Megyn Kelly: Disney Needs to Fire Rachel Zegler After Firing Gina Carano for FAR Less

Twitchy has told you about Rachel Zegler, the big mouthed actress in Disney's live-action remake of 'Snow White.' The production has been plagued by Zegler saying wildly offensive things -- most recently that Donald Trump and his supporters should die -- but she also wants to Free Palestine and knows how to play the victim card.

Advertisement

We're certain her publicist -- and the folks at Disney -- are pulling their hair out over her, because she's doing a lot of damage to a movie that wasn't going to do well at the box office to begin with.

The film's budget is around $300 million and this writer things it won't even make $150 million when (if?) it's released.

It's also a stain on Disney, who fired actress Gina Carano for saying things that were not nearly as offensive or controversial.

Megyn Kelly is calling on Disney to fire Zegler.

"Hello, Disney, you are going to have to redo your film again because this woman is a pig and you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense."https://t.co/uoPG8sISZv — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 17, 2024

Here's more:

Democrats are still struggling to reckon with their massive loss to Donald Trump and Republicans last week, and they can’t seem to figure out what went wrong for them. That is true of Democrat politicians. That is true of the corporate media. And that is true of Hollywood. The latest example comes from actress Rachel Zegler. She rose to fame in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, but you might remember her from all the controversy surrounding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. There was the backlash to the beloved Seven Dwarves being dropped in favor or “magical creatures” and also to Zegler herself going off about how her version of the 19th-century German fairy tale doesn’t need a prince. All of this got Disney on its heels and led them to make changes to the film and delay the release until March 2025.

Just let it go.

No one is going to go see this.

But Kelly is right: Carano was fired for far less. She's also in the midst of a lawsuit against Disney and refusing to fire Zegler can only help her case.

She is a pig! Earlier she was trashing the original 1937 classic. What the hell is wrong with this woman? pic.twitter.com/MiZQIA0vha — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) November 17, 2024

She's woke. That's what's wrong with her.

This may be the first time in history that a movie will be canceled simply because of the insufferable public nature of it's lead. — Spock The Ripper (More Equal Animals) (@CrimsonPKing) November 17, 2024

Wouldn't surprise this writer at all.

I agree.

She is bad for their brand.

They fired Gina for far less, and Gina was actually correct on what she said.

Disney is behaving quite hypocritically (not shocking). — Devin🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@DevThePatriot) November 17, 2024

They also haven't fired Pedro Pascal for saying offensive things.

The hypocrisy is glaring.

I usually agree - but not here. Let the screeching leftists say what they want. There's no need to pressure Disney. The movie is going to tank, just like the Marvels did. The star has already cost them a fortune and made herself toxic. — Coop (@ClownPopper) November 17, 2024

Advertisement

This writer used to think places like Disney would eventually get sick of losing money on movies, but they haven't gotten to that point, yet.

Another Disney purge is due to a woke, no-talent actor that has no idea how to keep her mouth shut. Once they open it, they can never take it back. I’ll support her Freedom of speech, but I won’t support her stupidity. — John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) November 17, 2024

Amen.

They should just cut their losses and dump it on Disney+. No way they spend $100 million to try and market this into a theatrical window https://t.co/32qFoQeANv — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) November 18, 2024

We'll see what they do.

Pull the plug on the new “Snow White.”

Never release it (like “Batgirl”). Take the tax write off. If you must do a live action version, start over with a new director, a new script, and a new star. https://t.co/K5WOORmatq — Stephen Fleming (@StephenFleming) November 18, 2024

Or make original content.

Of all the Disney princess, no one was clamoring for a live-action 'Snow White'.

Let it go.

The problem is Disney agrees with everything Rachel Zegler says, whether they'll admit it or not. The reason there's been no good Disney movies in the past decade or more is because they're focused on pandering to the woke mob instead of telling a real story. https://t.co/SSiis5e9kU — Bloopadoops (@Bloopadoops1) November 19, 2024

Advertisement

No lies detected.

Imagine calling for violence against people you disagree with politically then saying "oops my bad" and keeping your job. When Gina Carano did less and got fired instantly. https://t.co/jc7KtDv7WY — Estacado (@ChristoDuPless6) November 17, 2024

It's the hypocrisy that's the problem.