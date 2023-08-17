Woke Snow White playing the VICTIM after getting dragged for being obnoxious goes REALLY wrong (watch)

Annnd here we GO! GA State Senator calls for emergency session to review...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:02 AM on August 17, 2023
Twitchy

Snow White aka Rachel Zegler has been working so hard and doing so much because girl power and stuff! Sorry but boo flippin' hoo. 

Ultimately what she's really done is alienate millions of Americans who have zero interest in seeing her movie. Granted, this isn't a new thing for Woke Disney as it's become very clear they don't care about families, they care about politics and more specifically, identity politics.

And that's slowly but surely destroying their brand.

But you know, SHE'S the real victim, you guys. 

Watch this:

Awww, poor dear.

Surely people should totally listen to her and absolutely respect he ridiculous ideas and beliefs because IT'S ALL ABOUT HER, ya' know. People should especially like all the trash she talked about Prince Charming.

Or not.

Snow Woke.

That works.

BUT SHE CARES SO MUUUUUUUUCH.

Yup. People are sick of it before it even comes out.

Doug P.

Not a great look, Disney.

#Evergreen.

***

