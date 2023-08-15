HATE to see it! Hunter Biden's terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD 'sweetheart deal' just got WORSE

Adam Kinzinger picks a fight with Lauren Boebert about not having a job...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on August 15, 2023
Meme

Sounds like there may be trouble in Hunter-Biden-is-a-giant-corrupt-deadbeat-dad Land. Ok, so the name of the land is a little clunky, but it's a work in progress so cut us some slack.

To put it simply, things don't seem to be going so hot for Biden's degenerate-addict son:

So much for that sweetheart deal, Hunter.

Without conceiving the latter is true, 'written and oral communication during the plea negotiations', are irrelevant.

From Fox News:

Hunter Biden’s longtime attorney Chris Clark withdrew as counsel amid "recent developments in the matter"—specifically in case he is called to be witness in ongoing matters related to the failed "sweetheart" plea deal the Justice Department offered the president's son. 

In a court filing obtained by Fox News, Clark motioned to withdraw as counsel, saying the move was "necessitated by recent developments in the matter."

Hey man, nobody is above the law. Ask any Democrat. Heck, he should ask his dad.

But wait ... there's more!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

As we've said many times before, we are far from experts but this doesn't look good either.

And it sounds like the government rejected that.

We shall see ... stay tuned.

***

***

