Watch Blame-Shifting Chuck Schumer Squirm When a CNN Host Reminds Him How Long HE'S Been In DC

Doug P. | 10:42 AM on April 09, 2025

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer might be feeling a little extra heat after angering much of his party for voting to pass the continuing resolution recently, and now there's this possibility:

That could certainly get interesting.

Meanwhile, Sen. Schumer was trying to peddle the usual narratives about Trump and tariffs when the CNN host smacked him with a self-awareness check. Pay extra attention to the look on Schumer's smug mug:  

Ouch! Schumer's not used to being called out and it shows. It's been a long year so far for Chuck.

Exactly, and Chuck clearly can't deal with that.

A 21 percent approval rating for the congressional Democrats can't be wrong (even though that still seems way higher than they deserve). 

