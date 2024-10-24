Vanessa Guillen’s Sister OWNS George Conway in BRUTAL Back and Forth About The Atlantic's Story and Trump

'Morning Joe' Panelist Trips HARD Over Harris While Slamming Those Questioning John Kelly'...
VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on October 24, 2024
Townhall Media

As Twitchy readers know, The Atlantic is a garbage, Leftist rag that does nothing but put out garbage, Leftist lies. Four years ago ALMOST to the day, Jeffrey Goldberg put out a story claiming Trump called vets 'suckers and losers,' and of course used anonymous sources. This was quickly debunked by people like even John Bolton who we all know was (is) no fan of Trump's but of course, Goldberg never corrected or recanted. To this day there are still brainless mouth-breathers out there insisting Trump disrespected vets by calling them names.

So sadly, we weren't at all shocked to see this garbage.

Once again, referencing anonymous sources.

Shocker, we know.

This time, though, the vet Goldberg used in his story, Vanessa Guillen, has a family and they are speaking out against the lies he's told about Trump. Her sister Mayra, for example, was none too pleased:

You'd think that would be enough for Goldberg to at least issue a correction but oh no. In fact, this actually inspired George Conway to scold her for her post and lecture her about how it's not her sister but Trump ...

No really, look at this crap:

Hilariously BRILLIANT Thread Showing 'Donald Adolf Hitler Trump' Throughout the Years WINS X and ROFL
Sam J.
His post continues:

... including those of men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice—is apparent to anyone who chooses, unlike you, to open their eyes.

Seriously?

Yeah, he sucks.

Mayra fired back:

And boom.

Conway pissed a lot of people off with his shameful, hateful, snotty post:

Ok, that's gross.

He's dumb.

Like SUUUUUPER dumb.

Yup, that just about wraps Conway up.

No offense to the rest of the scum of our society.

