RADICAL: Watch Kamala Harris Say U.S. Should Follow Australia and Confiscate Guns

Kamala Harris is a Leftist. More radical than Joe Biden and a majority of the Democratic Party.

She opposes private health care, favors decriminalizing illegal immigration, wants to defund the police and -- of course -- wants to go after your guns.

Not an 'assault weapons' ban, or universal background checks.

No -- she wants a full on confiscation of guns. Like Australia.

This wasn't a clip from 2020, this was a few months ago

A few months ago, Kamala Harris said we should follow Australia on gun control.



Australia confiscated 650,000 firearms owned legally by law-abiding citizens. pic.twitter.com/y6arUfQ84y — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 23, 2024

Not only does this violate the Second Amendment, it puts Kamala Harris in a far-Left category: one that is unfit for office.

Not happening. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 23, 2024

No, it's not.

Kamala Harris wants to end the Second Amendment.



Shall not be infringed! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 23, 2024

If she wants to confiscate guns, she should put forth an amendment to repeal the Second Amendment.

They won't do that, though.

Ask yourselves why.

As an Australian, I can confirm that not only were Australians forced into camps by the government against their will, but our own MILITARY came and took them in the middle of the night. You cannot allow this insanity. — ZeeeMediaOfficial (@zeee_media) July 24, 2024

When a government disarms the citizenry, it commits atrocities.

That's how it's played out throughout human history.

Well we have 400 million...



So...



That's gonna be tough for them. — "Jeffy's Butt Baby" FranchiseGuy17 (@Brandon10009985) July 23, 2024

It's going to be impossible.

We foresee a lot of tragic boating accidents in the future.

Is that the same country who sent citizens to camps during a virus? I could be wrong… — AC (@AC_SL8TR) July 23, 2024

Australia sure did.

“From my cold dead fingers”. — TexasVet (@TexasVet2022) July 23, 2024

Precisely that.

She is going to lose A LOT more voters immediately — Laina Media (@media_laina) July 23, 2024

A lot of them.

This woman is extremely dangerous and is further left than even Bernie Sanders. — Lowkey Rey 2.0 (@AtlRey) July 23, 2024

Very dangerous and very Leftist.

And Australia was able to put their citizens in Covid camps against their will because everyone was disarmed. https://t.co/L9apZBFJur — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 23, 2024

Never forget this.

It's illegal in Australia to own a gun for self-defense. Kamala Harris wants Australia's extremist gun laws. Kamala Harris is an extremist.https://t.co/1RptZm5CvR pic.twitter.com/bQO1DlZDxf — Dashie (@AdorableDashie) July 24, 2024

An extremist.

And these should be the ads from now until November.

Vote for Kamala if you favor gun confiscation and obliteration of all rights under the Second Amendment. https://t.co/OhYmHRrIqe — CallMeBernita (@CallMeBernita) July 24, 2024

It'll be amazing how many people will vote for Kamala, despite this.

In other words: an endorsement of authoritative measurements without the care in the world of what the citizens want. https://t.co/KiPDyxcarg — 👑 Prince Tyler 👑 (@tyler_preston20) July 24, 2024

She doesn't think of us as citizens, we're subjects and she's trying to be our ruler.

Getting rid of guns won’t get rid of violence https://t.co/ljGll9CNfs — DudeBro (@imdudebro) July 24, 2024

No, it won't.

Many blue cities with violent gun crime problems have gun control laws. School shootings take place in 'gun-free zones.'

It's the culture, not the guns.