Run AWAAAY! Biden's latest response to Hawaii fires even WORSE than his 'no comment' (watch)

Just when we thought ol' Sleepy Joe couldn't make himself look any worse after that cold and heartless 'no comment' response when asked about the rising deaths in Hawaii as he sat vacationing on the beach, he proves us wrong.

Suppose when you're the worst president in history there is no real 'floor' for how low you can go.

Watch this ...

WATCH: Biden once again SMIRKS then runs away from reporters asking about the rising death toll of Americans from the Maui wildfires— quickly zips away in helicopter for a ONE WEEK vacation in Lake Tahoe



pic.twitter.com/BH1igElIPD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 15, 2023

What's with the SMIRK? Is it funny that people are dying? That Hawaii is on fire? That he gets to go on vacation AGAIN while his people suffer? He could at least stop and say SOMETHING.

To run off after smirking?

What an a-hole.

Biden is smirking because he doesn't have a clue what the hell is going on. He's not blowing the press pool off, he's literally got maggots squirming around in his skull and is not capable of forming a coherent response. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) August 15, 2023

Didn't he just come back from vacation? — Ruthann (@rjkretser) August 15, 2023

Yup.

Biden’s refusal to even comment on the rising death toll in Maui is disgraceful.



Especially as he leaves for vacation in Lake Tahoe.



A real president would’ve cancelled his vacation and flown to Maui to show his commitment to the American people.pic.twitter.com/3KazWtwMWq — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 15, 2023

Well, THERE'S the problem, Joe is in no way a 'real president'. Hell, he doesn't even play one on television.

His new ad campaign dropped:



“DGAF, Biden/Harris 2024” — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) August 15, 2023

Probably the most honest campaign slogan of his life.

