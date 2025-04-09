Watch Blame-Shifting Chuck Schumer Squirm When a CNN Host Reminds Him How Long HE'S Been In DC

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer might be feeling a little extra heat after angering much of his party for voting to pass the continuing resolution recently, and now there's this possibility:

New - Senate Primary poll - New York



🔵 AOC 55% (+19)

🔵 Schumer (Inc) 36%



Data for progress #C - 767 LV - 3/31 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) April 4, 2025

That could certainly get interesting.

Meanwhile, Sen. Schumer was trying to peddle the usual narratives about Trump and tariffs when the CNN host smacked him with a self-awareness check. Pay extra attention to the look on Schumer's smug mug:

CHUCK SCHUMER: The American people are feeling that Trump is BETRAYING them!



CNN: You've been in government for more than a quarter century. pic.twitter.com/Hggv7SMHbY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 9, 2025

Ouch! Schumer's not used to being called out and it shows. It's been a long year so far for Chuck.

Nope wrong Chuck! We the American people voted for this. — DeShawn Wilkins (@bishopdwilkins) April 9, 2025

Exactly, and Chuck clearly can't deal with that.

Come on Chuckie, no one believes the narrative you spew. — Parmazon (@edutechie21) April 9, 2025

A 21 percent approval rating for the congressional Democrats can't be wrong (even though that still seems way higher than they deserve).

