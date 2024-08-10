Friday Night News Dump: Harris Campaign Issues Statement Admitting Walz LIED About Military Service

When a politician releases news on a Friday night, they're hoping it gets buried by the fact it's the start of the weekend and -- come Monday -- will be 'old news' and largely ignored.

Advertisement

So after days of the Harris-Walz campaign deflecting legitimate criticisms that Walz lied about his military service, the campaign issued a Friday night statement admitting Walz did, in fact, lie:

After being called out for days over lying about going to war to help himself politically - The Harris campaign just put out a statement under *an unnamed spokesperson* admitting that Tim Walz lied. Walz didn't even have the decency to put the statement out under his own name? pic.twitter.com/GzAJQQGBwo — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) August 9, 2024

Another statement from a campaign spokesperson. That's a pattern.

Here's the story from NBC News:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz "misspoke" in a 2018 video circulated by the Harris campaign earlier this week that included the vice presidential candidate talking about his handling of weapons "in war," a campaign spokesperson said Friday. The clarification comes after Republicans, led by veteran and vice presidential candidate JD Vance, have attacked Walz over his military record. “Governor Walz would never insult or undermine any American’s service to this country — in fact, he thanks Senator Vance for putting his life on the line for our country. It’s the American way," the Harris campaign spokesperson said in a statement.

'Misspoke' is another term for lying.

With the extensive history of Walz making these types of claims, this weak response of "Walz misspoke" is only going to make things worse. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 10, 2024

It sure is.

They're so bad at this.

Well it's a good thing no reporter will ever have to ask the candidates about this (or anything, really) directly, and unnamed surrogates can just keep walking things back and 'clarifying' until November. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) August 9, 2024

That's how they plan to run the campaign.

Why can't Walz himself address this? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 10, 2024

We all know why.

Oh look. More video of Walz's 'misspeaking.'

Weird.

Apparently Harris and Walz don’t have mouths or now how to speak words 🙄…this is such bulls**t @cnn @MSNBC @washingtonpost @nytimes — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) August 10, 2024

They have to hide behind surrogates and campaign staffers.

So Walz knowingly "misspoke" since 2005, including via the Congressional press releases and website...until he got caught.

- Decades worth of "misspeaking." — Constance Underfoot (@ConstanceProse) August 9, 2024

Almost 20 years of 'misspeaking.'

"misspoke"?



No way. "Misspoke" implies it was unintentional, accidental. This was definately NOT "unintentional". This was deliberate & calculated. — The Countess In Cowboy Boots (@LooneyOldLady) August 10, 2024

Advertisement

It absolutely was.

You have to love this statement from @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz: "Tim would never do what he did repeatedly, at pretty much every opportunity that presented itself. Any attempt to get Tim to actually say anything about this will be met with silence, so don't ask. Obey." And… https://t.co/h5jaImbk1t — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 10, 2024

Nailed it.

Another concession. Keep the pressure on https://t.co/SKNKflDrmO — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) August 10, 2024

Yep. His entire VP rollout has been a disaster, despite what the media are telling you.

Can either one of these two say anything for themselves? Everything comes via a statement written by someone else or an unnamed source. https://t.co/XrpLPfwQrm — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 10, 2024

No, they cannot.

Absolutely shameful.



Stolen valor and now cowardice from the Harris-Walz campaign. https://t.co/zUlrw18yUL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 9, 2024

Imagine how they'll govern.