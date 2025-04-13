Doubling Down: Trump Orders Military Control of the Roosevelt Reservation on the Mexican Border

Since taking office in January, the Trump Administration has been hyper-focused on the southern border. On the campaign trail, President Trump had promised to stem the flow of illegal aliens pouring into the country unchecked by his predecessor. Federal, state, and local resources were dispatched to support the mission of the Border Patrol, which Biden had handcuffed. Within weeks, illegal crossings had slowed to historically low levels.

The results on the southern border have been unprecedented. The President could have taken the win and moved on to other projects. Instead, he has doubled down on border security, issuing a memorandum giving the military control of an existing buffer zone along the border known as the Roosevelt (Teddy, not Franky D.) Reservation.

NEW: @POTUS issues National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM-4): “Military Mission for Sealing the Southern Border of the United States and Repelling Invasions”



The President saying, “Our southern border is under attack from a variety of threats. The complexity of the… pic.twitter.com/cOcHIN9bwY — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) April 11, 2025

The President is calling on the Secretary of Defense @SecDef the Secretary of the Interior @DougBurgum the Secretary of Agriculture @SecRollins and the Secretary of Homeland Security @Sec_Noem to take appropriate actions:



•Provide for the use and jurisdiction by the Department of Defense over Federal lands.

•The Secretary of the Interior shall allow the Secretary of Defense to use those portions of the Roosevelt Reservation not yet transferred or withdrawn.

•The Secretary of Defense may determine those military activities that are reasonably necessary and appropriate to accomplish the mission.



This follows an Executive Order and a Proclamation President Trump issued on January 20th.

President Teddy Roosevelt established the Roosevelt Reservation in 1907. Ironically, the purpose of the sixty-foot-wide strip of land along the border from California to New Mexico was to improve border security. Roosevelt had ordered the Reservation to be kept clear of brush and other obstacles to deter smuggling. Texas was excluded from the reservation because of an agreement that allowed Texas to retain all public land when they were admitted to the union in 1845.

🚨President Trump just authorized the Dept of Defense to militarize the “Roosevelt Reservation” along the US border in CA, AZ, and NM



This means the 60 foot buffer zone on a 700 mile stretch of our border will now be considered military property and troops can seize illegals to… pic.twitter.com/9MrRq9iMYT — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 11, 2025

Thus far, military assets have been deployed to support DHS and the Border Patrol. The President's order will give them a more active role in securing the border.

This move by Trump completely changes the game!



The traitors on the Left intentionally destroyed America’s sovereignty.



We now have a leader, not a TRAITOR!https://t.co/nn1Dl8GIyR — J.J. Carrell (@JJCarrell14) April 12, 2025

I’ve witnessed firsthand what’s happened to our public lands on the southern border under Joe Biden.



Invaded, trashed, and downright disgusting.



This is long past due. pic.twitter.com/AijEO5s0wX — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) April 11, 2025

The issues at the southern border go beyond illegal immigration. In the wake of increased border security, Cartels that smuggle drugs and people across the border have moved their operations from land to sea. The US Coast Guard has recently seized over half a billion dollars worth of cocaine and other drugs.

Attorney General Pam Bondi held a press conference detailing the Coast Guard's work.

Almost 45,000 lbs of cocaine and 3,800 lbs of marijuana worth a combined ~$509M were seized during in 13 interdictions in the eastern Pacific Ocean by the crews of the US Coast Guard. The seized drugs were offloaded Wednesday morning at Port Everglades.



AG Pam Bondi: "This is a… pic.twitter.com/OyD9AiyeSl — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 9, 2025

AG Bondi:

"This is a textbook example of the Justice Department supporting the fight against violent crime. These drugs are worth over half a billion dollars."

The seemingly never-ending waves of mass migration from Central and South America have waned, but Cartels have remained active.

The increased military assets being deployed to the border will also help combat this ongoing incursion.

Yes. Yes I did vote for this. https://t.co/AqH381pWG0 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) April 13, 2025

The president's policies have already brought illegal immigration to historic lows. He is doubling down on border security with an increased military presence and control of the Roosevelt Reservation. This is indeed what we voted for.

Promises made, promises kept.