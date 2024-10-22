OOF! X Has SO MUCH Fun at Liz Cheney's Expense Mocking the Look on Her FACE During Kamala Town Hall Event

It certainly seems to be raining crap all over Liz Cheney and it couldn't happen to a more deserving person. Perhaps Liz should have thought about what sticking a knife in her entire party's back might do to her career and reputation. Hey, we get it, she thinks she's somehow this patriotic vigilante putting COUNTRY OVER PARTY or whatever, but sitting on stage with Kamala Harris pretending to agree with her as she babbles about democracy and abortion?
Biatch PLEASE.
On that note, X has been having a lot of fun at Liz's expense, especially when we see pictures like this from her town hall event with Kamala where NO questions were allowed. Seriously. Which means Kamala had the questions ahead of time, because of course she did.
The face you make when you’ve sold your soul … pic.twitter.com/GZyc3ZkV22— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 21, 2024
What a smart and thoughtful post, that FOO person must be a genius.
*snort*
When you’re the offspring of Darth Vader and choose the dark side of the force…— Ray (@Razorpike) October 22, 2024
and you realize it’s led by Jar Jar Binks https://t.co/keGEteDWo8
This is the dark side don't join the dark side ...
The lady over Liz’s shoulder is currently getting the best sleep of her life at the Kamala town hall. https://t.co/UCvVsL78Y6— Brett Hildabrand 🇻🇦 (@Brett4ks) October 22, 2024
Excellent catch.
You are a fool if you think she has a soul. https://t.co/uPJllZShOg— Republican101 (@Republican2023) October 22, 2024
Fair point.
Buyer's remorse Lizzy? https://t.co/kcrMjSXDrv— Cigar Viking (@viking_cigar) October 22, 2024
Recommended
She gets to lay in the bed she made. Yup.
What a natural https://t.co/O7xFpfG1iN pic.twitter.com/oaVq05pDsr— 1SadUSVet (@1GodfearingVet) October 22, 2024
OOF.
And yet, accurate.
Oh, we're not even sorry.
She has no joy in her life. Looks absolutely miserable! https://t.co/CaH0nY2M1X— Beverly (@beverlyanne5292) October 21, 2024
She's done it to herself.
Just imagine the betrayal the people in Wyoming feel?— Bronco/CHK (@Claudred) October 22, 2024
She is a despicable woman. @RepLizCheney
Traitors. https://t.co/1RW14XpQvq
Wyomingites fired her so hopefully they take some sense of joy and justice from that little tidbit.
To the losing team… https://t.co/ejFYfDAQJY— Texas Wolf (@Wolf6767) October 22, 2024
Right?
It's never a good thing to sell your soul, but when you sell it to the losers? Ouch.
===========================================================================
Related:
WHOA! Harris Campaign Insider Says They're 'Privately' Flagging Potential Cracks in So-Called BLUE WALL
Mark Hamill Uses Carrie Fisher's Birthday to Push Kamala in Whole New Level of DERANGED Never Seen Before
WOOF! Tim Walz's GIDDY Post About Being on The View Sets Him UP for a LEGENDARY Dunk from James Woods
'SOS FROM GEORGIA'! Kylie Jane Kremer Sounds ALARM on Shady AF Goings-On with Sec. of State Raffensperger
McSTUPID --> Brian Stelter Claiming it's the RIGHT That's Made Trump at McDonalds a 3-Day Story BACKFIRES
HA! Scott Jennings Has Some CHOICE Words for NYT Shaming Trump for DARING to Question Kamala's Background
===========================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member