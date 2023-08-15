Social justice d-bag DRAGGED for trying to cancel Oliver Anthony over his *checks notes* YouTube playlist

Oh good, our pals on the Left are hard at work reminding us why no matter how much infighting we may come up against on the Right, the Left is ALWAYS worse. Always. We didn't think it would take long for them to try and cancel Oliver Anthony since his song 'Rich Men North of Richmond' became an overnight viral sensation. Goodness knows they can't STAND it when a normal, red-blooded, conservative American actually has a say.

Case in point:

Oliver Anthony, country singer behind the new conservative anthem 'Rich Men North of Richmond', has a public YouTube playlist recommending 'videos that make your noggin [head] get bigger'. Three of the 48 videos are devoted to antisemitic conspiracy theories about 9/11 pic.twitter.com/alxcVuf6Fu — Ben Lorber (@BenLorber8) August 15, 2023

Should we see if ol' Ben here has a YouTube playlist?

FFS, dude.

He continued, though:

Two videos feature the 'dancing Israelis' canard, widely popular across the white nationalist internet, alleging that Israelis celebrated the 9/11 attacks. Another is devoted to the conspiracy that a Jewish businessman took out an insurance policy & profited from the attack — Ben Lorber (@BenLorber8) August 15, 2023

Anthony's anthem, a huge hit in conservative circles right now, rails in typical populist flavor against a cabal of northern elites exploiting southern (read white) workers. With a line about Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/V1wiXfFADg — Ben Lorber (@BenLorber8) August 15, 2023

They're so upset over this simple song.

Truth hurts?

It's unsurprising that antisemitism pops up in his conspiracist milieu alongside Jordan Peterson self-help lectures, Joe Rogan interviews, 'dopamine control' doctors, meditation videos & more-- this stuff is in the mix — Ben Lorber (@BenLorber8) August 15, 2023

You know this guy is a blast at birthday parties.

Antisemitism provides a quick & easy answer for anyone looking to identify who's 'really in charge', at the hidden heights of absolute power. The basic theme is in his hit song, too-- 'northern' elites want 'total control' through financial exploitation, plus, they're pedophiles pic.twitter.com/cHYzcClbDz — Ben Lorber (@BenLorber8) August 15, 2023

Northern elites REALLY hate being called out.

Just sayin'.

Is this actually his YT channel though? It appears he has one that’s not this one and it has been active since 2022. The channel you’re referencing could just be a fan. Right? — Sean Bahr (@Bahrceephus) August 15, 2023

Wow. You spent a lot of time rearranging your head so that a country singer could live there, rent-free. — Gibbs Calhoun (@GibbsCalhoun) August 15, 2023

Breaking news: People have their own opinions about happenings in the world around them! — Dan Glick (@DanGlick10) August 15, 2023

And fin.

***

