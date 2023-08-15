HATE to see it! Hunter Biden's terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD 'sweetheart deal' just got WORSE

Sounds like there may be trouble in Hunter-Biden-is-a-giant-corrupt-deadbeat-dad Land. Ok, so the name of the land is a little clunky, but it's a work in progress so cut us some slack.

To put it simply, things don't seem to be going so hot for Biden's degenerate-addict son:

The Govt rejects claims from Hunter Biden that they made promises outside the scope of the plea agreement -



Any prior promises to Hunter are "irrelevant" to the plea.



Also: the Diversion Agreement "never took effect" pic.twitter.com/47JHBmkmpE — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 15, 2023

So much for that sweetheart deal, Hunter.

Without conceiving the latter is true, 'written and oral communication during the plea negotiations', are irrelevant.

From Fox News:

Hunter Biden’s longtime attorney Chris Clark withdrew as counsel amid "recent developments in the matter"—specifically in case he is called to be witness in ongoing matters related to the failed "sweetheart" plea deal the Justice Department offered the president's son. In a court filing obtained by Fox News, Clark motioned to withdraw as counsel, saying the move was "necessitated by recent developments in the matter."

Hey man, nobody is above the law. Ask any Democrat. Heck, he should ask his dad.

But wait ... there's more!

Hunter Biden’s lawyer moves to withdraw as counsel. The reason?



“it appears that the negotiation and drafting of the plea agreement and diversion agreement will be contested,” and he is a witness to those issues. pic.twitter.com/QACCy0mqfL — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 15, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

As we've said many times before, we are far from experts but this doesn't look good either.

For context-



The attorney would be a witness to a disputed issue: the scope of Hunter's plea deal, and whether it provides broader immunity to Hunter. pic.twitter.com/1tmHcXL2PO — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 15, 2023

And it sounds like the government rejected that.

We shall see ... stay tuned.

