CBS News' Banner Year of 'Journalism' Continues (This BS About Trump Was the LEAD STORY Last Night)

There's been a wide array of polling lately that has caused the panic level at the Harris campaign and DNC to reach record levels and ramp up the lies and gaslighting. This is one of them:

USA Today/Suffolk University poll shows President Trump with a commanding lead among Latinos.



President Trump’s message of safer communities, a stronger economy, and a secure border is resonating with voters of all backgrounds! #MAGA2024 pic.twitter.com/b3WkeZXBT1 — Lisa McClain (@LisaForCongress) October 22, 2024

The media knows what their orders are: Churn out more "Trump is a racist" stories!

The CBS Evening News was among outlets pushing a story from "The Atlantic" (which means you can bet it's either wildly exaggerated or total BS) clearly designed to paint Trump as a racist to stop the Dems' polling bleeding with Latinos:

'CBS Evening News' anchor Norah O'Donnell opened the show with The Atlantic story:



"Two weeks from Election Day, as the final battleground sprint is underway. Every hour matters for these candidates as they try to reach as many voters as possible in the key states that will… pic.twitter.com/ki6qjVU1QW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 23, 2024

Here's the full post from @CurtisHouck:

'CBS Evening News' anchor Norah O'Donnell opened the show with The Atlantic story: "Two weeks from Election Day, as the final battleground sprint is underway. Every hour matters for these candidates as they try to reach as many voters as possible in the key states that will decide this election. For Donald Trump, that meant speaking at a roundtable in Florida at his golf club courting the Latino vote. After that campaign stop, a report that Trump while President use the F-word to describe the murder of Mexican-American soldier. That story is that Trump scoffed the price of a funeral he offered to pay for Private Vanessa Guillen, something Trump's team tonight denies."

Hey CBS, more than just Trump's team has denied that latest pile of BS that's being shoveled by the desperate Democrats:

They *led* the CBS evening news with an anonymously-sourced report that’s now been denied (on-the-record) by people in the room & rejected the family of the victim. Led with it. https://t.co/mtfwDA7PBE — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 23, 2024

CNN has also done a similar story. They just don't care about "facts" when they have narratives to help the Democrats push.

Norah O'Donnell has decided to burn CBS News's credibility (and her own) to the ground. You go girl. https://t.co/S9AQUFzLar — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 23, 2024

Like they always say, no matter how much you loathe the media, it's not enough.

CBS doesn’t even care to appear objective — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 23, 2024

@NorahODonnell manages to sink CBS even further. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 23, 2024

We're just guessing CBS won't lead with a story about a family member totally denying the story:

Her sister called it out. pic.twitter.com/4At1fB33Fe — NgaQ (@NgaQ15) October 23, 2024

CBS News just keeps digging.

Just so we’re clear:



1. CBS News still has not released the Kamala 60 Minutes transcript



2. CBS’ Norah O’Donnell fact-checked J.D. Vance at the VP debate on immigration



3. CBS is pushing the dubiously-sourced & inflammatory Atlantic story to smear Trump before the election https://t.co/3xtbE25eA2 — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) October 23, 2024

These same "journalists" are baffled as to why public trust in the media is at record lows.

They are going all out with this to keep the Latinos from voting Trump. — Wirra (@wirraone) October 23, 2024

There are now 13 days until the election so we expect CBS News (and other outlets) to get even more shameless in the coming nearly two weeks.