LOL: David Hogg Blames Dems' Failure to Demonstrate What Masculinity Looks Like for Men Leaving the Party

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 07, 2024
Twitter

This writer had to read this post a couple of times to try to make sense of what Hogg was trying to say, and almost gave herself a migraine in the process:

The entire post reads:

There’s been a taboo about talking about this because we understandably are hesitant to make men a main point of conversation (given we have been for thousands of years) but we have a real problem to deal with. At this point with 60 days to go there isn’t much we can do to recover it other than turning out more young woman and trying to slow the departure of young men. I think a lot of this is caused by Covid and the epidemic of male loneliness in this country and the ensuing commodification through social media of misogyny. Long-term, we have a lot of work to do to provide positive examples of what actual masculinity looks like that is not defined by putting down women or other people, but by lifting others up and being a true leader.

Wait. Actual masculinity? From the Democrats?!

Like Doug Emhoff, who slept with the nanny? Or Tim Walz, who lied about his service record? That's what Hogg defines as 'actual masculinity'?!

EL. OH. EL.

No, the problem is the exact opposite: the Left has belittled and demeaned masculinity. They openly, proudly discriminate against men in hiring practices and family court.

Look no further than 'White Dudes for Kamala' -- the estrogen fest that made men talk about how awful they are for being white males.

Precisely our point.

He never will, because he doesn't even realize that's what's going on.

Total mystery, really.

They want a hivemind and power.

Nothing more.

Where's the lie?

Several people have spelled it out for him, and we think he still won't get it.

Totally a winning strategy.

That clip always makes us laugh.

It was always a means to an end: Power.

Karma is a b**tch.

Bingo.

