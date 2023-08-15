Social justice d-bag DRAGGED for trying to cancel Oliver Anthony over his *checks notes* YouTube playlist

Trump claims he has RECEIPTS to prove Georgia was RIGGED ... and he's...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on August 15, 2023
Twitter

Oh good, our pals on the Left are hard at work reminding us why no matter how much infighting we may come up against on the Right, the Left is ALWAYS worse. Always. We didn't think it would take long for them to try and cancel Oliver Anthony since his song 'Rich Men North of Richmond' became an overnight viral sensation. Goodness knows they can't STAND it when a normal, red-blooded, conservative American actually has a say.

Case in point:

Should we see if ol' Ben here has a YouTube playlist? 

FFS, dude.

He continued, though:

They're so upset over this simple song.

Truth hurts?

Sam J.

You know this guy is a blast at birthday parties.

Northern elites REALLY hate being called out.

Just sayin'.

And fin.

***

***

