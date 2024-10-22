Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman and JD Vance 'Team UP' to Put Liz Cheney in Her Place and It's GLORIOUS

Cowboy State Daily claimed JD Vance 'lashed out' at FORMER Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney but in reality all he did was point out what he thinks her REAL problem is with the election and why she's actually supporting Kamala Harris.

And you know what, he may be onto something:

J.D. Vance lashed out against former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Sunday. He said her support of Kamala Harris is motivated by an “obsessive hatred” toward Wyoming voters who ousted her.https://t.co/pDxpT7mUCn — Cowboy State Daily (@daily_cowboy) October 21, 2024

Obsessive hatred for Wyoming voters.

We're pretty sure the feeling is mutual, Lizard lady.

Not to mention they did kick her out their state by almost 40 points in her last election. Gosh golly gee, almost as if when you crap on your constituents and do the opposite of what they want they might vote you out.

She is just petty enough for this to be true, and the woman who actually beat Liz chimed in:

Harriet Hageman is a true Wyomingite who understands the state and actually cares about the people she serves. What a novel concept, eh Liz?

And the House GOP kicked her out of the Republican conference Rejected 2X 😂 — tamara (@Tamaralynn212) October 21, 2024

OH that's right, we'd forgotten about that.

Yeah, Liz REALLY screwed up.

That was one of the best primaries ever! — Patriot 47 (@KissOffTwit) October 21, 2024

It was, wasn't it?

Lizzy = hatred over country — L- just L (@L_onlyL) October 21, 2024

And that makes her the perfect Democrat.

Funny how that works out.

