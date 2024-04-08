'Disturbed': RFK Jr. Says Government Weaponized Against Trump, Vows Jan 6 Special Counsel

Love him or hate him, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has certainly made the 2024 election interesting.

This latest campaign promise will certainly endear him to Trump supporters, and those who are alarmed by the weaponization of government against political opponents

Advertisement

RFK Jr 'disturbed' by 'weaponization of government' against Trump, vows to appoint Jan 6 special counsel https://t.co/NvDa4MvNPW — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 5, 2024

More from Fox News:

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on Friday said he is "disturbed" by "the weaponization of government against" former President Donald Trump. He also vowed that if elected president, he would appoint a special counsel to investigate whether "prosecutorial discretion was abused for political ends" in cases related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. "January 6 is one of the most polarizing topics on the political landscape. I am listening to people of diverse viewpoints on it in order to make sense of the event and what followed. I want to hear every side," Kennedy said, adding that it is "quite clear that many of the January 6 protesters broke the law in what may have started as a protest but turned into a riot." "Because it happened with the encouragement of President Trump, and in the context of his delusion that the election was stolen from him, many people see it not as a riot but as an insurrection," he said. But Kennedy said that "reasonable people, including Trump opponents, tell me there is little evidence of a true insurrection." "They observe that the protesters carried no weapons, had no plans or ability to seize the reins of government, and that Trump himself had urged them to protest ‘peacefully,’" Kennedy said.

Now, this is a quixotic campaign. RFK might make a decent showing in November, but he will not get elected. Still, we can appreciate what he says and does.

I'm with ya Trump is a mess Biden is still in the basement just give us something OK https://t.co/Y61SrZXHcw — Can we handle the truth (@MarkUsry4) April 5, 2024

See? Case in point.

A real phenomenon indeed and directed towards people who do not agree with the so called elites of this country who insist on devolving into a state comparable to that of a third world country. — Abuye Balcha (@ss_hiemer) April 5, 2024

There's a term for this. We're sure of it.

RFK Jr = DJT. It’s obvious they’re on the same team here. — Paul Major ☮️ 🇺🇦 (@luapski56) April 5, 2024

No, they're not. But thanks for playing.

RFK Jr. vows to appoint special counsel to examine Jan. 6 prosecutions | Just The News https://t.co/NMbrIdDQB4 — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) April 6, 2024

Still a very left Democrat. — Think Big (@HeatherCsWife) April 6, 2024

Yes, but he's not wrong.

Many people were rediculously over charged — P-E-Z (@pez1963) April 6, 2024

Many of the Jan. 6 defendants were.

Especially after years of Antifa/BLM riots that saw few arrests but lots of damage and mayhem.

Advertisement

This would be righteous. https://t.co/BVOsQBNoNB — Wontonimo Bae .🤍. (@wontonimobae) April 6, 2024

Yes, it would be.

It won't happen, but a girl can dream.

***

VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off yourmembership!



