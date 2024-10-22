YES! Nate Silver Notices Something VERY 2016ish About Last Few Weeks and HOO...
Charles C.W. Cooke Just SHREDS Liz Cheney in BRUTAL Receipt-Filled Thread for Saying...
Zip It! Liz Cheney Wants Her Own Election Day Version of 'A Quiet...
As Court Jester? Mark Cuban States He'd Be Willing to Work in Trump...
They Can't ... Let It ... GO: NYT Investigates Trump's Technique in Making...
VIP
Theory: People Think NPR Is Left-Wing Because of Its Prominent Arts Coverage
Host Admits Questions at Harris/Cheney Town Hall Are 'Pre-Determined'
The Social Security Administration Will Happily Change Your Gender
The Atlantic: Elon Musk Has ‘Long Dreamed of Redesigning the World in His...
SNL 'Comedian' Has an Interesting Take as to Why Gaza Lacks Human Rights...
Karine Jean-Pierre Can't Name Any Kamala Harris Policy That's Different Than Joe Biden's...
Ben Shapiro Reminds Us How UCLA Became ‘A Woke Trash Heap’
Newsweek Wants to Make Sure We All Know Pic of Trump As Steelers...
Trump McMemes, Super Sized Fun

DAMNING Thread Exposes Kamala for Abusing Hardship Program She Did NOT Qualify for to Get Into Law School

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It's no secret Kamala Harris allegedly failed the bar exam the first time she took it, but did you guys know she was admitted into law school via a program meant for those living in hardship? No really.

Advertisement

Who knew living in an upscale neighborhood with two scholarly parents was living in hardship.

After all, Kamala did grow up in the middle class.

Ahem.

Check this out:

Her post continues:

Kamala Harris’s mother came from the highest caste in India, but by moving to the U.S. and Canada, obtaining a prestigious degree, marrying a future Stanford professor, having a successful career as a cancer researcher, and sending her daughter to private schools, her daughter became unusually disadvantaged?

Strange how that works.

Yes, strange.

Her post continues:

Students who claimed to be eligible for the LEOP because of some special hardship they suffered would have their claims of being disadvantaged verified via a phone call by members of the student organization associated with the applicant’s race. The phone interviews were used by some students to screen out conservative candidates—to avoid future “Clarence Thomases,” as one student explained.

This would have been the process in place when Kamala Harris applied to law school in 1986. According to her resume, she also served as President of the “Black Law Student’s [sic] Association,” so she likely participated in the process of selecting admittees to the LEOP program while she was a law student as well.

While the program was advertised as a class-based affirmative action program—which Kamala Harris wouldn’t have qualified for—in practice it was based on race and politics, during her time.

Recommended

Charles C.W. Cooke Just SHREDS Liz Cheney in BRUTAL Receipt-Filled Thread for Saying Dobbs 'Went Too Far'
Sam J.
Advertisement

Would you look at that? Kamala taking advantage of her skin color and gender ... 

Sensing a pattern here.

Her mom said so.

HA HA HA HA

So not only is Kamala lying but she's disrespecting her family caste.

Wow.

Her post continues:

... only 55% of LEOP students passed. This was a big improvement over the earlier years—in 1977, only 16% of diversity admittees passed on the first try.

Advertisement

Once again we find out that Kamala is fake.

Fake fake fake.

===========================================================================

Related:

Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We Don't Even Know What to Say

Fact-NUKE (from a Liberal Rag!): No, Lying Liz Cheney, Ted Cruz Did Not Hide in a Supply Closet on Jan 6

When He's Right, He's RIGHT! LOL! James Woods TORCHES White Dudes for Harris with Painfully PERFECT Meme

THIS --> Nate Silver Lists 24 BRUTAL Reasons Kamala Could Be in for a World of HURT Come Election Day

Cry MORE? Newsweek Takes McBUTT-HURT to Whole New LEVEL Melting Down in Article About Trump at McDonald's

===========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRAT KAMALA HARRIS LAW SCHOOL THREAD 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charles C.W. Cooke Just SHREDS Liz Cheney in BRUTAL Receipt-Filled Thread for Saying Dobbs 'Went Too Far'
Sam J.
YES! Nate Silver Notices Something VERY 2016ish About Last Few Weeks and HOO BOY It AIN'T Good for Kamala
Sam J.
They Can't ... Let It ... GO: NYT Investigates Trump's Technique in Making Fries at McDonald's
Grateful Calvin
Ben Shapiro Reminds Us How UCLA Became ‘A Woke Trash Heap’
Brett T.
Trump McMemes, Super Sized Fun
Gordon K
As Court Jester? Mark Cuban States He'd Be Willing to Work in Trump Administration 'If Asked'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Charles C.W. Cooke Just SHREDS Liz Cheney in BRUTAL Receipt-Filled Thread for Saying Dobbs 'Went Too Far' Sam J.
Advertisement