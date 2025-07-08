Mayor Karen Bass Says the Problems at MacArthur Park Can't Be Solved Overnight

Rep. Jamie Raskin: MAGA’s Assault on Planned Parenthood Is Unconstitutional
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 08, 2025
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Problems at MacArthur Park? What problems? As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, the only problem Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass sees is that the military rolled into the park where children were playing. Bass showed up at the park to protest the ICE raid, saying,  "They need to leave and they need to leave right now! This is unacceptable!” Spoiler: They didn't leave.

And as a video from "MethArthur Park" demonstrated, there were no "kids" playing there during the ICE raid, unless you count homeless 20- and 30-somethings doing drugs "kids playing."

Bass is an idiot. That much is crystal clear. Fox 11 News caught up with her to ask about the raid at the park, and she said that it was completely unnecessary — the Los Angeles Police Department certainly didn't call for backup. She has a police department, and we're not sure if she's saying they're sufficient to keep the park clean and safe or if there are problems there that can't be solved overnight. We bet they could with enough effort. What problems is she talking about anyway?

Rep. Jamie Raskin: MAGA’s Assault on Planned Parenthood Is Unconstitutional
Brett T.
Like they did with the skateboard parks.

The first step is admitting you have a problem, Mayor Bass.

What issue? The kids playing?

ICE doesn't need an invitation from the mayor, as they made clear.

She's absolutely the worst. She just smirks her way through these interviews and press conferences that highlight how useless she is, and she knows it.

***

Brett T.
