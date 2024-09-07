LOL: David Hogg Blames Dems' Failure to Demonstrate What Masculinity Looks Like for Men Leaving the Party

This writer had to read this post a couple of times to try to make sense of what Hogg was trying to say, and almost gave herself a migraine in the process:

I hope I’m wrong but if we lose in November I think the main reason why will be the number of young men of all races that are no longer Democrats. There’s been a taboo about talking about this because we understandably are hesitant to make men a main point of conversation (given… — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) September 6, 2024

The entire post reads:

There’s been a taboo about talking about this because we understandably are hesitant to make men a main point of conversation (given we have been for thousands of years) but we have a real problem to deal with. At this point with 60 days to go there isn’t much we can do to recover it other than turning out more young woman and trying to slow the departure of young men. I think a lot of this is caused by Covid and the epidemic of male loneliness in this country and the ensuing commodification through social media of misogyny. Long-term, we have a lot of work to do to provide positive examples of what actual masculinity looks like that is not defined by putting down women or other people, but by lifting others up and being a true leader.

Wait. Actual masculinity? From the Democrats?!

Like Doug Emhoff, who slept with the nanny? Or Tim Walz, who lied about his service record? That's what Hogg defines as 'actual masculinity'?!

No, the problem is the exact opposite: the Left has belittled and demeaned masculinity. They openly, proudly discriminate against men in hiring practices and family court.

Look no further than 'White Dudes for Kamala' -- the estrogen fest that made men talk about how awful they are for being white males.

"we understandably are hesitant to make men a main point of conversation (given we have been for thousands of years)"



It's so strange that young men would walk away from the political party that frequently tells them how horrible men are. Such a mystery 🙁 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) September 6, 2024

I don’t think you’re the one to be talking about masculinity, kid.



Maybe address how leftist Democrat’s messaging has directly caused the disenfranchisement that you’re speaking about here. — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) September 6, 2024

He never will, because he doesn't even realize that's what's going on.

Lol. The Left has been demonizing men for decades now, making it clear our very nature is evil and we're welcome as long as we keep our mouth shut and agree that we are evil.



And then you wonder why men are turning away from the party? 🙄 — The Heretical Liberal 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Rob_ThaBuilder) September 6, 2024

It's not caused by COVID and it's not solvable by pursuing another demo.



People like you and yours vilify and stigmatize men and any woman who dares share a viewpoint with them.



Ancestry, race, sexuality - none of that matters to you. What matters is conformity of viewpoint. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) September 6, 2024

Well, give ‘em half a chance and democrats will cut off your nuts and penis.



There’s that. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) September 7, 2024

Effeminate boy muppet wonders why actual men are leaving the Democrats in droves lol https://t.co/3pcbKWDrX0 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 7, 2024

Several people have spelled it out for him, and we think he still won't get it.

I think you nagging young men about them not being femmy enough is a winning strategy https://t.co/MRD6QNVgwh — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 7, 2024

Of course, Democrats will only drop Wokeism once they’ve finally realized it’s losing them elections.



It was just a way to squeeze votes out of scared people.



And now that it’s backfired, it’s useless.



They were never really serious about what they were saying! https://t.co/Jlb8JbIFAD — Spencer Davis 🇺🇸 (@spencerdavis_tx) September 7, 2024

Democrats have treated young men like absolute s**t for years and now they are starting to realize that young men are going to get pay back on Election Day. https://t.co/3hREAy6bEk — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) September 7, 2024

Young men look at women like David Hogg and think:



“No.” https://t.co/ChBN9MMVc5 — TheDude1764 (@TDude1764) September 7, 2024

