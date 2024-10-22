Stick a Fork in Kamala, She's DONE! LA Times WON'T Endorse a POTUS...
Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman and JD Vance 'Team UP' to Put Liz Cheney in Her Place and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
October 22, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

Cowboy State Daily claimed JD Vance 'lashed out' at FORMER Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney but in reality all he did was point out what he thinks her REAL problem is with the election and why she's actually supporting Kamala Harris.

And you know what, he may be onto something:

Obsessive hatred for Wyoming voters.

We're pretty sure the feeling is mutual, Lizard lady.

Not to mention they did kick her out their state by almost 40 points in her last election. Gosh golly gee, almost as if when you crap on your constituents and do the opposite of what they want they might vote you out.

She is just petty enough for this to be true, and the woman who actually beat Liz chimed in:

Harriet Hageman is a true Wyomingite who understands the state and actually cares about the people she serves. What a novel concept, eh Liz? 

OH that's right, we'd forgotten about that.

Yeah, Liz REALLY screwed up.

Make It STOP! Look on Man's FACE Behind Kamala As She Rambles About ... Something Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
It was, wasn't it?

And that makes her the perfect Democrat.

Funny how that works out.

===========================================================================

