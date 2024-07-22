Take a SEAT, Scolds, I'll Call What's Happening with Biden a Coup If...
From Supporting BLM to Betraying Israel, Here's a FRIGHTENING Preview of a Kamala Harris Presidency

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:05 PM on July 22, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's very important for people to take a good, long look at Kamala Harris and her record -- from her time as a prosecutor in California to Vice president.

Why? 

Because it gives us a chilling preview of what a Harris presidency would look like, and it's not good.

We'll start with her support of Jacob Blake, the career criminal who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, while armed with a knife (and with active warrants for felony sexual assault, trespassing, and disorderly conduct). The shooting led to massive riots that burned parts of Kenosha.

Kamala visited Blake in the hospital.

That's right -- Blake was trying to kidnap children from their mother. And Harris was proud of him.

Harris also raised money for the Minnesota Bail Fund.

She helped get violent felons out of jail on bail.

She's going to get crushed in the Midwest.

And Israel? With Netanyahu coming to address Congress this week, we should probably pay attention to this:

Worse than Biden?

Wow.

This may be the worst of it (and everything above is really bad):

She advocates codified racism, and would discriminate against white people and men when it comes to disaster aid.

She is unfit for office.

Also, this:

Imagine this running the country for the next eight years.

There's a reason she got ZERO delegates in 2020, and the last four years haven't helped improve her image, at all.

Every single thing mentioned above would make for fantastic campaign ads.

Get on it, GOP.

