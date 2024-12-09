He's Too Cute For Jail: Suspected UHC Assassin Luigi Mangione's Fans Start 'Free...
‘Pardonus Alda Alienectos!’: Progressive Writer Under Spell Biden Might Magically Stop Dep...
Dough Unto Others: The Southern Origin of the ‘Dangerous Loaf of Bread’ Rock...
Trump War Room Highlights Hypocritical Democrats' Past Praise for Tulsi Gabbard
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Unveils Checks She Wants to Give Taxpayers to Help...
He Earned This: Daniel Penny Has Beer at NYC Bar Following Acquittal
‘They Are the Past’: Elon Musk Responds to Axios CEO
VIP
Brain Damaged: Neuropsychology Organizations Choose the Woke Mind Virus Over Medicine
Based J.D. Vance Defends Justice and Celebrates Daniel Penny's Acquittal
Oops, George Mason's SJP Forgot to Hide Their Guns and Terrorist Banners Before...
Just Imagine Not Being a Race Baiting Hack: Mehdi Hasan Gets Smacked Down...
Why Do We Already Have Quotes From the Manifesto of Suspected UHC CEO...
University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading...
Krystal Ball Uncovers PLOT TWIST! UHC CEO Suspect Was Right-Wing Fan of Elon...

Liz Cheney Has a Warning for Any Lawyer Who Would Investigate the J6 Committee

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 09, 2024
Twitter

As we reported earlier Monday, former January 6 select committee member and Kamala Harris campaign tour buddy Liz Cheney seemed nervous. In response to President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion that she and the other members of the committee should be in jail, Cheney told the New York Times, "Donald Trump’s suggestion that members of Congress who later investigated his illegal and unconstitutional actions should be jailed is a continuation of his assault on the rule of law and the foundations of our republic."

Advertisement

It's been reported that President Joe Biden is considering preemptive pardons of Cheney and Adam Schiff. Why would he do that if they hadn't done anything criminal, like withholding exculpatory evidence and committing perjury?

We're hearing now that Cheney has a warning for any lawyers who would investigate members of the January 6 committee: they'd be subject to sanctions.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

That sounds like a threat. She must really be wanting that preemptive pardon.

***

Tags: LAWYER LIZ CHENEY SANCTIONS JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
He's Too Cute For Jail: Suspected UHC Assassin Luigi Mangione's Fans Start 'Free Him' Trend on X
Eric V.
Just Imagine Not Being a Race Baiting Hack: Mehdi Hasan Gets Smacked Down for Penny Verdict Hot Take
Amy Curtis
Oops, George Mason's SJP Forgot to Hide Their Guns and Terrorist Banners Before the Cops Showed Up
justmindy
‘They Are the Past’: Elon Musk Responds to Axios CEO
Brett T.
University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading HHS Goes Viral
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement