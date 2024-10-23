CBS News' Banner Year of 'Journalism' Continues (This BS About Trump Was the LEAD STORY Last Night)

Dana Loesch Has a Perfect Optics Flashback After Josh Hawley's Opponent Injured a...
Doug P.  |  9:25 AM on October 23, 2024
Sarah D.

There's been a wide array of polling lately that has caused the panic level at the Harris campaign and DNC to reach record levels and ramp up the lies and gaslighting. This is one of them:

The media knows what their orders are: Churn out more "Trump is a racist" stories!

The CBS Evening News was among outlets pushing a story from "The Atlantic" (which means you can bet it's either wildly exaggerated or total BS) clearly designed to paint Trump as a racist to stop the Dems' polling bleeding with Latinos: 

Here's the full post from @CurtisHouck:

'CBS Evening News' anchor Norah O'Donnell opened the show with The Atlantic story: 

"Two weeks from Election Day, as the final battleground sprint is underway. Every hour matters for these candidates as they try to reach as many voters as possible in the key states that will decide this election. For Donald Trump, that meant speaking at a roundtable in Florida at his golf club courting the Latino vote. After that campaign stop, a report that Trump while President use the F-word to describe the murder of Mexican-American soldier. That story is that Trump scoffed the price of a funeral he offered to pay for Private Vanessa Guillen, something Trump's team tonight denies."

Hey CBS, more than just Trump's team has denied that latest pile of BS that's being shoveled by the desperate Democrats: 

CNN has also done a similar story. They just don't care about "facts" when they have narratives to help the Democrats push.

Like they always say, no matter how much you loathe the media, it's not enough. 

We're just guessing CBS won't lead with a story about a family member totally denying the story:

CBS News just keeps digging.

These same "journalists" are baffled as to why public trust in the media is at record lows.

There are now 13 days until the election so we expect CBS News (and other outlets) to get even more shameless in the coming nearly two weeks.

