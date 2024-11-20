Soon to Be Unemployed Congressman Demands 'Star Wars' Cast a Black Lead or He's Out

Are you alarmed, sir?

If the lead Jedi is not a Black man I ain’t messing with yall. Yall not about to make 12 Star Wars and have all white leads for all 12. Y’all wilding with that and I hate to say that I would not watch and will spend the rest of my days denouncing this franchise that I have loved… https://t.co/f2duXRwbg9 — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) November 20, 2024

Advertisement

There can't be a Jamaal Bowman story without making fun of him for 'accidentally' pulling the fire alarm in Congress. It's comedy gold.

Jamaal Bowman pullin the fire alarm on the Star Wars franchise https://t.co/dPZrbdDIAH — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) November 20, 2024

It never gets old.

Just picturing Bowman showing up for the next Star Wars movie and pulling a fire alarm if the lead Jedi isn’t the correct skin tone https://t.co/VhSDrqzYce — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 20, 2024

That's hot stuff.

You should go to all the movies and pull the fire alarm and make everyone leave. That’d be pretty good revenge. https://t.co/vQ7HXCe7ZG — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) November 20, 2024

What happens if you yell 'FIRE' in a packed theater, though?

Jedi Master Fie-Er Alahrm https://t.co/a8vUXfP6jg — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) November 20, 2024

That nickname is so lit.

Is this your plan if tweeting about it doesn't make them submit to you? https://t.co/FakxenPMWU pic.twitter.com/EgxQV6QHam — la costurera diabólica (@hdighn) November 20, 2024

Don't get burnt out. The puns are coming quickly.

Why is a politician demanding that the lead Jedi in the next Star War production be a black man “or else?” I don’t know why the next lead Jedi has to be a black male. Does anyone understand this? https://t.co/J8qolpM7oU — Anthony Bradley (@drantbradley) November 20, 2024

Well, yes, he is a major narcissist. Also, he won't be a politician much longer and he's probably spiraling.

OK when will progressives admit that nominating this guy was a huge mistake?



If he and Cori Bush were never in Congress, AIPAC wouldn't have scored any victories against Dem incumbents.



Progressives need to prioritize competence more. https://t.co/fezYWAU0yZ — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 20, 2024

He's very good at pulling fire alarms, though.

They won’t make a black Jedi lead because the movie will never play in China.



Maybe ask the commies why they’re such blatant racists first. https://t.co/fk0PvwPTs1 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 20, 2024

I wonder how this guy lost a primary. https://t.co/1OiXaJjb4Z — RBe (@RBPundit) November 20, 2024

He just burnt out.

We should probably stop associating progressive politics with being annoying idiots. https://t.co/4Nqz8vn6JD — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) November 20, 2024

Mostly annoying idiots embrace progressive politics so that makes sense.

Note that he does not actually ask for a good movie, never mind a great work of art or masterpiece. https://t.co/kuPygqbCtE — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 20, 2024

Advertisement

Jamaal just wants it to cater to him.

I thought this was a joke post until I saw it was Bowman. https://t.co/ZlLiMSa41U — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) November 20, 2024

Then, he realized Jamaal is the joke and it all made sense.

So after getting trounced in his primary election Jamie is moving on to being a movie critic?



I predict an *alarming* failure in this career move. 🚨 https://t.co/CrHtsOKjxK — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) November 20, 2024

Let's hope Jamaal doesn't play with fire and get burned.