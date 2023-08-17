BOMBSHELL --> 'Big Guy' Joe Biden has some SPLAININ' to do about 'Robert...
Wait ... LOL-WUT? POLITICO piece on Ron Filipkowski (helping Trump, dissing Rebekah Jones?!) is LIT

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:29 AM on August 17, 2023
AngieArtist

Poor Ron Filipkowski. He's already hard at work this morning trying to get people to ignore a very shocking POLITICO piece about how he has in fact been helping the Trump campaign.

No really. He openly admitted he's been working with Laura Loomer. Surely, that will cost him a little Lefty cred, yes?

Let's start with his sad little attempt to prove how much he HATES Trump:

Except it appears he hates DeSantis way more, so he's been 'helping' Trump influencers. Like Loomer.

Awwwww, sure. It's ok Ron, just admit you like Trump. 

LOL.

This is hilarious. 

From POLITICO:

“I’m probably the top anti-DeSantis person on Twitter. So if [rivals] have something anti-DeSantis that they want to get into the mainstream, they’ll send it to me,” Filipkowski said, without disclosing the name of anyone on the Trump campaign he’s worked with. The Trump campaign declined to comment.

Loomer said they speak occasionally. “He knows I’m a Trump loyalist, and I know he doesn’t like Trump, and despite our differences, we have found common ground on making sure Ron DeSantis is never elected president of the United States, ever.”

Huh.

Ron himself shared it:

Wonder how his pal Rebekah Jones will feel when she sees that he called her a fraud and a grifter.

Grab your popcorn, folks.

***

