Spare Us, Snow White: Rachel Zegler Records Horrible Video Full of Narcissism and Fake Tears

Disney's new business model of 'go woke, go broke' seems to have no end in sight. Most of the company's recent projects have tanked at the box office (or awful streaming numbers for their Disney+ shows) and it's only looking like it's going to get worse from here.

Fresh off the failure of the ridiculously bad (and canceled) show The Acolyte, Lucasfilm recently announced a new Star Wars trilogy and now even has the woke mob coming after them for that one in the form of disgraced soon-to-be ex-Congressman Jamaal Bowman. Marvel, meanwhile, is similarly failing with its own gay witch show, Agatha All Along.

But Disney still has their beloved children's movies, right?

... Right?

Not so much. The new 'live-action' remake of Snow White has been doomed to failure almost since it was announced, much of that due to woke and toxic star Rachel Zegler, who has been issuing hateful speeches since she was cast in the role. Most recently, she wished that Trump and all of his supporters would simply die. Or at least, never know peace.

Disney's Snow White (Rachel Zegler) says she hopes harm befalls Trump and all his voters: pic.twitter.com/rEWlpOVZvu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 13, 2024

Is she trying to get everyone to root for the witch in her movie?

Zegler's most recent screed might have even been too much for Disney executives, however, and we wouldn't be surprised if someone told her to dial it back by about 10 notches.

Her problem though is that she is a true believer (an 'acolyte' in her own right, so to speak). She is incapable of dialing it back. Check out this video she issued that just surfaced on Twitter:

Disney's Snow White (Rachel Zegler) has a lot of talent. How do you make an apology video this insufferable? pic.twitter.com/kKkjWFXCAJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 20, 2024

We're not sure which part of this is worse, the fake tears or her comparing herself to a timeless work of art in the Louvre like the Winged Victory of Samothrace. They're both pretty unbearable.

But we've got some bad news for Zegler. Ain't nobody 'lining up' to see you anymore. Not in Snow White which is headed for a Titanic-like box office disaster. And increasingly, not for anything else she does.

WHOA!!! What a narcissistic b*tch. Wow. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 20, 2024

Yep. That pretty much sums her up.

Just when I thought I couldn't hate her more....wow — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) November 21, 2024

We're not sure who she thinks she is reaching here, probably because she doesn't care if she reaches anyone. She only cares about her own ego.

“May you experience endless suffering for voting for Trump. But wait please wait in line to watch my movie”



Forget about getting cancelled you are banned in my house 😆 https://t.co/0dE6b83NtG — Estee Palti (@mommyrn88) November 21, 2024

Congrats @disney! You’ve got a real winner on your hands. https://t.co/bCTkq6MszV — Bill Smith (@BillSmith445) November 20, 2024

As Twitchy -- and Megyn Kelly -- have reported, Disney fired Gina Carano for FAR less than this (for nothing really, and they are likely to pay BIG in court for that). It is astounding that Zegler has not been fired after all of the bile that she spews.

Maybe that's just (D)ifferent.

The Winged Victory didn’t break itself, dear. You play, you pay. https://t.co/jvYDf4Bybv — CripesSuzette (@CripesSuzette) November 21, 2024

We can't imagine what her agent and publicist must be thinking every time she opens her mouth. Whatever revenue she brings in cannot be worth all of the damage control.

Rachel Zegler should be studied. https://t.co/Hc740NzzhQ — Verbal Riot (@verbalriotshow) November 20, 2024

Yeah ... the way a flesh-eating virus is studied.

“I’m sorry that I’m perfect and always right”



Literally not an apology. Typical narcissist. — Cameron Gilliam (@CameronJGilliam) November 21, 2024

This is the most insincere garbage... pic.twitter.com/tEOKbOtueb — 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕤 𝑜𝓃 𝕏 💭 (@thesonofbranos) November 20, 2024

Rachel's message to America >> Forgive me for pointing out that I am better than you.



Sorry, not sorry. 🙄 https://t.co/qkgifnJOQG — Giomerica ✝️🇺🇸 (@ScottGiorgini) November 20, 2024

Some people have suggested that this video might be older and not related to her most recent controversy, but honestly, does it even matter? This is who she is. Toxicity personified.

I could have predicted every d*ckhead move she's made based on this video. This is a crazy person with a severe personality disorder. Yes, I can get that from a 35 second clip. Great job, Disney. https://t.co/3HDRcoiNJX — The Engineer (@Shayne_327) November 21, 2024

Who is The Mouse going to hire next? Kathy Griffin?

Good luck with winning anyone back, Disney. You could do that pretty easily by publicly denouncing Zegler and firing her, but you won't. So the audience will continue to avoid you in droves.

Because of people like this with disney, i go out of my way to make sure $0 of my dollars go to that company — Kryptik (@kryptikRants) November 20, 2024

Say that in Bob Iger's voice. Please.

Clearly she isn't the best actor.. — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) November 20, 2024

We particularly liked the part about how she was tearful and breaking up while talking about how incredible she is.

Ma'am you are neither a piece of art, nor are you silent. Why would anyone want to listen to your insufferable pontificating and poor acting? You are assuredly more impressed with yourself than anyone else is. https://t.co/l5xNWFpFAv — CLJ1974 (@CLJ12121974) November 21, 2024

FAR more impressed.

As we mentioned, we're not sure when this video was recorded and we frankly don't really care. It is a window into the type of person and the type of personality that Disney wants working for them. Actually, if it is an older video, it's even more damning for Disney, since they saw who she is long ago and still moved forward with her.

If this is what Disney wants, they can have her. We're more than happy to spend our entertainment dollars elsewhere.