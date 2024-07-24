RADICAL: Watch Kamala Harris Say U.S. Should Follow Australia and Confiscate Guns

The Gaslighting Begins: CNN Reporter Says It's a Lie Biden Vowed to Pick...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Kamala Harris is a Leftist. More radical than Joe Biden and a majority of the Democratic Party.

She opposes private health care, favors decriminalizing illegal immigration, wants to defund the police and -- of course -- wants to go after your guns.

Not an 'assault weapons' ban, or universal background checks. 

No -- she wants a full on confiscation of guns. Like Australia.

This wasn't a clip from 2020, this was a few months ago

Not only does this violate the Second Amendment, it puts Kamala Harris in a far-Left category: one that is unfit for office.

No, it's not.

If she wants to confiscate guns, she should put forth an amendment to repeal the Second Amendment.

They won't do that, though.

Ask yourselves why.

When a government disarms the citizenry, it commits atrocities.

That's how it's played out throughout human history.

It's going to be impossible.

We foresee a lot of tragic boating accidents in the future.

Australia sure did.

Precisely that.

A lot of them.

Very dangerous and very Leftist.

Never forget this.

An extremist.

And these should be the ads from now until November.

It'll be amazing how many people will vote for Kamala, despite this.

She doesn't think of us as citizens, we're subjects and she's trying to be our ruler.

No, it won't.

Many blue cities with violent gun crime problems have gun control laws. School shootings take place in 'gun-free zones.'

It's the culture, not the guns.

