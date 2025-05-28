Gov. Kathy Hochul Brags About Defeating Trump's Effort to Save New York Workers...
The 4th of July Is Kaput? That's Disconcerting: Libtards Say We Can't Celebrate...
Have You Met You? X Mocks Hypocritical House Minority Whip for Saying Trump...
Tom Homan is Still Waiting on the Consequences AOC Promised for Going After...
Iowahawk Perfects Academic Gobbledygook With Grok
MSNBC’s Michael Steele Says Deporting Illegal Aliens is Like Terrorists Holding Americans...
Permanent Paws: U.S. Navy Secretary Ends Military Branch’s Research and Testing on Dogs...
Soaring with the Bries? Man’s Momentum Sends Him Flying in Downhill Cheese Wheel...
Fake Jake: Tapper’s PR Team Has Him Trying to Sell His Newfound ‘Humility’...
VIP
Co-Founder of Moms for Liberty Slams Scott Pelley
The New Republic Questions Trump's Cognitive Health After Weird Rants
Activists in Minnesota Work to Protect Hundreds of Pieces of 2020 George Floyd...
VIP
Democrats Hire Consultants to Decode 'Man Speak' While Sipping Cocktails in the Hamptons
January 6 Prosecutor Sobs Telling About When She Was Fired

Time Magazine's Writers: Climate Change Is to Blame for Everything Bad That’s Happening Everywhere

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 AM on May 28, 2025
ImgFlip

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck has noticed something hilarious about Time Magazine - the publication's writers blame everything on Climate Change. The list of things Climate Change is affecting includes ketchup, the NFL, diarrhea, allergies, rascally rats, and much more.

Advertisement

He explains it all here. (READ)

Writers @TIME are suffering mass psychosis.

They’ve now blamed climate change for diarrhea, worsening sleep apnea, common allergies, kidney disease, worse hay fever, rat invasions and IBS.

They also have pieces on how climate change is hurting the NFL, ketchup and pregnancies.

Oh and more think pieces on how building roads & eating turkey could worsen climate change.

I think these writers need mental help. Crazy to think that some people who are allowed to vote actually take @TIME seriously. I do wonder though how many of their followers are even real on social media because they supposedly have over a million followers yet they have very little engagement.

Thankfully, most of Time’s followers on X are bots. 

Starbuck suggests that Musk should audit all the legacy media accounts on X.

I think @elonmusk should consider having the X team audit legacy media X accounts to see if they have mostly fake bot followers. It would be interesting to see what their actual following is.

On a funny note if he sees this and does this, resulting in real reductions in following #’s for legacy media then I have @TIME’s next headline ready for them…

"CLIMATE CHANGE REDUCES NUMBER OF REAL PEOPLE FOLLOWING MAINSTREAM MEDIA (THEY’RE TOTALLY REAL, WE SWEAR)" 

Recommended

The 4th of July Is Kaput? That's Disconcerting: Libtards Say We Can't Celebrate Independence Day
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Be sure to click on the pics so you can see Time’s hysterical, Climate Change posts.

You never know when Climate Change will zap your ketchup or other condiments!

Commenters wonder what’s up with Time’s writers and how they expect to be taken seriously.

Advertisement

This poor poster! There’s still a print edition of Time. If he has a copy handy, it might help him deal with the aftermath of the first thing on his list.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE FAKE NEWS FEAR FUNNY MEDIA TIME MAGAZINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The 4th of July Is Kaput? That's Disconcerting: Libtards Say We Can't Celebrate Independence Day
Grateful Calvin
Have You Met You? X Mocks Hypocritical House Minority Whip for Saying Trump Is 'Enriching Himself'
Grateful Calvin
Gov. Kathy Hochul Brags About Defeating Trump's Effort to Save New York Workers Money
Doug P.
Iowahawk Perfects Academic Gobbledygook With Grok
Gordon K
January 6 Prosecutor Sobs Telling About When She Was Fired
Brett T.
Tom Homan is Still Waiting on the Consequences AOC Promised for Going After Dem LaMonica McIver
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The 4th of July Is Kaput? That's Disconcerting: Libtards Say We Can't Celebrate Independence Day Grateful Calvin
Advertisement