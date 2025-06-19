Nashville Mayor Doesn't Think Doxxing ICE Agents Puts Them in Any Danger

We had to look this one up to see if it was real. Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell admitted that his office doxxed ICE agents? Reportedly, he didn't post their photos and home addresses, but he did release a list of their names.

Nashville Democrat Mayor Freddie O’Connell who is currently under Federal investigation for “aiding and abetting” illegal immigration just admitted that his office doxxed ICE Agents.



O’Connell needs to be indicted ASAP. pic.twitter.com/sSROqNjBU0 — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) June 19, 2025

"I'm far more concerned about the overall dynamic we have about unmarked, unidentifiable masked people whisking people into vehicles," he says.

WZTV's Karen Aguilar reports:

Last week, I did an exclusive ride-along with Larry Adams, the ICE Assistant Field Office Director. He said ICE agents disagree with their names being public because they need to protect their identities. The names could be matched to their faces. "Most of that's found on social media, the dark web," said Adams. He said when identities are released, ICE agents are more at risk than local law enforcement agencies because of the high tensions and the nature of the job: arresting illegal immigrants. "It has gotten more and more difficult," said Adams. "The threats against our families and our children that really tend to affect us the most."

So Adams is with Andrew Cuomo in that ICE agents shouldn't be allowed to wear masks.

ATTN: FBI. ARREST THIS SCUMBAG — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) June 19, 2025

Why do they all look like this — Skunkape57 (@Skunkape57) June 19, 2025

The resemblance is scary! pic.twitter.com/xk6MbbVZ7H — Lara Piazza (@LaraPiazza5) June 19, 2025

Releasing names of federal agents isn’t a ‘mistake’—it’s a choice. If we’re okay with doxxing those who keep us safe, what’s next? Maybe we should start posting addresses of city hall too, just to keep things ‘transparent.’ Thoughts? — Steve Monas (@SteveYMonas) June 19, 2025

He smiles and walks off. — Deep State Response Team 🇺🇸 (@DStateRespTeam) June 19, 2025

Just look at him. He knows nothing is going to happen and he is probably right. — Abeft Fren (@AbeftFren) June 19, 2025

The Daily Mail reports:

Names of agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were posted to online by the City of Nashville, as part of a public records request that mandates information about immigration be posted online to a city website. Mayor Freddie O'Connell is currently under investigation by two Congressional committees for allegedly helping illegal immigrants in Music City evade deportations.

Ice officers are American citizens. They are fathers, husbands, brothers, sons, mothers, wives, sisters, and daughters. Democrats willfully endanger them to protect illegal aliens. Their poll numbers should be in the negatives. — RiverStrong (@DrRiverSong) June 19, 2025

They'll do anything to protect those living here illegally from arrest or deportation, no matter what kind of rap sheet they have.

