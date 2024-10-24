Vanessa Guillen’s Sister OWNS George Conway in BRUTAL Back and Forth About The Atlantic's Story and Trump

As Twitchy readers know, The Atlantic is a garbage, Leftist rag that does nothing but put out garbage, Leftist lies. Four years ago ALMOST to the day, Jeffrey Goldberg put out a story claiming Trump called vets 'suckers and losers,' and of course used anonymous sources. This was quickly debunked by people like even John Bolton who we all know was (is) no fan of Trump's but of course, Goldberg never corrected or recanted. To this day there are still brainless mouth-breathers out there insisting Trump disrespected vets by calling them names.

So sadly, we weren't at all shocked to see this garbage.

“I need the kind of generals that Hitler had”: Trump’s obsession with dictators and disdain for America’s military are deepening, @JeffreyGoldberg reports: https://t.co/iyB2jrn3sG — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) October 22, 2024

Once again, referencing anonymous sources.

Shocker, we know.

This time, though, the vet Goldberg used in his story, Vanessa Guillen, has a family and they are speaking out against the lies he's told about Trump. Her sister Mayra, for example, was none too pleased:

Wow.

I don’t appreciate how you are exploiting my sister’s death for politics- hurtful & disrespectful to the important changes she made for service members. President Donald Trump did nothing but show respect to my family & Vanessa. In fact, I voted for President Trump today. https://t.co/o8cDrKOKBV — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) October 22, 2024

You'd think that would be enough for Goldberg to at least issue a correction but oh no. In fact, this actually inspired George Conway to scold her for her post and lecture her about how it's not her sister but Trump ...

No really, look at this crap:

No one is exploiting your sister’s death here. This is isn’t about her. It’s about Trump’s sociopathic behavior. He displays it publicly and privately, and his contempt for anyone else’s lives—including those of men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice—is… https://t.co/YAA67THLOQ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 23, 2024

His post continues:

... including those of men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice—is apparent to anyone who chooses, unlike you, to open their eyes.

Seriously?

Yeah, he sucks.

Mayra fired back:

Is that why the @TheAtlantic is in your bio? https://t.co/w5VQcF8JUk — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) October 24, 2024

And boom.

Conway pissed a lot of people off with his shameful, hateful, snotty post:

So anyway, did George Conway start dating JoJo because she looks like his daughter or did JoJo try to look like George’s daughter?? Chicken or the egg? https://t.co/uJqPols9c5 pic.twitter.com/vSFmut8MS9 — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) October 24, 2024

Ok, that's gross.

So you have no shame? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 23, 2024

Let me get this straight, the anonymous source in the story is more believable than the family of the fallen soldier?



How dumb are you? — Frank (@richardrahl1086) October 23, 2024

He's dumb.

Like SUUUUUPER dumb.

You are an extremely hateful person. Scum of our society. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 24, 2024

Yup, that just about wraps Conway up.

No offense to the rest of the scum of our society.

