Dude, Get Some THERAPY! Mark Hamill Exploiting the DEAD to Push Kamala Is His Most Unhinged Post YET

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Just when we think Mark Hamill can't go any lower he drags out the dead ON THEIR BIRTHDAY to claim they'd vote for Kamala Harris. You'd think he'd know it's gross to use the memory of Carrie Fisher to stump for Democrats, especially fake candidate Kamala, but ... here we are.

This guy is just a doucher, right? Can we say doucher? If not we'll apologize later.

And wow.

He makes it sound like he's being all respectful and kind but in reality, he's exploiting the dead:

He knows nobody can fact-check him because ... she's dead. 

We don't even know how to really describe how awful this is. 

Yes, yes he is.

Next question.

Thinking Jon answered his own question ... yes, Mark is that obsessed and diseased. 

Indeed.

Here we are.

