Doubling Down: Trump Orders Military Control of the Roosevelt Reservation on the Mexican Border

Eric V.
Eric V. | 1:00 PM on April 13, 2025
Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez/U.S. Air Force via AP

Since taking office in January, the Trump Administration has been hyper-focused on the southern border. On the campaign trail, President Trump had promised to stem the flow of illegal aliens pouring into the country unchecked by his predecessor. Federal, state, and local resources were dispatched to support the mission of the Border Patrol, which Biden had handcuffed. Within weeks, illegal crossings had slowed to historically low levels.

The results on the southern border have been unprecedented. The President could have taken the win and moved on to other projects. Instead, he has doubled down on border security, issuing a memorandum giving the military control of an existing buffer zone along the border known as the Roosevelt (Teddy, not Franky D.) Reservation.

The post continues:

The President saying, “Our southern border is under attack from a variety of threats. The complexity of the current situation requires that our military take a more direct role in securing our southern border than in the recent past.”The memorandum cites an “ongoing invasion” and calls for a coordinated military effort in securing the U.S. southern border.

The President is calling on the Secretary of Defense @SecDef the Secretary of the Interior @DougBurgum the Secretary of Agriculture @SecRollins and the Secretary of Homeland Security @Sec_Noem to take appropriate actions:

•Provide for the use and jurisdiction by the Department of Defense over Federal lands.
•The Secretary of the Interior shall allow the Secretary of Defense to use those portions of the Roosevelt Reservation not yet transferred or withdrawn.
•The Secretary of Defense may determine those military activities that are reasonably necessary and appropriate to accomplish the mission.

This follows an Executive Order and a Proclamation President Trump issued on January 20th.

President Teddy Roosevelt established the Roosevelt Reservation in 1907. Ironically, the purpose of the sixty-foot-wide strip of land along the border from California to New Mexico was to improve border security. Roosevelt had ordered the Reservation to be kept clear of brush and other obstacles to deter smuggling. Texas was excluded from the reservation because of an agreement that allowed Texas to retain all public land when they were admitted to the union in 1845.

The entire post:

President Trump just authorized the Dept of Defense to militarize the “Roosevelt Reservation” along the US border in CA, AZ, and NMThis means the 60 foot buffer zone on a 700 mile stretch of our border will now be considered military property and troops can seize illegals to hand to Border PatrolTranslation: He just activated the military to completely shut down the invasion on our southern border

 Thus far, military assets have been deployed to support DHS and the Border Patrol. The President's order will give them a more active role in securing the border.

The issues at the southern border go beyond illegal immigration. In the wake of increased border security, Cartels that smuggle drugs and people across the border have moved their operations from land to sea. The US Coast Guard has recently seized over half a billion dollars worth of cocaine and other drugs.

Attorney General Pam Bondi held a press conference detailing the Coast Guard's work.

AG Bondi:

"This is a textbook example of the Justice Department supporting the fight against violent crime. These drugs are worth over half a billion dollars."

The seemingly never-ending waves of mass migration from Central and South America have waned, but Cartels have remained active.

The increased military assets being deployed to the border will also help combat this ongoing incursion.

The president's policies have already brought illegal immigration to historic lows. He is doubling down on border security with an increased military presence and control of the Roosevelt Reservation. This is indeed what we voted for.

Promises made, promises kept.

Tags: BORDER PATROL BORDER SECURITY DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE DHS DONALD TRUMP ICE

