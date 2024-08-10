Media Pushing 'Viral Cool Dad' Tim Walz Propaganda Couldn't Be More Shameless
Another FLIP-FLOP! Harris Campaign Staff Now Say She Believes Unauthorized Border Crossings Are Illegal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on August 10, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

Kamala Harris has a pattern: say wildly progressive, Leftist things and then have campaign staff walk those positions back (because they're electorally damaging). So far, she's reversed her positions on fracking, gun control, an Israeli arms embargo, and the federal jobs guarantee.

The key here is that all the positions -- things Kamala herself is on video claiming she supports -- are reversed not by Kamala Harris herself, but campaign staff.

And here we go again with illegal immigration. Kamala has said -- repeatedly -- she favored decriminalizing unauthorized border crossings.

It's hilarious Axios is writing this, but here we go:


Behind all the early excitement over her campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris quietly is dialing back several progressive policy positions she's held in recent years.

Why it matters: During the 2020 election cycle, Harris publicly supported bans on fracking, mandatory buy-back programs for assault weapons, and decriminalizing illegal border crossings. Now, her campaign says she's changed her positions.

Because those positions mean she'd lose 45 states.

'Devastating'! Kamala Harris Given Prominent Speaking Time During... Trump Rallies
Doug P.
Not a chance.

He was.

They'll just have us move along.

It absolutely is a deliberate choice on the part of the media, but an intentional one.

So do we.

Yep.

No, it can't. And the GOP needs to hammer this.

All of this.

And the answer to this question is no, Kamala doesn't believe they should be illegal. She's been very clear about this.

And they are going to try to ignore this.

