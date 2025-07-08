Mayor Karen Bass Says the Problems at MacArthur Park Can't Be Solved Overnight

Problems at MacArthur Park? What problems? As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, the only problem Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass sees is that the military rolled into the park where children were playing. Bass showed up at the park to protest the ICE raid, saying, "They need to leave and they need to leave right now! This is unacceptable!” Spoiler: They didn't leave.

And as a video from "MethArthur Park" demonstrated, there were no "kids" playing there during the ICE raid, unless you count homeless 20- and 30-somethings doing drugs "kids playing."

Bass is an idiot. That much is crystal clear. Fox 11 News caught up with her to ask about the raid at the park, and she said that it was completely unnecessary — the Los Angeles Police Department certainly didn't call for backup. She has a police department, and we're not sure if she's saying they're sufficient to keep the park clean and safe or if there are problems there that can't be solved overnight. We bet they could with enough effort. What problems is she talking about anyway?

LA Mayor Karen Bass complains about ICE agents removing criminals from a park, stating local police could handle the issue. When questioned about police effectiveness, she replies, “These problems can’t be solved overnight.”



Why exactly can’t the problem be solved overnight? pic.twitter.com/mDIpzAek5I — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) July 8, 2025

I have the overnight solution. Just fill the park with sand like LA did during covid lockdown — Raccoon 🦝 (@MeCommonRaccoon) July 8, 2025

Like they did with the skateboard parks.

Isn’t it funny how they can make things happen overnight when they want to? — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) July 8, 2025

Apparently, she imagines the criminals need to be convinced over a series of counseling sessions, to abandon their wayward paths. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) July 8, 2025

A garbage truck and a forklift could solve most of that park's problems overnight. — Renewable Energy Source (@myra_fleener) July 8, 2025

Karen Bass thinks upholding our laws is too hard. No, Karen, actually it's very simple but it takes the will to do it. — Lynn Wallace (@Elonskirules) July 8, 2025

Kind of looks like ICE solved the problem before nightfall. — T-Bone (@TBoneChoice) July 8, 2025

She does not want the problem solved. — Shanna I (@ShannaW99167418) July 8, 2025

The first step is admitting you have a problem, Mayor Bass.

Local police *could* handle the issue, if they were allowed by @KarenBassLA to actually handle the issue. — nick (@nick1772881) July 8, 2025

“The LAPD, which I have immobilized, is mobilized to handle this”. — A Ration Of Rational (@ARatOfRat) July 8, 2025

If local police could handle the issue, why haven't they? — Speaking My Mind (@sherryande) July 8, 2025

What issue? The kids playing?

"No one asked them for help, so why did they come?"



Does she understand the role of ICE? — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) July 8, 2025

ICE doesn't need an invitation from the mayor, as they made clear.

Haha. The dramatic drop was because we are cleaning up for you. You were unable or unwilling to do your job. Let the adults take care of your inaction. — Justin Fiedler (@marmaggs) July 8, 2025

She's absolutely the worst. She just smirks her way through these interviews and press conferences that highlight how useless she is, and she knows it.

