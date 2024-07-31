Ag Secretary Gives Up the Game About What the Left's Climate Schemes Are...
The Kamala Campaign Account is Unwittingly J.D. Vance's Most Devoted Admirer
CNN 'Churn-a-list' Abby Phillip Gloats About Hard Questions Yet Cat's Got Her Tongue...
Bananas! New Video of Trump Would Be Assassin Stuns Viewers (WATCH)
Could There Be a Second Assassination Attempt? Secret Service Documents Leaked.
'America's Wine Mom': Michael Malice NAILS Kamala With Hilarious Description to Joe Rogan
'Cannot Believe This Is Real'! Trump Campaign Nukes Harris' Border BS in Brutal...
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer STRAIGHT UP LIES About COVID and School Closures
The Father of Trump's Attempted Assassin Gives a VERY Odd First Statement
Best Economy Ever, Jack! Day After Biden Said He 'Cured' Economy, Jobs Numbers...
Escalation in the Middle East? Several Airlines Canceling Flights to Israel Amid 'Fear...
That Thing That's Not Happening Happened AGAIN: AL Democrat Arrested on FELONY VOTER...
MYOB! The Actually Weird Left is Obsessed with the Lunch Habits of Barron...
Cowardly Nevada Democrats Despicably Mock Hero Veteran and Senate Candidate Sam Brown

Kamala Harris 'Recalibrates' Policy Pitch to Battle Trump (Translation: She's FLIP FLOPPING)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on July 31, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

She's flip-flopping, there's no other way to put it.

Kamala Harris' 2020 campaign was radically left and she was the most liberal member of the Senate. She's a leftist, full stop. But she's got a problem: these very Leftist policy positions won't play well on main street.

Advertisement

Fracking ban? Gun confiscation? Outlawing red meat?

Yeah. Good luck with that.

So it's no surprise Kamala is walking away from her positions. Not only is the media scrubbing her record, but unnamed campaign officials are now saying Kamala isn't going to back a fracking ban (we don't believe it, either).

The Associate Press writes:

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing the delicate task of calibrating her policy pitch to American voters, a standard task for any White House hopeful but one that comes with additional challenges this year.

First, Harris is running for president while serving under President Joe Biden, meaning she’s linked to anything that happened — or will happen — on his watch. She inherits accomplishments like limiting the cost of insulin but also the administration’s struggle to prevent illegal border crossings.

Second, Harris has baggage from her own failed campaign for president before she became Biden’s running mate four years ago. During that Democratic primary, she backed an array of progressive proposals that Republicans have highlighted to paint her as “dangerously liberal.”

Recommended

'America's Wine Mom': Michael Malice NAILS Kamala With Hilarious Description to Joe Rogan
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Because she is 'dangerously liberal.'

So weird.

Very interesting, no?

Yes it is.

And we have zero reason to trust that she won't revert to the 2020 policy positions once elected.

That's the truth here.

And they'll gladly do it.

Yes, please.

Advertisement

She's going to run more conservatively than Trump.

Very polite way.

Nailed it.

If only.

Tags: 2024 AP ASSOCIATED PRESS CAMPAIGN DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'America's Wine Mom': Michael Malice NAILS Kamala With Hilarious Description to Joe Rogan
Grateful Calvin
Bananas! New Video of Trump Would Be Assassin Stuns Viewers (WATCH)
justmindy
Ag Secretary Gives Up the Game About What the Left's Climate Schemes Are REALLY About
Doug P.
CNN 'Churn-a-list' Abby Phillip Gloats About Hard Questions Yet Cat's Got Her Tongue About Missing Kamala
justmindy
'Cannot Believe This Is Real'! Trump Campaign Nukes Harris' Border BS in Brutal Fashion
Doug P.
The Father of Trump's Attempted Assassin Gives a VERY Odd First Statement
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'America's Wine Mom': Michael Malice NAILS Kamala With Hilarious Description to Joe Rogan Grateful Calvin
Advertisement