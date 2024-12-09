Liz Cheney Has a Warning for Any Lawyer Who Would Investigate the J6 Committee

As we reported earlier Monday, former January 6 select committee member and Kamala Harris campaign tour buddy Liz Cheney seemed nervous. In response to President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion that she and the other members of the committee should be in jail, Cheney told the New York Times, "Donald Trump’s suggestion that members of Congress who later investigated his illegal and unconstitutional actions should be jailed is a continuation of his assault on the rule of law and the foundations of our republic."

Advertisement

It's been reported that President Joe Biden is considering preemptive pardons of Cheney and Adam Schiff. Why would he do that if they hadn't done anything criminal, like withholding exculpatory evidence and committing perjury?

We're hearing now that Cheney has a warning for any lawyers who would investigate members of the January 6 committee: they'd be subject to sanctions.

🚨BREAKING: Liz Cheney warns that any lawyer who investigates members of the January 6th committee will be engaging in conduct subject to sanctions. — Jack (@jackunheard) December 9, 2024

Damn! That’s funny. — Jan Moore (@JanMoor17615407) December 9, 2024

Bring it! — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) December 9, 2024

So, she is saying that some people are above the law? Got it. — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) December 9, 2024

But I thought no one is above the law — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) December 9, 2024

Liz and her committee cohorts are apparently, above the law https://t.co/VxaZXyZAE4 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 9, 2024

Sanctioned by whom for what? — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) December 9, 2024

Even more of a reason to investigate them. — Chase Turner (@chaseteee) December 9, 2024

How so? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) December 9, 2024

What government position does Liz Cheney have again? — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) December 9, 2024

Scary Liz trying to be scary. We aren't impressed. — CMC55 (@cherylmcg53) December 9, 2024

Someone sounds highly guilty. She should be the first one investigated — Eric Newton (@E5Nasty) December 9, 2024

Sanctions? She’s a private citizen. What is she going to do with sanctions? Talk about sanctions? That’s about it. — Tom Maga 🇺🇸 (@itstommaga) December 9, 2024

What exactly is Liz in charge of anymore? Remind me? — Tasty Meat BBQ (@TastyMeatBBQ) December 9, 2024

That’s cute.

I hope every lawyer in the country launches an investigation out of spite. — Mario Lawrence (@mariolawrencejr) December 9, 2024

What sanctions and from whom?



Empty bloviating. — Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) December 9, 2024

That sounds like a threat. She must really be wanting that preemptive pardon.

***