'Don't Ever Forget'! Jesse Kelly Reminds Us What Biden, Harris and Dems Created to Facilitate an Invasion

The Biden border invasion began before he ever took office. You might remember the Democrat presidential debate when Biden said that if he were put into the White House people should illegally "surge to the border" to be let into the U.S.:

Then on Biden's first day in office he undid all the previous measures that had been keeping the border more secure, and this was the result:

🚨Watch MSNBC’s Morning Joe show highlight a damning chart of the illegal immigration spike over the last four years under Joe Biden’s failed policies:



“The border was not Biden’s finest moment, frankly. You can see what happened here. And Trump is not wrong when he talks about… pic.twitter.com/eiqk0Wucxu — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 2, 2025

As Jesse Kelly pointed out, it's even worse than that. The Biden administration brought some tech into the equation to help make the invasion happen even faster:

Democrats are so evil they created an app for foreigners to invade our country.



Don’t ever forget. https://t.co/gn4pzb5hHq — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 8, 2025

We're still waiting for somebody -- anybody -- in the previous administration to be held accountable for inviting an invasion of the U.S.

Biden and Mayorkas intended them to be the New Democrat base. https://t.co/LmlBov7hbC — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) April 8, 2025

Bingo. Imagine how disastrous things would have gotten if Harris and Walz won in November.

Since Trump took office, the CBP One app has been repurposed to help show people the way out:

More than 900K migrants who entered US with Biden-era CBP One app told to ‘self-deport’ https://t.co/MCapeXkm3l pic.twitter.com/Ch8ONfUUCH — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2025

The full scope of the damage done under four years of Biden might not be known for a long time.