OOF! X Has SO MUCH Fun at Liz Cheney's Expense Mocking the Look on Her FACE During Kamala Town Hall Event

It certainly seems to be raining crap all over Liz Cheney and it couldn't happen to a more deserving person. Perhaps Liz should have thought about what sticking a knife in her entire party's back might do to her career and reputation. Hey, we get it, she thinks she's somehow this patriotic vigilante putting COUNTRY OVER PARTY or whatever, but sitting on stage with Kamala Harris pretending to agree with her as she babbles about democracy and abortion?

Biatch PLEASE.

On that note, X has been having a lot of fun at Liz's expense, especially when we see pictures like this from her town hall event with Kamala where NO questions were allowed. Seriously. Which means Kamala had the questions ahead of time, because of course she did.

The face you make when you’ve sold your soul … pic.twitter.com/GZyc3ZkV22 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 21, 2024

What a smart and thoughtful post, that FOO person must be a genius.

*snort*

When you’re the offspring of Darth Vader and choose the dark side of the force…



and you realize it’s led by Jar Jar Binks https://t.co/keGEteDWo8 — Ray (@Razorpike) October 22, 2024

This is the dark side don't join the dark side ...

The lady over Liz’s shoulder is currently getting the best sleep of her life at the Kamala town hall. https://t.co/UCvVsL78Y6 — Brett Hildabrand 🇻🇦 (@Brett4ks) October 22, 2024

Excellent catch.

You are a fool if you think she has a soul. https://t.co/uPJllZShOg — Republican101 (@Republican2023) October 22, 2024

Fair point.

She gets to lay in the bed she made. Yup.

OOF.

And yet, accurate.

Oh, we're not even sorry.

She has no joy in her life. Looks absolutely miserable! https://t.co/CaH0nY2M1X — Beverly (@beverlyanne5292) October 21, 2024

She's done it to herself.

Just imagine the betrayal the people in Wyoming feel?



She is a despicable woman. @RepLizCheney



Traitors. https://t.co/1RW14XpQvq — Bronco/CHK (@Claudred) October 22, 2024

Wyomingites fired her so hopefully they take some sense of joy and justice from that little tidbit.

To the losing team… https://t.co/ejFYfDAQJY — Texas Wolf (@Wolf6767) October 22, 2024

Right?

It's never a good thing to sell your soul, but when you sell it to the losers? Ouch.

