Friday Night News Dump: Harris Campaign Issues Statement Admitting Walz LIED About Military Service

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 10, 2024
AP Photo/Joe Lamberti

When a politician releases news on a Friday night, they're hoping it gets buried by the fact it's the start of the weekend and --  come Monday -- will be 'old news' and largely ignored.

So after days of the Harris-Walz campaign deflecting legitimate criticisms that Walz lied about his military service, the campaign issued a Friday night statement admitting Walz did, in fact, lie:

Another statement from a campaign spokesperson. That's a pattern.

Here's the story from NBC News:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz "misspoke" in a 2018 video circulated by the Harris campaign earlier this week that included the vice presidential candidate talking about his handling of weapons "in war," a campaign spokesperson said Friday.

The clarification comes after Republicans, led by veteran and vice presidential candidate JD Vance, have attacked Walz over his military record.

“Governor Walz would never insult or undermine any American’s service to this country — in fact, he thanks Senator Vance for putting his life on the line for our country. It’s the American way," the Harris campaign spokesperson said in a statement.

'Misspoke' is another term for lying.

It sure is.

They're so bad at this.

That's how they plan to run the campaign.

We all know why.

Oh look. More video of Walz's 'misspeaking.'

Weird.

They have to hide behind surrogates and campaign staffers.

Almost 20 years of 'misspeaking.'

It absolutely was.

Nailed it.

Yep. His entire VP rollout has been a disaster, despite what the media are telling you.

No, they cannot.

Imagine how they'll govern.

