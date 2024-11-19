Here Come the Meltdowns! Watch Speaker Mike Johnson Say a Man Can't Become...
Lost to Trump Derangement Syndrome, Jen Rubin Declares the GOP Wants to Kill...
You've Been Trump'd! Newsweek Becomes Punchline By Fact Checking Future-Predicting Prank P...
No Farmers, No FOOD: UK Farmers Descend on London to Protest Labour's Insane...
Poker Star Daniel Negreanu Drops a Truth Bomb on the DNC
Finally! Josh Shapiro Speaks After Slow Walking Criticism of PA Dems OPENLY Defying...
LET IT GO! Lefties Really Think High Speed Rail Would Transform Our Lives,...
THIS Is 1933 Germany, Leftists! Berlin Mayor Tells Jews and Gays to Hide...
Scott Jennings Is Making CNN Watchable Again!
Same Trans Nut Who Threatened Nancy Mace Wants to Assassinate JK Rowling and...
She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant...
UNHINGED Trans Woman (AKA a DUDE) Openly Threatening Nancy Mace's LIFE Just Proved...
ATTACK on Actual Journalism: Catherine Herridge Faces Fines, Jail Time Over Contempt Rulin...
VIP
WEIRD. So Many People Want to Hang Out With Hitler These Days ......

Megyn Kelly: Disney Needs to Fire Rachel Zegler After Firing Gina Carano for FAR Less

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 19, 2024
Twitchy

Twitchy has told you about Rachel Zegler, the big mouthed actress in Disney's live-action remake of 'Snow White.' The production has been plagued by Zegler saying wildly offensive things -- most recently that Donald Trump and his supporters should die -- but she also wants to Free Palestine and knows how to play the victim card.

Advertisement

We're certain her publicist -- and the folks at Disney -- are pulling their hair out over her, because she's doing a lot of damage to a movie that wasn't going to do well at the box office to begin with.

The film's budget is around $300 million and this writer things it won't even make $150 million when (if?) it's released.

It's also a stain on Disney, who fired actress Gina Carano for saying things that were not nearly as offensive or controversial.

Megyn Kelly is calling on Disney to fire Zegler.

Here's more:

Democrats are still struggling to reckon with their massive loss to Donald Trump and Republicans last week, and they can’t seem to figure out what went wrong for them. That is true of Democrat politicians. That is true of the corporate media. And that is true of Hollywood.

The latest example comes from actress Rachel Zegler. She rose to fame in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, but you might remember her from all the controversy surrounding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Snow White

There was the backlash to the beloved Seven Dwarves being dropped in favor or “magical creatures” and also to Zegler herself going off about how her version of the 19th-century German fairy tale doesn’t need a prince. All of this got Disney on its heels and led them to make changes to the film and delay the release until March 2025.

Recommended

She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant Remarks
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Just let it go.

No one is going to go see this.

But Kelly is right: Carano was fired for far less. She's also in the midst of a lawsuit against Disney and refusing to fire Zegler can only help her case.

She's woke. That's what's wrong with her.

Wouldn't surprise this writer at all.

They also haven't fired Pedro Pascal for saying offensive things.

The hypocrisy is glaring.

Advertisement

This writer used to think places like Disney would eventually get sick of losing money on movies, but they haven't gotten to that point, yet.

Amen.

We'll see what they do.

Or make original content.

Of all the Disney princess, no one was clamoring for a live-action 'Snow White'.

Let it go.

Advertisement

No lies detected.

It's the hypocrisy that's the problem.

Tags: DISNEY FIRE MEGYN KELLY TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME GINA CARANO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant Remarks
Amy Curtis
You've Been Trump'd! Newsweek Becomes Punchline By Fact Checking Future-Predicting Prank Painting
Warren Squire
Here Come the Meltdowns! Watch Speaker Mike Johnson Say a Man Can't Become a Woman (He's Right, You Know)
Amy Curtis
Lost to Trump Derangement Syndrome, Jen Rubin Declares the GOP Wants to Kill Children in a Bizarre Rant
justmindy
LET IT GO! Lefties Really Think High Speed Rail Would Transform Our Lives, Get Reminded Why It WON'T
Amy Curtis
No Farmers, No FOOD: UK Farmers Descend on London to Protest Labour's Insane Farm Inheritance Tax
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant Remarks Amy Curtis
Advertisement