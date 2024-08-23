Defying Equity: The Grave Political Sin of Being a Good Parent
WaPo Columnist Labels Doug Emhoff -- Guy Who Had an AFFAIR WITH THE NANNY -- a Progressive Sex Symbol

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on August 23, 2024
ImgFlip

The Left are weird. We have no other way to describe it. They have bizarre fantasies about politics and political figures, and they're not afraid to say those things out loud. 

Like Catherine Rampell.

Who thinks Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is a 'progressive sex symbol.'

Egads, woman.

(Honestly, this writer is a little disappointed this wasn't written by Jen Rubin).

She writes:

Doug Emhoff has been called many things in recent years: Second Gentleman. “Goofy dad.” “Crappy Jew.” But perhaps his most appropriate title: Progressive Sex Symbol. 

Move over, Ryan Gosling. The modern female fantasy is embodied by the man who might soon become our first First Gentleman. Emhoff appears to be a genuine mensch with an impressive career. He’s smitten with his wife and supports her ambitions, as is obvious from his convention speech and their sweet interactions on the campaign trail. But most important for this sexy sobriquet: Emhoff is secure enough with his own masculinity to sometimes prioritize his wife’s ambitions over his own.

This is a guy who prioritized his first wife's ambitions right up until he had an affair with the nanny.

That's sexy?

Okay, Jan.

Very, very weird.

They're incapable of not being strange.

This is what they define as 'masculine' and 'sexy' -- having an affair and shrugging off your responsibility for your unborn child.

Oh, we almost forgot about Fauci being a sex symbol too.

Ugh.

Would not surprise us.

Apparently not.

Really. What else can you say but 'wow' to this?

Nightmare fuel. That's right.

If the mind could vomit, ours would.

This election is wild, man.

Hahahaha.

So brutal, but very funny.

This is creepy and weird and really kinda gross. But on brand for WaPo.

