Kamala Harris 'Recalibrates' Policy Pitch to Battle Trump (Translation: She's FLIP FLOPPING)

She's flip-flopping, there's no other way to put it.
Kamala Harris' 2020 campaign was radically left and she was the most liberal member of the Senate. She's a leftist, full stop. But she's got a problem: these very Leftist policy positions won't play well on main street.
Fracking ban? Gun confiscation? Outlawing red meat?
Yeah. Good luck with that.
So it's no surprise Kamala is walking away from her positions. Not only is the media scrubbing her record, but unnamed campaign officials are now saying Kamala isn't going to back a fracking ban (we don't believe it, either).
Harris is calibrating her policy pitch for going to battle with Trump https://t.co/l6yPLIJ4TO— The Associated Press (@AP) July 31, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris is facing the delicate task of calibrating her policy pitch to American voters, a standard task for any White House hopeful but one that comes with additional challenges this year.
First, Harris is running for president while serving under President Joe Biden, meaning she’s linked to anything that happened — or will happen — on his watch. She inherits accomplishments like limiting the cost of insulin but also the administration’s struggle to prevent illegal border crossings.
Second, Harris has baggage from her own failed campaign for president before she became Biden’s running mate four years ago. During that Democratic primary, she backed an array of progressive proposals that Republicans have highlighted to paint her as “dangerously liberal.”
Recommended
Because she is 'dangerously liberal.'
What? The ‘brat’ and ‘weird’ thing didn’t bring in the votes? I’m shocked. It’s almost like people care about affordable groceries and stopping the border invasion— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 31, 2024
So weird.
Interesting way to say she’s lying about all her positions.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 31, 2024
Very interesting, no?
Deleting history isn’t calibrating. It’s lying.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 31, 2024
Yes it is.
So she has no actual policy positions, just what she thinks will get her elected.— Rae A (@xrae) July 31, 2024
In other words, she a big fat liar.
And we have zero reason to trust that she won't revert to the 2020 policy positions once elected.
“Harris is changing every policy position she ever had because the country will never elect a far-Left California liberal.”— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 31, 2024
Fixed it for you.
That's the truth here.
Now your job is to pretend she never held the positions she’s held for years— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) July 31, 2024
And they'll gladly do it.
Delete your newsroom.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 31, 2024
Yes, please.
So she will be in favor of:— Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 31, 2024
- Open Borders
- Giving Illegal Aliens welfare benefits
- More Inflation
- More Green policies that destroy the middle class and the environment
Basically anything Trump is for, she is against?
That's not going to do well.
She's going to run more conservatively than Trump.
This is a polite way of saying she’s flip flopping on every policy position she’s had for 20+ years in the last 10 days. https://t.co/4GAN9B7xfQ— Brittany (@bccover) July 31, 2024
Very polite way.
Harris is “calibrating her policy pitch” also known by its street name “hiding her pro communist record” https://t.co/dtMimllziL— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 31, 2024
Nailed it.
Translated: @KamalaHarris is furiously flip flopping because voters don’t support her radical liberalism.— Victor Joecks (@VictorJoecks) July 31, 2024
If only there were a national news organization, like say the AP, available to fact check her new claims. https://t.co/q5D0B7IFHV
If only.
