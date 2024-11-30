Sen. John Fetterman Says Democrats Lost Male Voters by Being 'Insulting'

Is This Satire? Pollsters Celebrate Cracking ‘Trump Code’ Now That He Can’t Run...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 30, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Kamala Harris campaign is still getting flak for her not going on Joe Rogan's podcast, instead choosing to spend $100,000 on a set for "Call Her Daddy." With Rogan, she could have reached tens of millions of young male voters, but even though her campaign knew she was in trouble with men, she managed to make it not happen.

Instead, the campaign sent Tim Walz out on a quail hunting trip and dug up Barack Obama to have a "tough talk" with black men whom he thought would never vote for a woman. Walz even presented Obama with a plaid flannel shirt. That was about it for appealing to the male demographic.

Sen. John Fetterman, who's become more based than many Republicans, says that the Harris campaign lost male voters by insulting them and condescending to them.

The Post reports:

In a new interview with The New York Times, the lawmaker stated that liberals turned off male voters, who supported President-elect Donald Trump in droves. 

“Telling them that ‘I know better than you do,’ that’s not helpful,” Fetterman said, characterizing what he saw as the party’s approach to courting men.

Trump secured a strong majority of the male vote in the 2024 election cycle, making notable strides with Blacks, Latinos and younger male voters in particular.

Fetterman recalled a 2016 event where he noted Trump’s resonance with male voters and what he deemed a poor party response.

“I was doing an event with the steel workers, across the street where I live, and I was noticing [a] different kind of energy with this, with Trump. It was clear at that time that people were voting for Trump. And the Democrats’ response was, ‘Aren’t they smart enough to realize they’re voting against their interests?’” he said.

“And that’s insulting, and that’s, I mean, that’s, that’s just not helpful. It’s condescending. And if anything, that reinforces that kind of stereotype.”

They took men for granted and the men knew it.

White Dudes for Harris just didn't have the numbers.

 It turns out that men like Elon Musk wanted a return to meritocracy. Harris picking Walz as a running mate to appeal to all of those Midwestern men was one of the stupidest moves she made — that was "insulting."

*** 

