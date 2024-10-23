Kamala Harris Calls Donald Trump a Fascist (Yawn) at CNN Town Hall
Donald Trump Didn't Praise Hitler, but Kamala Harris Hopes Voters Are Stupid Enough...
We're Gonna Need a Bunch of Padded Rooms, 'Cause Lefties Are Not Gonna...
'They're Losing. They Know It': Liz Cheney Says If You Still Vote Trump...
Joe Biden Brags About More Americans Having Health Insurance After Forcing Them to...
Ben Rhodes Gets Self-Awareness Checked After Pushing the Left's Trump Loves Hitler BS
Adam Carolla Absolutely BODIES Pete Buttigieg Over High-Speed Rail

Hitler, Baby, One More Time: Dems Re-Re-Re-Re-Release Tired Tune Used on Republicans Since 1980

Warren Squire  |  8:40 PM on October 23, 2024
meme

You know how every Nickelback song sounds the same? Essentially, it seems like the Canadian rockers are just recycling the same song over and over and over. Well, that's 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats in a nutshell. Every election season they roll out the same tired song and dance: 'Our opponent is HITLER!' - with one exception, more on that later.

As you can expect, hearing the same Nazi-centric campaign tune for the umpteenth time has diminishing election payoffs. But, the Democrats are determined to re-re-re-re-release this tired malevolent 'music' again on voters with their latest (and lamest) vocalist on the campaign trail.

Play it again, Dems.

We did 'Nazi' that coming!

Kidding, of course. Democrats have been labeling their Republican presidential opponents as Hitler since Ronald Reagan's landslide victory back in 1980. You'll remember Reagan was an extremely popular 'Hitler' winning 49 states as he blitzkrieged Democrat Walter Mondale.

So, it massively failed the first time. What about his successor George H. W. Bush? Well, it's complicated but he's a German goose-stepper, too.

See, told ya!

So, the Republican Hitler squad thus far is Reagan, Daddy Bush, and Dubya (see first tweet). Hey, you skipped one! Yes, Bob Dole. The guy's a World War II hero who fought the Nazis. Nice guy, but no chance of winning against Bill Clinton. So, the Dems wisely rested their vocal chords in 1996.

That didn't stop them from singing their dark hearts out against a Vietnam War vet and a milquetoast Mormon, though.

And that brings us to 'Trump is Hitler' (2024 Remix featuring Usher and Lizzo).

Yes, Trump's the most Hitlery Hitleresque Hitler that ever Hit a Hitler on Hitlerween. That's a lot of alliteration so you know it must be true. But a question remains. Can even Donald Trump be redeemed? Yes, you just have to come over to the Dem's side.

See, It worked for two infamous now-former Hitlers/Hitlerinas.

Welcome to the Dem Party, baby-killers!

Democrats right now are laser-focused on Donald Trump. Will they beat him? Hopefully, not. But, we've got another presidential election coming up in 2028. And you can bet, like a phoenix rising from the ashes a new Republican Hitler will be born!

Are Sunshine State Swastikas in our political future? Of course, if Ron gets the nom!

Yes, Ron DeSantis is a Hitler hurricane biding his time in Florida but ready to blow our homes and hopes away if the political winds are right.

It really doesn't matter who Republicans nominate, Dems will proclaim him or her to be Hitler and start the same song all over again.

Wow, that's like counting the grains of sand on the seashore. Um, all of them?

The Hitler trope like the 'news' orgs and Dems that push it has become a huge joke. Will they keep using and re-using it despite tired listeners? Yes. Why? Because that's all they have left. So, sit back for yet another re-re-re-re-release of 'Our opponent is Hitler'. And don't be surprised when the Dems give it another spin in 4 years.

