'Don't Ever Forget'! Jesse Kelly Reminds Us What Biden, Harris and Dems Created to Facilitate an Invasion

Doug P. | 9:52 AM on April 09, 2025
Harris screenshot meme

The Biden border invasion began before he ever took office. You might remember the Democrat presidential debate when Biden said that if he were put into the White House people should illegally "surge to the border" to be let into the U.S.: 

Then on Biden's first day in office he undid all the previous measures that had been keeping the border more secure, and this was the result:

As Jesse Kelly pointed out, it's even worse than that. The Biden administration brought some tech into the equation to help make the invasion happen even faster:

We're still waiting for somebody -- anybody -- in the previous administration to be held accountable for inviting an invasion of the U.S.

Bingo. Imagine how disastrous things would have gotten if Harris and Walz won in November.

Since Trump took office, the CBP One app has been repurposed to help show people the way out: 

The full scope of the damage done under four years of Biden might not be known for a long time.

