-Kota Man wanted to keep 'his' land, he should've fought harder.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
LAWFARE ALERT: WA State Anti-Trump Prosecutor Just Got FELONY Conviction for Unmasked GOP Poll Watcher
Amy Curtis
Nebraska State Senator Doubles Down on Protecting Criminals In Profanity-Laced Rant
Grateful Calvin
BOOM! Here's Some U.S. Treasury News That Blows Up More Democrat Fearmongering
Doug P.
THERE IT IS: Cannabis Farm Raided by ICE Donated LOTS of Money to CA Dems Including Gavin Newsom
Amy Curtis
And Here We GOOO: Insider Says Dan Bongino Took Day off After Clashing With Pam Bondi Over Epstein Files
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch Grateful Calvin
Advertisement