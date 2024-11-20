Soon to Be Unemployed Congressman Demands 'Star Wars' Cast a Black Lead or He's Out

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes It Clear White Men Have Never Been Oppressed
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on November 20, 2024
Twitchy

Are you alarmed, sir?

There can't be a Jamaal Bowman story without making fun of him for 'accidentally' pulling the fire alarm in Congress. It's comedy gold. 

It never gets old.

That's hot stuff. 

What happens if you yell 'FIRE' in a packed theater, though?

That nickname is so lit.

Don't get burnt out. The puns are coming quickly. 

Well, yes, he is a major narcissist. Also, he won't be a politician much longer and he's probably spiraling.

He's very good at pulling fire alarms, though.

He just burnt out.

Mostly annoying idiots embrace progressive politics so that makes sense.

Jamaal just wants it to cater to him.

Then, he realized Jamaal is the joke and it all made sense.

Let's hope Jamaal doesn't play with fire and get burned.

Tags: DNC FIRE NEW YORK STAR WARS JAMAAL BOWMAN

