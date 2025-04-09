'Don't Ever Forget'! Jesse Kelly Reminds Us What Biden, Harris and Dems Created to Facilitate an Invasion

The Biden border invasion began before he ever took office. You might remember the Democrat presidential debate when Biden said that if he were put into the White House people should illegally "surge to the border" to be let into the U.S.:
Then on Biden's first day in office he undid all the previous measures that had been keeping the border more secure, and this was the result:
🚨Watch MSNBC’s Morning Joe show highlight a damning chart of the illegal immigration spike over the last four years under Joe Biden’s failed policies:— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 2, 2025
“The border was not Biden’s finest moment, frankly. You can see what happened here. And Trump is not wrong when he talks about… pic.twitter.com/eiqk0Wucxu
As Jesse Kelly pointed out, it's even worse than that. The Biden administration brought some tech into the equation to help make the invasion happen even faster:
Democrats are so evil they created an app for foreigners to invade our country.— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 8, 2025
Don’t ever forget. https://t.co/gn4pzb5hHq
We're still waiting for somebody -- anybody -- in the previous administration to be held accountable for inviting an invasion of the U.S.
Recommended
Biden and Mayorkas intended them to be the New Democrat base. https://t.co/LmlBov7hbC— Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) April 8, 2025
Bingo. Imagine how disastrous things would have gotten if Harris and Walz won in November.
Since Trump took office, the CBP One app has been repurposed to help show people the way out:
More than 900K migrants who entered US with Biden-era CBP One app told to ‘self-deport’ https://t.co/MCapeXkm3l pic.twitter.com/Ch8ONfUUCH— New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2025
The full scope of the damage done under four years of Biden might not be known for a long time.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member