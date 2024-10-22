Dude, Get Some THERAPY! Mark Hamill Exploiting the DEAD to Push Kamala Is His Most Unhinged Post YET

Just when we think Mark Hamill can't go any lower he drags out the dead ON THEIR BIRTHDAY to claim they'd vote for Kamala Harris. You'd think he'd know it's gross to use the memory of Carrie Fisher to stump for Democrats, especially fake candidate Kamala, but ... here we are.

This guy is just a doucher, right? Can we say doucher? If not we'll apologize later.

And wow.

He makes it sound like he's being all respectful and kind but in reality, he's exploiting the dead:

For Carrie: 🎂



And for those wondering how she would vote in this election: one of the last (of many) arguments we had was who hated the Orange Atrocity more. After half an hour, we had to agree to disagree.#CarrieOnForever 💙 pic.twitter.com/HQrDLOE9l8 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 22, 2024

He knows nobody can fact-check him because ... she's dead.

We don't even know how to really describe how awful this is.

Your TDS is so bad you can’t even wish your dead friend a happy birthday without bringing him up. It’s one of the worst cases I’ve seen. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 22, 2024

You truly are a disgusting little piece of vermin, aren't you? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 22, 2024

Yes, yes he is.

Next question.

Why bring politics into wishing your deceased friend a happy birthday? Are you that obsessed and diseased? — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 22, 2024

Thinking Jon answered his own question ... yes, Mark is that obsessed and diseased.

For God's sake, nobody needs to know how she would have voted.



She's dead.



We already know how she voted. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 22, 2024

I didn't think you could stoop lower..



But here we are. — Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) October 22, 2024

Indeed.

Here we are.

