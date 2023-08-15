Fani Willis' response when asked about 'fictitious' Trump indictment posted earlier says SO MUCH (watch)

Social justice d-bag DRAGGED for trying to cancel Oliver Anthony over his *checks...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:32 AM on August 15, 2023
CNN/Twitter

Remember when Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked to define a woman and she said she wasn't a biologist so she couldn't really do that? We're sort of getting a similar vibe from Fani Willis' response when asked about the suspicious posting of the indictment online before the grand jury was even done hearing testimony.

Watch this:

She looks down, she looks away, and she acts like it's beneath her to answer the question as she can't possibly know about a clerk's duties. 

Imagine working for this woman. Yikes.

Oh, and gosh, surely it was a coincidence that this fictitious document posted BEFORE the grand jury wrapped up matched the actual indictments. This whole thing stinks.

Yeah, we do too. Lots and lots of BS.

True story.

Good question.

Sensing a theme here.

In a normal world, this would be true.

In 2023 ... unfortunately, not so much.

