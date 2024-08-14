History WILL Repeat: Woodrow Wilson's Free Speech Record Is Warning for Today's Censorship...
Guess We Can Report This Now: FOIA Shows Hunter Asked US Embassy in...
DERANGED Joy Reid Admits SOME Discrimination Is Okay, Raises Alarm Trump Might Stop...
Peter Doocy Gets KJP to Provide PLENTY of Material for a Trump Ad...
Shame on You! Check Out How Disney's Scumbag Lawyers Tried to Get Widower's...
Watch: Tim Walz STRAIGHT UP LIED About How Much School Kids Missed Thanks...
President Biden Tells Press We Beat Inflation, ‘So Start Writing That Way’
Google Blames 'Glitch' for Manipulated Ads, Deceiving Voters to Prop Up Harris Campaign
Federal Judge SMACKS Down UCLA, Blocks School From Assisting Antisemitic Goons Who Harass...
Breaking: Hackers Claim to Have Stolen EVERY American's Social Security Number
Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing...
Have They Seen His Record? Democrats' Attempt to Elevate Walz Over 'Weird' BACKFIRES...
Following Mostly Peaceful Tenth Anniversary Protests for Michael Brown, Ferguson Cop in a...
'So She WAS in Charge?' AP's Border Spin for Harris Is Shameless but...

Tim Walz Addresses Allegations, Is Damn Proud of His Service to This Country

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on August 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Ever since Kamala Harris announced him as her running mate, Tim Walz has been hit with accusations of stolen valor — not just from opponent J.D. Vance but from soldiers who worked with him in the Minnesota Army National Guard. You have to believe a lot of people who knew him are lying for his story to hold up. Did he deploy to Iraq? Afghanistan? It depends on whom and when you ask.

Advertisement

They've even put together a video of 16 times Walz claimed to have retired as a commander sergeant major, which he did not.

His bio on X still refers to him as a command sergeant major, and the always-helpful PolitiFact stepped in with a bogus fact-check on Walz's retirement from the Guard. This is after the Harris campaign put out a Friday night news dump that Walz "misspoke" when he implied he'd served in a combat role in the War on Terror.

Walz finally spoke up for himself at an event in front of the AFSCME union. He even pulled a clip from his speech and posted it to his account, giving what he thinks will be the final word on the topic.

Yeah, that's fine and all, but you lied about your rank and about being deployed to a combat zone.

Recommended

Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video
ArtistAngie
Advertisement
Advertisement

There seems to be a pretty consistent reaction here — Walz can be proud of his service, but not of lying about it, recalling "standing on the tarmac at Bagram Air Base in Iraq" (it's actually in Afghanistan).

So this is how Walz is going to play it. He's proud of his service. He's proud of Vance's service. So take it or leave it. 

***

Tags: NATIONAL GUARD J.D. VANCE TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video
ArtistAngie
Peter Doocy Gets KJP to Provide PLENTY of Material for a Trump Ad About Harris' Role in 'Bidenomics
Doug P.
Shame on You! Check Out How Disney's Scumbag Lawyers Tried to Get Widower's Allergy Death Lawsuit Tossed
Amy Curtis
DERANGED Joy Reid Admits SOME Discrimination Is Okay, Raises Alarm Trump Might Stop Anti-White Racism
Amy Curtis
Guess We Can Report This Now: FOIA Shows Hunter Asked US Embassy in Italy to Help Burisma When Joe Was VP
Amy Curtis
President Biden Tells Press We Beat Inflation, ‘So Start Writing That Way’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video ArtistAngie
Advertisement