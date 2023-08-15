Run AWAAAY! Biden's latest response to Hawaii fires even WORSE than his 'no comment' (watch)

Hillary Clinton and Rachel Maddow Attack 'Bad Actors' Who Question Elections
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:13 PM on August 15, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Just when we thought ol' Sleepy Joe couldn't make himself look any worse after that cold and heartless 'no comment' response when asked about the rising deaths in Hawaii as he sat vacationing on the beach, he proves us wrong.

Suppose when you're the worst president in history there is no real 'floor' for how low you can go.

Watch this ... 

What's with the SMIRK? Is it funny that people are dying? That Hawaii is on fire? That he gets to go on vacation AGAIN while his people suffer? He could at least stop and say SOMETHING.

To run off after smirking?

What an a-hole.

Yup.

Well, THERE'S the problem, Joe is in no way a 'real president'. Hell, he doesn't even play one on television.

Probably the most honest campaign slogan of his life.

***

