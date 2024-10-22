Stick a Fork in Kamala, She's DONE! LA Times WON'T Endorse a POTUS...
Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman and JD Vance 'Team UP' to Put Liz Cheney...
Make It STOP! Look on Man's FACE Behind Kamala As She Rambles About...
Kamala is Once Again Caught Being a 'Kopycat' and There are Rolls and...
THIS IS WAR: Kamala Harris Working With Foreign Countries to KILL X, Silence...
WHOA! Harris Campaign Insider Says They're 'Privately' Flagging Potential Cracks in So-Cal...
MMA Fighter Malcolm Flex: This Is Why Black Men Are Rejecting Harris
Dude, Get Some THERAPY! Mark Hamill Exploiting the DEAD to Push Kamala Is...
WOOF! Tim Walz's GIDDY Post About Being on The View Sets Him UP...
'DEVASTATING'! Chris Cillizza Sheds ALL the Tears Over Eroding Trust In Dying Legacy...
VIP
Liz Cheney Did NOT Think This 'Qualification' Through When She Used It to...
'SOS FROM GEORGIA'! Kylie Jane Kremer Sounds ALARM on Shady AF Goings-On With...
McSTUPID --> Brian Stelter Claiming it's the RIGHT That's Made Trump at McDonalds...
HA! Scott Jennings Has Some CHOICE Words for NYT Shaming Trump for DARING...

OOF! X Has SO MUCH Fun at Liz Cheney's Expense Mocking the Look on Her FACE During Kamala Town Hall Event

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on October 22, 2024
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

It certainly seems to be raining crap all over Liz Cheney and it couldn't happen to a more deserving person. Perhaps Liz should have thought about what sticking a knife in her entire party's back might do to her career and reputation. Hey, we get it, she thinks she's somehow this patriotic vigilante putting COUNTRY OVER PARTY or whatever, but sitting on stage with Kamala Harris pretending to agree with her as she babbles about democracy and abortion?

Advertisement

Biatch PLEASE.

On that note, X has been having a lot of fun at Liz's expense, especially when we see pictures like this from her town hall event with Kamala where NO questions were allowed. Seriously. Which means Kamala had the questions ahead of time, because of course she did.

What a smart and thoughtful post, that FOO person must be a genius.

*snort*

This is the dark side don't join the dark side ... 

Excellent catch.

Fair point.

Recommended

Make It STOP! Look on Man's FACE Behind Kamala As She Rambles About ... Something Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

She gets to lay in the bed she made. Yup.

OOF.

And yet, accurate.

Oh, we're not even sorry.

She's done it to herself.

Wyomingites fired her so hopefully they take some sense of joy and justice from that little tidbit.

Right?

It's never a good thing to sell your soul, but when you sell it to the losers? Ouch.

===========================================================================

Related:

WHOA! Harris Campaign Insider Says They're 'Privately' Flagging Potential Cracks in So-Called BLUE WALL

Mark Hamill Uses Carrie Fisher's Birthday to Push Kamala in Whole New Level of DERANGED Never Seen Before

Advertisement

WOOF! Tim Walz's GIDDY Post About Being on The View Sets Him UP for a LEGENDARY Dunk from James Woods

'SOS FROM GEORGIA'! Kylie Jane Kremer Sounds ALARM on Shady AF Goings-On with Sec. of State Raffensperger

McSTUPID --> Brian Stelter Claiming it's the RIGHT That's Made Trump at McDonalds a 3-Day Story BACKFIRES

HA! Scott Jennings Has Some CHOICE Words for NYT Shaming Trump for DARING to Question Kamala's Background

===========================================================================

Tags: CONSERVATIVES KAMALA HARRIS LEFT LIZ CHENEY RIGHT TOWN HALL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Make It STOP! Look on Man's FACE Behind Kamala As She Rambles About ... Something Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman and JD Vance 'Team UP' to Put Liz Cheney in Her Place and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
WHOA! Harris Campaign Insider Says They're 'Privately' Flagging Potential Cracks in So-Called BLUE WALL
Sam J.
Kamala is Once Again Caught Being a 'Kopycat' and There are Rolls and Rolls of Receipts
justmindy
THIS IS WAR: Kamala Harris Working With Foreign Countries to KILL X, Silence Elon Musk and the Rest of Us
Amy Curtis
WOOF! Tim Walz's GIDDY Post About Being on The View Sets Him UP for a LEGENDARY Dunk From James Woods
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Make It STOP! Look on Man's FACE Behind Kamala As She Rambles About ... Something Is PRICELESS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement