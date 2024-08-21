50 Veterans From Congress Sign Open Letter to Tim Walz

Right after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was announced as Kamala Harris' running mate, stories came out accusing Walz of stolen valor. That accusation came directly from Walz's Republican opponent, Sen. J.D. Vance. The Harris campaign put out a Friday night news dump that Walz "misspoke" when he implied in 2018 he'd served in a combat role in the War on Terror.

The media let things percolate for about a week before they thought it was time to step in and address the elephant in the room. A day after Walz tiptoed around the allegations by saying he was "damn proud" of his service to this country, ABC News decided to look into it. Olivia Rubin and Will Steakin reported:

While there is no evidence that Walz has committed the crime of stolen valor, an ABC News review of hours of footage from his past interviews and speeches, along with years of records from his initial campaigns, shows that journalists, some of his colleagues in the National Guard, and even voters have sometimes been left with an inaccurate picture of his military service that has led to criticism dating back years.

While ABC News could find no evidence of stolen valor, and PolitiFact jumped in with assist, 50 military veterans in Congress have signed an open letter to Walz accusing him of just that.

NEW: 50 military veterans from the House and Senate sign an open letter to @Tim_Walz torching him over his Stolen Valor:



"You have lied your way through a political career launched on the foundation of a title you did not earn and combat deployments you did not take part in." pic.twitter.com/1g8KQClIOj — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) August 21, 2024

The letter reads, in part:

To be blunt, when you falsely claim military service that did not happen and abandon your post, you diminish the real sacrifices made by veterans who did serve in combat. Military service is not merely a job or a uniform. Those who serve in the Armed Forces endure rigorous training, face perilous situations, and make sacrifices that most civilians can't comprehend. The honor of wearing the uniform is earned through dedication, bravery, and an unwavering sense of duty. You have displayed none of these characteristics as you have lied your way through a political career launched on the foundation of a title that you did not earn and combat deployments you did not take part in.

That's pretty blunt.

I was one of the 50 Military Veterans who signed this letter because stolen valor is not something we can ignore.



Tim Walz is a liar who used these falsehoods about his service to advance his political career.



Every Veteran I have talked to is OUTRAGED about Kamala’s VP pick. pic.twitter.com/mOHrWFHlFz — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) August 21, 2024

You won't hear it in Tim Walz's speech tonight, but he has a serious problem with the truth. Proud of these veterans for correcting the record. https://t.co/KuLOo0qq1S — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 21, 2024

Correcting the record? So Walz didn't stand on the tarmac at Bagram Air Base in Iraq? (Bagram's in Afghanistan.)

50 former military officials say that Tim Walz has all the earmarks of stolen valor. — Madmartigan (@marcinko210) August 21, 2024

We were supposed to take the word of 51 former intelligence officials about Hunter Biden's laptop … these are sitting members of Congress.

He should be so ashamed of himself.



I wonder if he has any sense of consciousness? — Truth Warrior (@TruthWarrior5X) August 21, 2024

As we pointed out earlier, he's "damn proud." That's his response.

This is exactly the response I have been waiting for. — John Gabbard (@JohnGabbard0369) August 21, 2024

He has sociopathy. He lies so much, and so often, and always to his own benefit. He got away with it so long, due to a very friendly media in MN. Now comes the reckoning. — Afsaneh Bella Shortt (@bella_shortt) August 21, 2024

The open letter from 50 military veterans condemning Tim Walz for alleged Stolen Valor is a serious accusation, questioning his integrity and credibility. Such allegations could have significant implications for his political career and public trust. — கணக்கு வாத்தி (@Kanakku_vaathi) August 21, 2024

No, this won't cost Harris one vote. But it does have people second-guessing Walz.

