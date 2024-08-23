WaPo Columnist Labels Doug Emhoff -- Guy Who Had an AFFAIR WITH THE NANNY -- a Progressive Sex Symbol

The Left are weird. We have no other way to describe it. They have bizarre fantasies about politics and political figures, and they're not afraid to say those things out loud.

Like Catherine Rampell.

Who thinks Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is a 'progressive sex symbol.'

Opinion by Catherine Rampell: Doug Emhoff has been called many things in recent years: Second Gentleman. “Goofy dad.” “Crappy Jew.” But perhaps his most appropriate title: Progressive Sex Symbol. https://t.co/sghTweieOS — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 23, 2024

Egads, woman.

(Honestly, this writer is a little disappointed this wasn't written by Jen Rubin).

She writes:

Doug Emhoff has been called many things in recent years: Second Gentleman. “Goofy dad.” “Crappy Jew.” But perhaps his most appropriate title: Progressive Sex Symbol. Move over, Ryan Gosling. The modern female fantasy is embodied by the man who might soon become our first First Gentleman. Emhoff appears to be a genuine mensch with an impressive career. He’s smitten with his wife and supports her ambitions, as is obvious from his convention speech and their sweet interactions on the campaign trail. But most important for this sexy sobriquet: Emhoff is secure enough with his own masculinity to sometimes prioritize his wife’s ambitions over his own.

This is a guy who prioritized his first wife's ambitions right up until he had an affair with the nanny.

That's sexy?

Okay, Jan.

You're weird. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 23, 2024

Very, very weird.

Please stop being so incredibly strange about everything. — Regs (@r3gulations) August 23, 2024

They're incapable of not being strange.

I guess if you like guys that impregnate their nanny then force them to get an abortion, Emhoff is your guy. — KristensHavingAGoodDay (@Justanobody7124) August 23, 2024

This is what they define as 'masculine' and 'sexy' -- having an affair and shrugging off your responsibility for your unborn child.

You people are not right in you heads if that's your sex symbol. Well, a bit of improvement over Fauci, I guess, give you that. — Red Head Sophia (@RedHeadS0phia) August 23, 2024

Oh, we almost forgot about Fauci being a sex symbol too.

Ugh.

Do you think the Harris Campaign threatened to blackball @crampell after she criticized her stupid price-gouging plan so now she's trying to make it up to them? https://t.co/psCzLLlTrD — Camster (@cam_mason) August 23, 2024

Would not surprise us.

Former nanny available for comment? https://t.co/XGuhmL1h9C — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) August 23, 2024

Apparently not.

Really. What else can you say but 'wow' to this?

What the hell is this https://t.co/m17G1UK8BZ — Mary Kirchner (@mkkm12) August 23, 2024

Nightmare fuel. That's right.

If the mind could vomit, ours would.

This election is wild, man.

9/10 babysitters find him irresistible https://t.co/pEImKqU59O — Gnarlemagne (@frankly_spoke) August 23, 2024

Hahahaha.

So brutal, but very funny.

This is creepy and weird and really kinda gross. But on brand for WaPo.