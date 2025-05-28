Time Magazine's Writers: Climate Change Is to Blame for Everything Bad That’s Happening Everywhere

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck has noticed something hilarious about Time Magazine - the publication's writers blame everything on Climate Change. The list of things Climate Change is affecting includes ketchup, the NFL, diarrhea, allergies, rascally rats, and much more.

He explains it all here. (READ)

Writers @TIME are suffering mass psychosis. They’ve now blamed climate change for diarrhea, worsening sleep apnea, common allergies, kidney disease, worse hay fever, rat invasions and IBS. They also have pieces on how climate change is hurting the NFL, ketchup and pregnancies. Oh and more think pieces on how building roads & eating turkey could worsen climate change. I think these writers need mental help. Crazy to think that some people who are allowed to vote actually take @TIME seriously. I do wonder though how many of their followers are even real on social media because they supposedly have over a million followers yet they have very little engagement.

Thankfully, most of Time’s followers on X are bots.

Starbuck suggests that Musk should audit all the legacy media accounts on X.

I think @elonmusk should consider having the X team audit legacy media X accounts to see if they have mostly fake bot followers. It would be interesting to see what their actual following is. On a funny note if he sees this and does this, resulting in real reductions in following #’s for legacy media then I have @TIME’s next headline ready for them… "CLIMATE CHANGE REDUCES NUMBER OF REAL PEOPLE FOLLOWING MAINSTREAM MEDIA (THEY’RE TOTALLY REAL, WE SWEAR)"

Be sure to click on the pics so you can see Time’s hysterical, Climate Change posts.

Good ole "climate change" strikes again.

Chuckle. — Kevin Jones (@KevinJo84559649) May 27, 2025

You never know when Climate Change will zap your ketchup or other condiments!

Commenters wonder what’s up with Time’s writers and how they expect to be taken seriously.

They are so bored with their lives... — Dan Keller (@DanTJMAJWC) May 27, 2025

That is hysterical. Sad but hysterical — John Galt X (@jf168401) May 28, 2025

This is kind of hilarious. Once you get past the sadness of it. — Brian4,nsense (@BrianDCheek) May 27, 2025

throw it against the wall and see what sticks, that's the new narrative. — Dennis Blankshine (@Blankshine_IRL) May 27, 2025

They make a joke out of everything they stand for - you can’t take them serious!



Time is a shell of what it once was! — LP (@ladp216) May 27, 2025

I blame @TIME for diarrhea, worsening sleep apnea, common allergies, kidney disease, worse hay fever, rat invasions and IBS. — Scott Lee (@OnClose) May 28, 2025

This poor poster! There’s still a print edition of Time. If he has a copy handy, it might help him deal with the aftermath of the first thing on his list.