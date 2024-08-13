Woke Snow White Rachel Zegler Tweets 'Free Palestine' Because of Course She Did

Remember Rachel Zegler? She's that actress of serviceable talent who out-woked even Disney while hyping their woke version of Snow White. She was so good at it, that she may have single-handedly got Disney to pull it for some heavy rewrites.

Well, it appears Rachel is continuing her streak of making studios wince at the negative PR she brings in. Behold.

and always remember, free palestine. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 12, 2024

Twitter (X) users were only too happy to pile on her idiotic and already-past-its-sell-by-date "Free Palestine" signaling.

You're the laughingstock of Hollywood. We remember your Snow White scandal.



Now you want another one to stay relevant?



Gross https://t.co/4cb6615Bg4 — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) August 13, 2024

We remember. The only thing worse than if this Tweet was organic is if it was recommended by her publicist.

Gal Gadot has to pretend she's jealous of your looks. Her most difficult acting job so far 😂😭 https://t.co/Z2Z4ZObjuU pic.twitter.com/JhhNRmuaqE — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) August 13, 2024

Truth.

Free Rachel from getting upstaged by gorgeous Israeli women https://t.co/KPWvlRwfV9 — A 🌷 (@AThinksAloud) August 13, 2024

More truth.

If there is one thing that helps the Palestinians, it is DEFINITELY a clueless actress tweeting support as Palestinians remain under the thumb of Hamas. Well done, clueless actress. — Well, Actually ℹ️ (@ajhenslo) August 13, 2024

Yes, they never learn. It seems that people who make it in Hollywood have never been told that they're not the center of the universe.

Free Palestine from centuries of Arab terror. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) August 13, 2024

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the unfairest of them all?



Rachel Zegler, who plays Snow White in Disney's latest film, is facing serious backlash for dehumanizing her co-star Gal Gadot, who portrays the stepmother.



Zegler’s out-of-context tweet has been condemned for… https://t.co/sRyE6xtG5N pic.twitter.com/PYWpkMQoDS — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 13, 2024

It has been speculated that Zegler's Tweet is a backhanded slight at Gal Gadot. If so, it doesn't seem to be obvious from this Tweet alone.

CAN I GET AN AMEEENNNNN AMMEEENENNNNNNNNNNNNN — Marcus🇵🇸CEO of Teen Titans (@y2kmarcus_) August 13, 2024

Just as every village has an idiot, every bigot has a semi-literate they/them fan.

lol @ the people who hired you to set their pile of money on fire — Jason Hornbuckle (@JasonHornbuckle) August 13, 2024

Maybe in the Snow White reboot, the poison won't be the apple but the actress - box office poison.

and always remember, this was the stupidest casting since John Wayne played Genghis Khan. https://t.co/SrPYFv0uTJ pic.twitter.com/rZd9wt7qdG — Josh Howie (@joshxhowie) August 13, 2024

This is known, but Disney wasn't thinking clearly at the time. Though they seem to be sobering up, they may need another couple of years in rehab.

***

