Heigh-Ho! Snow White Actress Wishes Trump and his Supporters Would Bite into a Poisoned Apple

Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on November 13, 2024
Twitchy

Heigh-Ho, indeed. The dwarfs were miners, but it's Snow White actress Rachel Zegler who's been doing all the digging lately. She's buried almost any chance of her live-action modern retelling of Disney's 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs being a box-office success. She's not taking Kamala's loss to President-Elect Donald Trump very well. She's lashing out online at Trump and his supporters mostly over abortion.

Read her social media posts here. (LANGUAGE WARNING)

She says she's going to 'love' over the next four years, but we don't feel any of that. It's obvious she hates both Trump and his voters and wishes neither feel any peace during his term.

It's all because she fixated on terminating pregnancies.

This isn't Zegler's first time alienating potential moviegoers. She did something similar in August.

Shocker: Keith Boykin Makes Pete Hegseth's Nomination All About Race
Brett T.
With her comments, the number of people willing to look beyond her hateful rhetoric is getting smaller and smaller. Her latest Disney film is already a financial disaster due to reshoots and delays. 

Now, it'll be a miracle if there is even an audience left to see it.

Yes, Trump voters are sick and tired of movie star's opinions.

The budget for Snow White is reportedly over half a billion dollars. It looks like it will soon join the ranks of other big-budget Rachel Zegler flops such as West Side Story and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

