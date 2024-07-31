Weird: Harris Campaign Says She No Longer Supports Federal Jobs Guarantee

As we wrote earlier, the Associated Press has reported that presumptive Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris "is calibrating her policy pitch for going to battle with Trump." In other words, she's flip-flopping. Just last week, Harris said that she would not seek to ban fracking if elected president, even though she campaigned for president in 2020 with the promise of banning fracking.

The Washington Examiner is reporting Wednesday that another Harris policy from the 2020 campaign has undergone "recalibration."

SCOOP: A spokesperson for Harris’s campaign tells me that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has changed her position and no longer supports a federal jobs guarantee, an idea championed by some on the Left and Green New Deal proponentshttps://t.co/HZHwKK7Yin — Zachary Halaschak (@zhalaschak) July 31, 2024

Zachary Halaschak reports:

Vice President Kamala Harris no longer supports a federal job guarantee, an idea championed by some on the Left and Green New Deal proponents that gained traction among Democrats during the 2020 election cycle. A spokesperson for Harris’s campaign told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has changed her position on the policy proposal. The statement is the latest in a series of reversals from Harris on major policy questions in recent days. A federal jobs guarantee would mean that the federal government would provide a job to anyone who wants one, a massively costly proposal that harkens back to the New Deal policies of the 1930s.

Yes, thanks to the Green New Deal, anyone who wanted a job making solar panels would be guaranteed one. But Harris doesn't support that anymore.

Is there an Excel spreadsheet keeping track of these flip flops? — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 31, 2024

OH a fancy schmancy SPOKESPERSON said that? well, I guess we can all drop the issue, then. https://t.co/6NVWYyAA1F — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 31, 2024

Cool! When is she going to go on record stating exactly what you claim she has said behind super duper secret closed doors? — Meara (@MillennialOther) July 31, 2024

Why doesn't Harris just come out and say this stuff herself? https://t.co/KEuveZ56c6 — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) July 31, 2024





Yet another spokesperson-relayed assertion that Kamala’s clearly-stated positions aren’t her positions https://t.co/YjlbnKiaWh — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 31, 2024

At this point, I'm more interested in a debate between 2024 Kamala and 2020 Kamala. https://t.co/8F5ICX5S0x — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 31, 2024

SCOOP: Through a campaign spokesperson, Mary Katharine Ham tells me she has changed her position to the opposite of the one she held in any argument she may have lost to her husband since 2020 and is now the winner of those arguments. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 31, 2024

Is Harris going to tell us why she no longer wants this, or is her campaign just going to change every single publicly stated idea she’s ever had without any explanation and hope the public trusts that? Will the press push for details? https://t.co/6c2B8pjx5U — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 31, 2024

SCOOP: Harris campaign official tells me she changed her position and now believes we must be fully burdened by what has been. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 31, 2024

And she wants to debate Donald Trump? This time, it should be under his terms, and that he be allowed to show video of Harris from her campaign in 2020.

