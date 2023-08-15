Fani Willis' response when asked about 'fictitious' Trump indictment posted earlier says SO MUCH (watch)

Remember when Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked to define a woman and she said she wasn't a biologist so she couldn't really do that? We're sort of getting a similar vibe from Fani Willis' response when asked about the suspicious posting of the indictment online before the grand jury was even done hearing testimony.

Watch this:

Reporter asks Fani Willis about the supposedly "fictitious" Trump indictment posted online earlier that now matched the official charges:



"I can't tell you anything about what you're referring to... I'm not an expert on clerks duties or even administrative duties so I'm not… pic.twitter.com/FU3qIETmrs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2023

She looks down, she looks away, and she acts like it's beneath her to answer the question as she can't possibly know about a clerk's duties.

Imagine working for this woman. Yikes.

Oh, and gosh, surely it was a coincidence that this fictitious document posted BEFORE the grand jury wrapped up matched the actual indictments. This whole thing stinks.

Yea I call BS on that — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) August 15, 2023

Yeah, we do too. Lots and lots of BS.

She's no 'expert in law,' either. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) August 15, 2023

True story.

Who prosecutes the prosecutor? — גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) August 15, 2023

Good question.

Sensing a theme here.

Of course she can't. They have been cooking up this sham for months and accidentally hit post a few hours too early. Totally illegal, and the entire thing should be dismissed. She and this whole phony show should be investigated themselves, along with the grand jury selection. — David H. (@libertytrader17) August 15, 2023

In a normal world, this would be true.

In 2023 ... unfortunately, not so much.

***

Related:

Knew IT! Democrat says the quiet part about using indictments to keep Trump from running out LOUD

Jonathan Turley pours ice cold water on Fani Willis and her political dumpster fire of a prosecution

Witch-freakin'-HUNT! Receipt-filled thread takes Georgia indictment APART point by ridiculous point

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !