Jen Rubin Says It’s a Disgrace the Atlantic Hitler Story Isn’t Dominating the Media

By now you've certainly heard of The Atlantic's story, "Trump: ‘I Need the Kind of Generals That Hitler Had’." Vice President Kamala Harris called a press conference at her residence Wednesday afternoon to repeat the assertions in the piece by Jeffrey Goldberg, the same guy who wrote the "suckers and losers" story that President Joe Biden still repeats.

As we reported earlier, CBS actually ran with The Atlantic's piece as the lead story on the CBS Evening News Tuesday night. They couldn't report on Hunter Biden's laptop because they couldn't corroborate the story, but they can run with an anonymously sourced piece by a left-wing magazine.

Even though CBS News led of its newscast with The Atlantic's Hitler story, the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin this it's a disgrace that the story isn't dominating the media.

WTF is wrong with the media that Kelly and Atlantic Hitler story is not dominating? They simply don't understand the stakes or they are intent on currying favor with MAGA gang. It's a disgrace. — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 23, 2024

What he hell is wrong with the media? Well KH is going to force them to cover the most damning revelation about a presidential candidate https://t.co/xle6iZBemD — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 23, 2024

We're really sorry that the story isn't getting more coverage.

Probably because it’s anonymously sourced, all parties involved denied it occurred, and the family lawyer says @JeffreyGoldberg is a lying piece of sh*t.



You should stop pretending to be a serious person. https://t.co/k886WXTuYz — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) October 23, 2024

It was debunked as soon as it was printed. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) October 23, 2024

I can only imagine the smell of cat piss in your house. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 23, 2024

Because it's a lie and they don't want to get sued into bankruptcy pushing a lie to help a floundering Harris campaign. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) October 23, 2024

Because we all know it's a lie. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 23, 2024

Easy Jen.

Those stories are nothing but lies.

Even a child could see this.

Be well. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) October 23, 2024

Hint: These stories are lies, complete fabrications, as dishonest as the stories Tim Walz tells about carrying weapons in war, retiring as an E-9, being in China for the Tiananmen Square uprising, etc.



Harris and Walz are the disgrace. — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) October 23, 2024

"WTF is wrong with the media that Kelly and Atlantic Hitler story is not dominating?"



Answer: No one believes these BS claims anymore. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 23, 2024

Poor Jen. The only people who believe this nonsensical tabloid fodder are “suckers & losers.” @TheAtlantic & @JeffreyGoldberg have pushed too many lies with fake sources that don’t exist. All of you are the disgrace. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 23, 2024

Because it’s a lie, idiot — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 23, 2024

CNN's been talking about it all day as well.

Because it's a bullsh-t story, Jen. So unless you think it's worth risking an 8 or 9 figure lawsuit from the family, it's probably in the best interest of legacy media outlets to discard it just like they should do with any Jeffrey Goldberg article. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) October 23, 2024

Because it was a flop two years ago Jennifer “clueless” Rubin pic.twitter.com/KYvHTo0rMs — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) October 23, 2024

Oh, it is dominating. That such a refuted fabrication would ever be published as being in any way accurate.



That's the story here, blogger lady. — Just Brad Hobbs in B'ham (@windrdr_hobbs) October 23, 2024

Believe us, the story is getting plenty of attention in the mainstream media. And as we said, Harris held a 10-minute press conference about it in front of C-SPAN's cameras.

