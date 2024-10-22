Charles C.W. Cooke Just SHREDS Liz Cheney in BRUTAL Receipt-Filled Thread for Saying Dobbs 'Went Too Far'

Liz Cheney has done a bang-up job of not only destroying her own reputation but her family's legacy as well. Imagine sitting on stage next to a woman like Kamala Harris and going along with every single stupid thing that comes out of her mouth because you're so desperate for power and money you can't see straight going so far as to even IMPLY overturning Roe went too far.

Liz has officially sold her soul to the Democratic machine which is basically like selling it to the Devil so there's that.

Case in point:

Another example of this: Cheney, who has always been a pro-lifer throughout her political career, said the Dobbs decision went too far during the PA event. https://t.co/34f4rvos4S — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) October 21, 2024

Seems Liz will support any position if the money is right.

Liz Cheney was against abortion until Liz Cheney wanted a paycheck from people who support abortion. — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 22, 2024

Charles C.W. Cooke just shredded Liz:

But this position doesn’t make any sense, either, given that, just a couple of years ago, Cheney co-sponsored a bill that banned abortion nationally from “the moment of fertilization,” and did so on the grounds that the Constitution mandated such a rule. https://t.co/PSW6w4d187 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 22, 2024

Dobbs just put abortion back at the state level. Liz's bill banned abortion NATIONALLY from the moment of fertilization.

Yeah.

Wow.

And now she’s complaining at Kamala Harris rallies about the less-strict-than-that rules that some states passed after the issue was returned to the states—which she said she wanted but also apparently didn’t because she tried to pass a national ban? Come on. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 22, 2024

We agree - come on.

I simply do not understand why she didn’t just say “I’m pro-life in the most comprehensive way possible—I think the 14th Amendment mandates a from-conception ban—but I think we need to elect Kamala Harris because Trump is unfit for office.” The temptation was too great. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 22, 2024

Because she's also a fake and a phony, she fits right in with Kamala Harris.

Here’s the entire bill Cheney co-sponsored in 2021. To pretend that her objection is merely to overbroad or too-vague state-level legislation does not pass the laugh test. https://t.co/ngubY142km — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 22, 2024

Now THAT seems extreme, at least when you apply Liz's current take on Dobbs to it.

It’s not just conservatives who noticed this, or who took away that message. https://t.co/o009Od2pOe — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 22, 2024

From The Guardian:

Liz Cheney, a former Republican congresswoman and longtime opponent of abortion rights, on Monday condemned Republican-imposed bans on the procedure and urged conservatives to support Democrat Kamala Harris for US president. Cheney was speaking during three joint events with the vice-president in three swing states aimed at prising suburban Republican voters away from party nominee Donald Trump. She has become the Democrat’s most prominent conservative surrogate and is rumoured to be in contention for a seat in a potential Harris cabinet.

Of course, there is something for Liz in all of this. Good to know she wouldn't sell out her country just for the fun of it.

Here’s my very cynical opinion, a lot of Republicans, like Cheney, had no real intention to overturn Roe or ban abortion because it’s a very convenient wedge issue which they exploit for campaign contributions & votes. She co-sponsored the bill knowing it wouldn’t go anywhere. — Pinky Poltergeist Pomeranian🐶🎃👻✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@ddenean) October 22, 2024

Exactly.

And on that note, Kamala can HAVE her.

Hey, we got Tulsi Gabbard in the trade, pretty sure we came out better for it.

