Another FLIP-FLOP! Harris Campaign Staff Now Say She Believes Unauthorized Border Crossings Are Illegal

Kamala Harris has a pattern: say wildly progressive, Leftist things and then have campaign staff walk those positions back (because they're electorally damaging). So far, she's reversed her positions on fracking, gun control, an Israeli arms embargo, and the federal jobs guarantee.

Advertisement

The key here is that all the positions -- things Kamala herself is on video claiming she supports -- are reversed not by Kamala Harris herself, but campaign staff.

And here we go again with illegal immigration. Kamala has said -- repeatedly -- she favored decriminalizing unauthorized border crossings.

👀 New details in here:



Harris has supported decriminalizing illegal border crossings, but now her campaign says Harris believes “unauthorized border crossings are illegal.”



More on Harris running from past positions by @StefWKight https://t.co/4FBcxVuwxa — Stephen Neukam (@stephen_neukam) August 9, 2024

It's hilarious Axios is writing this, but here we go:



Behind all the early excitement over her campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris quietly is dialing back several progressive policy positions she's held in recent years. Why it matters: During the 2020 election cycle, Harris publicly supported bans on fracking, mandatory buy-back programs for assault weapons, and decriminalizing illegal border crossings. Now, her campaign says she's changed her positions.

Because those positions mean she'd lose 45 states.

So she would deny them entry and deport them? — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) August 9, 2024

Not a chance.

So Trump was right all along. — GayRepublicanDad (@steant_pros) August 10, 2024

He was.

Oh well then. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 10, 2024

They'll just have us move along.

It’s deliberate choice on your part to allow unnamed aides to walk back positions that she’s held for years without the opportunity to hear from Harris herself & answer questions. Journalistic malpractice. — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) August 9, 2024

It absolutely is a deliberate choice on the part of the media, but an intentional one.

Are we thinking her whole political career has been a lie, or her whole campaign is a lie? I know which way I am betting. — Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) August 9, 2024

So do we.

So we’re just supposed to believe that all of a sudden she doesn’t support all the radical insane trash she supported her entire life until a couple of weeks ago? — Andy (@AndyTrading89) August 9, 2024

Yep.

.@KamalaHarris has spent 20+ years supporting open borders and soft-on-crime policies.



Not to mention her 3 1/2 years as "border czar" overseeing the worst border crisis in American history.



No amount of flip-flopping can hide the real Kamala. https://t.co/zIaNjxtd0S — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) August 9, 2024

Advertisement

No, it can't. And the GOP needs to hammer this.

None of these insane walk backs count until Kamala Harris says them herself.



Setting an entire agenda that cancels 20+ years of past positions and record - all through anonymous campaign staff quotes - is outrageous. https://t.co/pZgKv9RvMF — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 10, 2024

All of this.

The question isn’t whether unauthorized border crossings “are” illegal, it is whether she believes they “should be” illegal. https://t.co/qs512RV4Bs — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) August 10, 2024

And the answer to this question is no, Kamala doesn't believe they should be illegal. She's been very clear about this.

She is on the record in favor of decriminalizing illegal border crossings. Sorry, she said it on tv. https://t.co/9MKIpflc2n — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 10, 2024

And they are going to try to ignore this.