Gov. Kathy Hochul Brags About Defeating Trump's Effort to Save New York Workers Money

The Trump administration has attempted to put an end to New York City's congestion pricing program, which charges drivers into and out of the city during peak hours an extra toll (workers hardest hit). A judge has at least temporarily blocked Trump's effort::

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's efforts to force New York City to end its congestion pricing program. Judge Lewis Liman granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday barring the Trump administration from withholding "federal funds, approvals, or authorizations from New York State or local agencies to enforce compliance" with its demands to terminate the tolling program. The order is in effect until June 9. The development comes after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the toll program, sought a preliminary injunction to prevent the federal government from withholding approvals or funds for continuing to collect tolls after the U.S. Department of Transportation reversed course and pulled federal approval of the congestion pricing program earlier year.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul supports the program that costs New Yorkers extra money in her attempts to force more people into taking public transit. Hochul spiked the ball and bragged about at least temporarily defeating Trump's efforts to save people money:

The Trump administration tried to unlawfully shut down congestion pricing.



It didn’t work.



Traffic is down, business is up, and the cameras are staying on. pic.twitter.com/Bp5lYa3cjK — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 27, 2025

It couldn't be more clear what the Democrat "priorities" are.

I never saw someone so happy about taking money out of other people‘s pockets. — Anthony Grisanti (@AnthonyGriz) May 27, 2025

Meanwhile the Dems keep wondering why they're losing working class voters in droves.

I thought democrats were supposed to prioritize the poor and middle class? — John R. DePerno (@DePernoJ) May 28, 2025

Any wonder why Trump has better approval numbers than you. — MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) May 27, 2025

Nothing epitomizes the modern Democratic Party more than bragging that “…the cameras are staying on.” https://t.co/wjHH4Z9X6t — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 27, 2025

Hochul must be trying to win the "Orwellian Democrat of the Year" award, all while trying to convince everybody that Trump is the "authoritarian."