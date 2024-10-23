Jen Rubin Says It’s a Disgrace the Atlantic Hitler Story Isn’t Dominating the Media

Politico Reporter Who Shills for Democrat Soft-on-Crime Policies Aghast When SHE Becomes V...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 23, 2024
By now you've certainly heard of The Atlantic's story, "Trump: ‘I Need the Kind of Generals That Hitler Had’." Vice President Kamala Harris called a press conference at her residence Wednesday afternoon to repeat the assertions in the piece by Jeffrey Goldberg, the same guy who wrote the "suckers and losers" story that President Joe Biden still repeats.

As we reported earlier, CBS actually ran with The Atlantic's piece as the lead story on the CBS Evening News Tuesday night. They couldn't report on Hunter Biden's laptop because they couldn't corroborate the story, but they can run with an anonymously sourced piece by a left-wing magazine.

Even though CBS News led of its newscast with The Atlantic's Hitler story, the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin this it's a disgrace that the story isn't dominating the media.

We're really sorry that the story isn't getting more coverage.

CNN's been talking about it all day as well.

Believe us, the story is getting plenty of attention in the mainstream media. And as we said, Harris held a 10-minute press conference about it in front of C-SPAN's cameras.

***

