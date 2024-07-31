Weird: Harris Campaign Says She No Longer Supports Federal Jobs Guarantee

Liberal Big Tech CEO David Marcus 'Crosses the Rubicon' to Endorse Trump for...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on July 31, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we wrote earlier, the Associated Press has reported that presumptive Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris "is calibrating her policy pitch for going to battle with Trump." In other words, she's flip-flopping. Just last week, Harris said that she would not seek to ban fracking if elected president, even though she campaigned for president in 2020 with the promise of banning fracking.

Advertisement

The Washington Examiner is reporting Wednesday that another Harris policy from the 2020 campaign has undergone "recalibration."

Zachary Halaschak reports:

Vice President Kamala Harris no longer supports a federal job guarantee, an idea championed by some on the Left and Green New Deal proponents that gained traction among Democrats during the 2020 election cycle.

A spokesperson for Harris’s campaign told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has changed her position on the policy proposal. The statement is the latest in a series of reversals from Harris on major policy questions in recent days.

A federal jobs guarantee would mean that the federal government would provide a job to anyone who wants one, a massively costly proposal that harkens back to the New Deal policies of the 1930s.

Yes, thanks to the Green New Deal, anyone who wanted a job making solar panels would be guaranteed one. But Harris doesn't support that anymore.

Advertisement

And she wants to debate Donald Trump? This time, it should be under his terms, and that he be allowed to show video of Harris from her campaign in 2020.

***

 

CAMPAIGN FLIP-FLOP KAMALA HARRIS GREEN NEW DEAL

