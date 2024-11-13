Heigh-Ho! Snow White Actress Wishes Trump and his Supporters Would Bite into a Poisoned Apple

Heigh-Ho, indeed. The dwarfs were miners, but it's Snow White actress Rachel Zegler who's been doing all the digging lately. She's buried almost any chance of her live-action modern retelling of Disney's 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs being a box-office success. She's not taking Kamala's loss to President-Elect Donald Trump very well. She's lashing out online at Trump and his supporters mostly over abortion.

Read her social media posts here. (LANGUAGE WARNING)



Disney's Snow White (Rachel Zegler) says she hopes harm befalls Trump and all his voters: pic.twitter.com/rEWlpOVZvu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 13, 2024

She says she's going to 'love' over the next four years, but we don't feel any of that. It's obvious she hates both Trump and his voters and wishes neither feel any peace during his term.

It's all because she fixated on terminating pregnancies.

She's already worried about her kid needing an abortion?



These people are sick.



Have they ever considered just parenting responsibly? — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 13, 2024

Zegler's worried her non-existent daughter won't be able to abort her hypothetical grandchildren. 🥴 — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) November 13, 2024

This isn't Zegler's first time alienating potential moviegoers. She did something similar in August.

and of course, she's one of thesehttps://t.co/ONSfMyMRc1 — Peri Fine (@Perifinesse) November 13, 2024

With her comments, the number of people willing to look beyond her hateful rhetoric is getting smaller and smaller. Her latest Disney film is already a financial disaster due to reshoots and delays.

Now, it'll be a miracle if there is even an audience left to see it.

The funny part is Disney spent another year and probably another hundred million dollars trying to save Snow White and un-torpedo Zegler's PR and then she went and did this. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) November 13, 2024

Not like anyone is going to see the atrocity anyway. but @Disney are you ok with alienating more than half the voters of this country? — Mark (@splshdown) November 13, 2024

Hey @Disney, I hope you understand @rachelzegler has lost you millions. Snow White is on track to be the biggest failure of all time. Please get her a good therapist before it is too late. — Stephen with a PH. (@tibblion2) November 13, 2024

I’m happy to not support anything she’s in ever. Cuts both ways. I appreciate her making it crystal clear to avoid the product she’s involved in creating. @disney just fyi. I highly doubt I’ll be the only one. — Aaron (@thegypsysoul42) November 13, 2024

Yes, Trump voters are sick and tired of movie star's opinions.

The budget for Snow White is reportedly over half a billion dollars. It looks like it will soon join the ranks of other big-budget Rachel Zegler flops such as West Side Story and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.