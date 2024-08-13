Woke Snow White Rachel Zegler Tweets 'Free Palestine' Because of Course She Did

White and Asian Men Not Invited to Apple's Entrepreneur Camp
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  7:30 PM on August 13, 2024
Twitchy

Remember Rachel Zegler? She's that actress of serviceable talent who out-woked even Disney while hyping their woke version of Snow White. She was so good at it, that she may have single-handedly got Disney to pull it for some heavy rewrites.

Advertisement

Well, it appears Rachel is continuing her streak of making studios wince at the negative PR she brings in. Behold.

Twitter (X) users were only too happy to pile on her idiotic and already-past-its-sell-by-date "Free Palestine" signaling.

We remember. The only thing worse than if this Tweet was organic is if it was recommended by her publicist.

Truth.

More truth.

Yes, they never learn. It seems that people who make it in Hollywood have never been told that they're not the center of the universe.

It has been speculated that Zegler's Tweet is a backhanded slight at Gal Gadot. If so, it doesn't seem to be obvious from this Tweet alone.

Just as every village has an idiot, every bigot has a semi-literate they/them fan.

Maybe in the Snow White reboot, the poison won't be the apple but the actress - box office poison.

This is known, but Disney wasn't thinking clearly at the time. Though they seem to be sobering up, they may need another couple of years in rehab.

***

Tags: ANTISEMITISM HOLLYWOOD PALESTINE

