DAMNING Thread Exposes Kamala for Abusing Hardship Program She Did NOT Qualify for to Get Into Law School

It's no secret Kamala Harris allegedly failed the bar exam the first time she took it, but did you guys know she was admitted into law school via a program meant for those living in hardship? No really.

Who knew living in an upscale neighborhood with two scholarly parents was living in hardship.

After all, Kamala did grow up in the middle class.

Ahem.

Check this out:

Kamala Harris was admitted to law school under a program for students “who have experienced major life hurdles, such as educational disadvantage, economic hardship, or disability.”



Kamala Harris’s mother came from the highest caste in India, but by moving to the U.S. and Canada,… pic.twitter.com/tqnx8OPnx4 — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) October 21, 2024

Her post continues:

Kamala Harris’s mother came from the highest caste in India, but by moving to the U.S. and Canada, obtaining a prestigious degree, marrying a future Stanford professor, having a successful career as a cancer researcher, and sending her daughter to private schools, her daughter became unusually disadvantaged? Strange how that works.

Yes, strange.

In 1992, three years after Kamala graduated from Hastings Law School (a public university), there was a controversy after the dean of the law school realized the extent of student group involvement in admissions to the program for disadvantaged students (called LEOP).



Students… pic.twitter.com/7BVVNz2K7j — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) October 21, 2024

Her post continues:

Students who claimed to be eligible for the LEOP because of some special hardship they suffered would have their claims of being disadvantaged verified via a phone call by members of the student organization associated with the applicant’s race. The phone interviews were used by some students to screen out conservative candidates—to avoid future “Clarence Thomases,” as one student explained. This would have been the process in place when Kamala Harris applied to law school in 1986. According to her resume, she also served as President of the “Black Law Student’s [sic] Association,” so she likely participated in the process of selecting admittees to the LEOP program while she was a law student as well. While the program was advertised as a class-based affirmative action program—which Kamala Harris wouldn’t have qualified for—in practice it was based on race and politics, during her time.

Would you look at that? Kamala taking advantage of her skin color and gender ...

Sensing a pattern here.

In 2004, Kamala's mother recounted to an LA Times reporter how she was taken aback when an educator didn't realize Kamala came from a privileged background.



h/t @CardioNP pic.twitter.com/ntfHDEOozo — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) October 21, 2024

Her mom said so.

In 2004, Kamala's mother recounted to an LA Times reporter how she was taken aback when an educator didn't realize Kamala came from a privileged background.



h/t @CardioNP pic.twitter.com/ntfHDEOozo — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) October 21, 2024

HA HA HA HA

So not only is Kamala lying but she's disrespecting her family caste.

Wow.

Several people have mentioned Kamala Harris failed the bar exam the first time she took it. I couldn’t find statistics for 1989, the year she graduated, but a letter to the law school paper in early 1992 says while the overall passage rate for Hastings graduates was 80.2%, only… pic.twitter.com/n2K8y5maJE — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) October 21, 2024

Her post continues:

... only 55% of LEOP students passed. This was a big improvement over the earlier years—in 1977, only 16% of diversity admittees passed on the first try.

I made the reference to caste because this is how Kamala’s own mother has their family’s position in India to a reporter in 2003:



“We are Brahmins, that is the top caste. Please do not confuse this with class, which is only about money. For Brahmins, the bloodline is the most… pic.twitter.com/EDvtc86ua1 — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) October 21, 2024

Once again we find out that Kamala is fake.

Fake fake fake.

