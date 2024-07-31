Kamala Harris 'Recalibrates' Policy Pitch to Battle Trump (Translation: She's FLIP FLOPPING)

She's flip-flopping, there's no other way to put it.

Kamala Harris' 2020 campaign was radically left and she was the most liberal member of the Senate. She's a leftist, full stop. But she's got a problem: these very Leftist policy positions won't play well on main street.

Fracking ban? Gun confiscation? Outlawing red meat?

Yeah. Good luck with that.

So it's no surprise Kamala is walking away from her positions. Not only is the media scrubbing her record, but unnamed campaign officials are now saying Kamala isn't going to back a fracking ban (we don't believe it, either).

Harris is calibrating her policy pitch for going to battle with Trump https://t.co/l6yPLIJ4TO — The Associated Press (@AP) July 31, 2024

The Associate Press writes:

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing the delicate task of calibrating her policy pitch to American voters, a standard task for any White House hopeful but one that comes with additional challenges this year. First, Harris is running for president while serving under President Joe Biden, meaning she’s linked to anything that happened — or will happen — on his watch. She inherits accomplishments like limiting the cost of insulin but also the administration’s struggle to prevent illegal border crossings. Second, Harris has baggage from her own failed campaign for president before she became Biden’s running mate four years ago. During that Democratic primary, she backed an array of progressive proposals that Republicans have highlighted to paint her as “dangerously liberal.”

Because she is 'dangerously liberal.'

What? The ‘brat’ and ‘weird’ thing didn’t bring in the votes? I’m shocked. It’s almost like people care about affordable groceries and stopping the border invasion — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 31, 2024

So weird.

Interesting way to say she’s lying about all her positions. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 31, 2024

Very interesting, no?

Deleting history isn’t calibrating. It’s lying. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 31, 2024

Yes it is.

So she has no actual policy positions, just what she thinks will get her elected.



In other words, she a big fat liar. — Rae A (@xrae) July 31, 2024

And we have zero reason to trust that she won't revert to the 2020 policy positions once elected.

“Harris is changing every policy position she ever had because the country will never elect a far-Left California liberal.”



Fixed it for you. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 31, 2024

That's the truth here.

Now your job is to pretend she never held the positions she’s held for years — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) July 31, 2024

And they'll gladly do it.

Delete your newsroom. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 31, 2024

Yes, please.

So she will be in favor of:



- Open Borders

- Giving Illegal Aliens welfare benefits

- More Inflation

- More Green policies that destroy the middle class and the environment



Basically anything Trump is for, she is against?



That's not going to do well. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 31, 2024

She's going to run more conservatively than Trump.

This is a polite way of saying she’s flip flopping on every policy position she’s had for 20+ years in the last 10 days. https://t.co/4GAN9B7xfQ — Brittany (@bccover) July 31, 2024

Very polite way.

Harris is “calibrating her policy pitch” also known by its street name “hiding her pro communist record” https://t.co/dtMimllziL — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 31, 2024

Nailed it.

Translated: @KamalaHarris is furiously flip flopping because voters don’t support her radical liberalism.



If only there were a national news organization, like say the AP, available to fact check her new claims. https://t.co/q5D0B7IFHV — Victor Joecks (@VictorJoecks) July 31, 2024

If only.