Wait ... LOL-WUT? POLITICO piece on Ron Filipkowski (helping Trump, dissing Rebekah Jones?!) is LIT

Poor Ron Filipkowski. He's already hard at work this morning trying to get people to ignore a very shocking POLITICO piece about how he has in fact been helping the Trump campaign.

No really. He openly admitted he's been working with Laura Loomer. Surely, that will cost him a little Lefty cred, yes?

Let's start with his sad little attempt to prove how much he HATES Trump:

Except it appears he hates DeSantis way more, so he's been 'helping' Trump influencers. Like Loomer.

pic.twitter.com/l4CbYYmWmi — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 17, 2023

Awwwww, sure. It's ok Ron, just admit you like Trump.

LOL.

This is hilarious.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Laura Loomer booster Ron Filipkowski. — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) August 17, 2023

From POLITICO:

“I’m probably the top anti-DeSantis person on Twitter. So if [rivals] have something anti-DeSantis that they want to get into the mainstream, they’ll send it to me,” Filipkowski said, without disclosing the name of anyone on the Trump campaign he’s worked with. The Trump campaign declined to comment.



Loomer said they speak occasionally. “He knows I’m a Trump loyalist, and I know he doesn’t like Trump, and despite our differences, we have found common ground on making sure Ron DeSantis is never elected president of the United States, ever.”

Huh.

Ron himself shared it:

Thank you to Meredith at Politico for spending so much time on this. I don’t think I’m all interesting to have deserved this, but I am thankful that the work has been noticed. https://t.co/zeUAwVQOBs — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 17, 2023

Wonder how his pal Rebekah Jones will feel when she sees that he called her a fraud and a grifter.

Gonna be freaking hysterical when Jones sees this. She's still praising Filipklownski this morning, too LMAO pic.twitter.com/MjgeF2YwSN — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) August 17, 2023

Grab your popcorn, folks.

***

Related:

Adam Kinzinger picks a fight with Lauren Boebert about not having a job and LOL who wants to tell him

HATE to see it! Hunter Biden's terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD 'sweetheart deal' just got WORSE

Adam Schiff-For-Brains tries taking victory lap over latest Trump indictment, trips SPECTACULARLY

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !