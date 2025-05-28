Gov. Kathy Hochul Brags About Defeating Trump's Effort to Save New York Workers Money

Time Magazine's Writers: Climate Change Is to Blame for Everything Bad That’s Happening...
Doug P. | 9:10 AM on May 28, 2025
ImgFlip

The Trump administration has attempted to put an end to New York City's congestion pricing program, which charges drivers into and out of the city during peak hours an extra toll (workers hardest hit). A judge has at least temporarily blocked Trump's effort:: 

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's efforts to force New York City to end its congestion pricing program. 

Judge Lewis Liman granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday barring the Trump administration from withholding "federal funds, approvals, or authorizations from New York State or local agencies to enforce compliance" with its demands to terminate the tolling program. The order is in effect until June 9. 

The development comes after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the toll program, sought a preliminary injunction to prevent the federal government from withholding approvals or funds for continuing to collect tolls after the U.S. Department of Transportation reversed course and pulled federal approval of the congestion pricing program earlier year.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul supports the program that costs New Yorkers extra money in her attempts to force more people into taking public transit. Hochul spiked the ball and bragged about at least temporarily defeating Trump's efforts to save people money:

It couldn't be more clear what the Democrat "priorities" are.

Meanwhile the Dems keep wondering why they're losing working class voters in droves. 

Hochul must be trying to win the "Orwellian Democrat of the Year" award, all while trying to convince everybody that Trump is the "authoritarian." 

