Casting for Hollywood Bowl Production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Is FAR MORE Offensive...
Trump Says He Will Reopen Alcatraz Prison, Triggers Usual Suspects
As U.K. Police Slow Walk Compliance Trans Strip Searches, Rowling Vows to Fund...
Judge Boasberg Could Get to Choose Next US Attorney of DC if Senate...
Lefties Angered by Video of DHS Officer Lighting a Cigar After a Raid...
That's How the Cookie Crumbles: Girl Scout Sales Tumble to Decade Low Amid...
THIS Is What We Voted For: Team Trump Releases Two EXCELLENT Ads Promoting...
'Gretchen 2.0'! Watch DC Mayor Bowser Squirm While Trump Talks Deportations During NFL...
Happy CINCO DE-PORTO! Trump Reminds X He Is the MASTER Troll Retweeting This...
As a Catholic, Ted Lieu Has a Very Interesting Definition of What Does...
VIP
Congrats? If This Secular Talk Moron Was Trying to Post the Dumbest Tweet...
'Just Getting Started!' Dem Naysayers Play a Special Role In Pete Hegseth's First...
TICK TOCK, TISH! Letitia James Goes Straight-UP PSYCHOPATH Babbling About New Case Against...
Buh-BYE: DHS Announces New Self-Deportation Plan for Illegal Immigrants

CNN Celebrates Cinco de Mayo by Saying Mexicans Canceled Parties Fearing ICE Deportations (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on May 05, 2025
Townhall Media

Today is Cinco de Mayo, and CNN is using the holiday to attack the Trump administration and its deportation plans.

WATCH:

Advertisement

All they do is fearmonger.

This is accurate.

Heh.

Ole!

DHS is paying to self-deport now.

Truth.

CNN didn't think this one through, did they?

That's all we've ever asked.

No one is canceling parties out of fear of ICE.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

There's a reason Hispanic voters gravitated towards Trump in the last election.

Illegal immigration. That's the reason.

Darn it, now this writer needs to get tacos for dinner.

It's as predictable as the sun rising in the east.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CINCO DE MAYO CNN DEPORTATION ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEXICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Trump Says He Will Reopen Alcatraz Prison, Triggers Usual Suspects
Brett T.
As U.K. Police Slow Walk Compliance Trans Strip Searches, Rowling Vows to Fund Any Lawsuits
Amy Curtis
Judge Boasberg Could Get to Choose Next US Attorney of DC if Senate Doesn't Act
Brett T.
That's How the Cookie Crumbles: Girl Scout Sales Tumble to Decade Low Amid Ingredient Concerns, Pricing
Amy Curtis
Lefties Angered by Video of DHS Officer Lighting a Cigar After a Raid Makes X Users Want to Send Him More
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement