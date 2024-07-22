From Supporting BLM to Betraying Israel, Here's a FRIGHTENING Preview of a Kamala Harris Presidency

It's very important for people to take a good, long look at Kamala Harris and her record -- from her time as a prosecutor in California to Vice president.

Why?

Because it gives us a chilling preview of what a Harris presidency would look like, and it's not good.

We'll start with her support of Jacob Blake, the career criminal who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, while armed with a knife (and with active warrants for felony sexual assault, trespassing, and disorderly conduct). The shooting led to massive riots that burned parts of Kenosha.

Kamala Harris visits Jacob Blake and his family in Kenosha at the hospital



Officers were dispatched to Blake’s location on a domestic disturbance call. Blake had a warrant, was tazed, wrestled with police, then while armed with a knife was shot as officers tried to stop him pic.twitter.com/Eze58OKvyn — Sacramento Insider (@sacinsidr) July 21, 2024

Kamala visited Blake in the hospital.

Never forget the time Kamala Harris told Jacob Blake, who pulled a knife on a police officer while trying to kidnap children from his baby mama who he sexually assaulted, that she was proud of him pic.twitter.com/ZmaXJhGVgG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 22, 2024

That's right -- Blake was trying to kidnap children from their mother. And Harris was proud of him.

Harris also raised money for the Minnesota Bail Fund.

Just going through some old Harris tweets. Reminded of when she helped raise money for the Minnesota Bail Fund, which then used that money to bail out criminals who were awaiting trial for violent felonies. pic.twitter.com/XFaMt1uBnk — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 22, 2024

She helped get violent felons out of jail on bail.

Kamala Harris: "I want to ban fracking, decriminalize illegal immigration, defund the police, and make you pay the student loans of urban elites."



The Press: "Brilliant, she's going to crush it in the Mid-West." — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 21, 2024

She's going to get crushed in the Midwest.

And Israel? With Netanyahu coming to address Congress this week, we should probably pay attention to this:

Apparently Biden’s withholding of weapons from Israel, echoing Hamas propaganda and imposing sanctions on Israelis was too *weak* a stance *against* Israel for Harris. The BDS echo chamber now says Harris will be far worse for Israel than Biden was. Believe them. pic.twitter.com/XcmUY0wrgT — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) July 22, 2024

Worse than Biden?

Wow.

This may be the worst of it (and everything above is really bad):

Vice President Kamala Harris:



Aid for floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes should be distributed based on race and gender for the sake of equity.pic.twitter.com/uixPpz95s2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 21, 2024

She advocates codified racism, and would discriminate against white people and men when it comes to disaster aid.

She is unfit for office.

Also, this:

Throwback: "I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit." pic.twitter.com/Bl1WWzLwK8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 21, 2024

Imagine this running the country for the next eight years.

There's a reason she got ZERO delegates in 2020, and the last four years haven't helped improve her image, at all.

Every single thing mentioned above would make for fantastic campaign ads.

Get on it, GOP.