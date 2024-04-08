'Disturbed': RFK Jr. Says Government Weaponized Against Trump, Vows Jan 6 Special Counsel

As Bird Flu Panic Ramps Up, Here's a Reminder of What the CDC...
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on April 08, 2024
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Love him or hate him, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has certainly made the 2024 election interesting. 

This latest campaign promise will certainly endear him to Trump supporters, and those who are alarmed by the weaponization of government against political opponents

Advertisement

More from Fox News:

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on Friday said he is "disturbed" by "the weaponization of government against" former President Donald Trump. 

He also vowed that if elected president, he would appoint a special counsel to investigate whether "prosecutorial discretion was abused for political ends" in cases related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. 

"January 6 is one of the most polarizing topics on the political landscape. I am listening to people of diverse viewpoints on it in order to make sense of the event and what followed. I want to hear every side," Kennedy said, adding that it is "quite clear that many of the January 6 protesters broke the law in what may have started as a protest but turned into a riot." 

"Because it happened with the encouragement of President Trump, and in the context of his delusion that the election was stolen from him, many people see it not as a riot but as an insurrection," he said. 

But Kennedy said that "reasonable people, including Trump opponents, tell me there is little evidence of a true insurrection." 

"They observe that the protesters carried no weapons, had no plans or ability to seize the reins of government, and that Trump himself had urged them to protest ‘peacefully,’" Kennedy said. 

Advertisement

Now, this is a quixotic campaign. RFK might make a decent showing in November, but he will not get elected. Still, we can appreciate what he says and does.

See? Case in point.

There's a term for this. We're sure of it.

No, they're not. But thanks for playing.

Yes, but he's not wrong.

Many of the Jan. 6 defendants were.

Especially after years of Antifa/BLM riots that saw few arrests but lots of damage and mayhem.

Advertisement

Yes, it would be.

It won't happen, but a girl can dream.

***

***


