Woke Snow White playing the VICTIM after getting dragged for being obnoxious goes REALLY wrong (watch)

Snow White aka Rachel Zegler has been working so hard and doing so much because girl power and stuff! Sorry but boo flippin' hoo.

Ultimately what she's really done is alienate millions of Americans who have zero interest in seeing her movie. Granted, this isn't a new thing for Woke Disney as it's become very clear they don't care about families, they care about politics and more specifically, identity politics.

And that's slowly but surely destroying their brand.

But you know, SHE'S the real victim, you guys.

Watch this:

Woke Snow White is now playing the victim. Who could have predicted this? pic.twitter.com/A1cLvdmdxD — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) August 16, 2023

Awww, poor dear.

Surely people should totally listen to her and absolutely respect he ridiculous ideas and beliefs because IT'S ALL ABOUT HER, ya' know. People should especially like all the trash she talked about Prince Charming.

Or not.

That's the playbook. Chapter and verse. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) August 16, 2023

Snow Woke is insufferable — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) August 17, 2023

Snow Woke.

That works.

Narcissism on display



It's all about her — Todd Cefaratti (@ToddCefaratti_) August 16, 2023

Gen Z solipsism. Self-centeredness so extreme it's painful to see. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) August 16, 2023

BUT SHE CARES SO MUUUUUUUUCH.

I am already SICK of this one 🙄😏 — RIVETING ROSIE (@Riveting_Rosie_) August 16, 2023

Yup. People are sick of it before it even comes out.

Not a great look, Disney.

Liberalism is a mental disorder — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 17, 2023

#Evergreen.

***

Related:

Gonna CRY?! Adam Kinzinger bolts after Richard Grenell VICIOUSLY shuts him DOWN in 1 tweet

BOMBSHELL --> 'Big Guy' Joe Biden has some SPLAININ' to do about 'Robert L. Peters' and Ukraine

Wait ... LOL-WUT? POLITICO piece on Ron Filipkowski (helping Trump, dissing Rebekah Jones?!) is LIT

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !