CNN Celebrates Cinco de Mayo by Saying Mexicans Canceled Parties Fearing ICE Deportations (WATCH)

Today is Cinco de Mayo, and CNN is using the holiday to attack the Trump administration and its deportation plans.

WATCH:

CNN is claiming that Mexican communities are cancelling Cinco de Mayo celebrations because they're afraid of getting deported by ICE.



More fearmongering from the fake news.



Only someone who’s here ILLEGALLY is afraid, as they should be. pic.twitter.com/i0BlTFotc1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 5, 2025

All they do is fearmonger.

Also, no real Mexican (other than the owner of a bar in a hipster neighborhood) celebrates Cinco de Mayo. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 5, 2025

This is accurate.

"Cinco de Ma-you find yourself on a one way trip back home" pic.twitter.com/i8oChIjjal — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) May 5, 2025

Heh.

Festivities are full go here in Sandusky, OH: https://t.co/1RGfln7KyO — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) May 5, 2025

Ole!

they should stop being afraid and leave. — Wisconsin Jackhole 🧀 (@realwijackhole) May 5, 2025

DHS is paying to self-deport now.

If your Cinco de Mayo plans get canceled because of ICE, maybe the problem isn’t immigration enforcement…. it’s your RSVP status with the law. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 5, 2025

Truth.

Well if that's true it just proves that MILLIONS that are here illegally. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) May 5, 2025

CNN didn't think this one through, did they?

We're eating tamales regardless. Love Mexico, love my Mexican friends. Especially my Mexican-American friends. Just please come in the front door, and stop sneaking in the back door. — D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) May 5, 2025

That's all we've ever asked.

Never seen a meskin that was afraid of anything enough to skip drinking on a holiday https://t.co/9W5tg6VIXm — White Brand Cattle (@White_Brand_TX1) May 5, 2025

No one is canceling parties out of fear of ICE.

Yeah. Ok. Stirring the pot. True Americans will be celebrating and I hear quite often their own people hate their own illegal people? https://t.co/q7m4sh1sws — K Lynn 🇺🇸❤️📣☀️🚫💉💪🏼 (@K9889339495377) May 5, 2025

There's a reason Hispanic voters gravitated towards Trump in the last election.

Illegal immigration. That's the reason.

Cinco De Mayo isn’t even a Mexican holiday. Nobody celebrates Cinco de Mayo in Mexico.



Cinco de Mayo was invented to leftists can get drunk off Corona and brag about how multicultural they are because they like prawn tacos. https://t.co/uTA5KRB3iX — I Loathe Leftists (@CNNEnemedia) May 5, 2025

Darn it, now this writer needs to get tacos for dinner.

I swear The fake news picks one thing out everyday to lie about, it is expected though and we just sit back and laugh as they lose viewers. https://t.co/Or6yJdpg5a — Terri Yust (@TerriYust65896) May 5, 2025

It's as predictable as the sun rising in the east.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



