FAIL! Lying Liz Cheney Proves She's NOT Putting Country Over Party Pushing DEBUNKED J6 Lie About Ted Cruz

When Liz Cheney first started showing her true colors she pretended that her problem was just with Trump and her dedication to the rule of law made her put country over party or some other happy horse crap. In reality, Cheney is a self-serving, opportunistic, two-faced hag looking for any way to lash out and hurt Republicans because her own career is in the tank.

Case in point, she went after Ted Cruz.

No, really.

Except of course this is a lie and Liz knows that.

From the Liberal Dallas Morning News:

But did the Texas Republican actually seek refuge from the rampaging mob by running into a closet? No ... In a new book, Cruz describes how the riot prompted senators to abandon the chamber and scramble to a secure, undisclosed location. Given the tense atmosphere, Cruz and his cohorts decided to retreat to an out-of-the-way spot for a strategy session. “While we waited for the Capitol to be secured, I assembled our coalition in a back room (really, a supply closet with stacked chairs) to discuss what we should do next,” Cruz writes. “Several members of the group argued that in the face of the riot, we should suspend our objections and vote to certify the election.” Cruz writes that he understood but “vehemently disagreed” with that sentiment.

Shame on Liz Cheney. Ok, so it feels like we've said that a lot in the past few years but she's just getting worse. And now that she's Kamala's new lapdog, we can only assume she will get even nastier. Supporting Democrat Collin Allred? REALLY?!

Cmon, Liz.

I guess we'll dust this fact-check off again...



"But did the Texas Republican actually seek refuge from the rampaging mob by running into a closet? No, not really."https://t.co/MkZJ49VgL6 https://t.co/l1lnLOxfXo — Darin Miller (@DarinBMiller) April 18, 2024

This is an old one, so the fact Cheney pulled this out now tells us she doesn't really have much else to offer.

Of course, we already knew that or she wouldn't have latched onto Kamala's coattails so desperately, completely, AND totally.

Honestly, it's hard to even be angry with her anymore because she's just so lost and useless, a stain on her family's legacy. Maybe we should just try and feel sorry for her, especially since it's clear she's never really recovered from losing Wyoming by nearly 40 points.

Let's call her #LostBy40PointsLiz.

